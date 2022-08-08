Read full article on original website
Related
Late Kick: Predictions for Notre Dame on the field and in recruiting
"The Late Kick With Josh Pate" once again discussed Notre Dame football this wee. Led by host Josh Pate, there was a conversation in response to a question about head coach Marcus Freeman and this year's Fighting Irish football team. The chatter was about a final record, how they'll do in the season-opener vs. Ohio State, and a look at whether or not Notre Dame ends the class of 2023 recruiting cycle with a Top 5 class.
Notre Dame football to play in three of the most anticipated games of 2022
The Notre Dame football team has a tough schedule heading into the 2022 season, and they will play in some of the biggest games on the college football slate. The Notre Dame football team goes into the 2022 season as one of the best teams in the country, after being ranked No. 5 overall in the first Coaches Poll earlier this week. For first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, the expectations are high, especially after a strong 2021 season, and many stars returning.
247Sports Updates Class of 2024 Rankings: Notre Dame
On Wednesday, 247Sports updated its class of 2024 rankings. There was some movement as it pertains to Notre Dame commits and targets. Here is a breakdown of how things look as of today.
Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden transitioning back to college football
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall camp resumed Monday for the Notre Dame football team, and the focus was on the Fighting Irish defense. New defensive coordinator Al Golden is fresh off coaching in the Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals. Golden has been an assistant coach in the NFL since 2016, but he has plenty of experience at the college level. He was head coach of the Miami Hurricanes from 2011-2015.
Notre Dame AD: Big Ten deal with NBC ‘perfect’ for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick says the coming Big Ten television contract with NBC is a “perfect” way for the network to complement its deal with the Fighting Irish. Swarbrick held a live online chat for Notre Dame’s alumni association Wednesday,...
Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?
The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
Andrean High School 2022 Football Schedule
Welcome to the 2022 Indiana high school football season. The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 19, and here is the schedule for the Andrean 59ers this season. Chris Skinner is Andrean's head coach. He is in his seventh season at the school. He is 56-21 overall. Last season, the 59ers finished ...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
Curt Nisly files to run for Walorski’s seat
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services. St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman says they'll be guiding guests to different parts of the Granger Community Church parking lot based on whether they're joining the procession after the funeral service or if they're going elsewhere.
Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel
Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
New Buffalo $4.4M English Inspired Estate Comes Complete with Authentic Pub
Downton Abbey fans will love this one. Here's a chance to live like Michigan lakeside royalty in this English-inspired estate on the market in New Buffalo. When I first caught a glimpse of this mansion, I thought I was checking out a listing from "across the pond" instead of the west side of the state. At first look, you would imagine seeing the house staff walking out to greet you. Duke and Dutchesses this one is very cool.
Large fire at business on S.R. 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion
Operators of the Four Winds South Bend casino are set to mark a completed step in its massive site expansion project. The post Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Intoxicated driver allegedly killed 58-year-old woman in NW Indiana crash
LAKE STATION, Ind. - A 58-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Monday at the I-80/I-94 interchange in northwest Indiana, according to Indiana State police. Christina Booth, of Portage, was a passenger in a 2016 Subaru that was traveling east on I-80 about 4:45 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Buick at Ripley Street in Lake Station, state police said.
Disgruntled taxpayers urge state agency to revise Lake County land values
Two frequent critics of the property assessments in Lake County, and especially Calumet Township, got an unusual opportunity Wednesday night to take their complaints straight to the top. For the first time in state history, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) convened a public hearing following receipt of...
Dermody Contacted About Open Seat in Congress
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody has been contacted about his interest in running for the seat in Congress vacated by the death of Jackie Walorski in a motor vehicle crash. Dermody said becoming a candidate for the open seat is not something he’s considered because of...
Downtown Valpo buildings to be demolished soon, as parking projects move forward
Downtown Valparaiso's parking projects continue to move forward. The city council passed an ordinance Monday, appropriating bond proceeds as part of the financing process for the new parking garage at Lincolnway and Morgan. Now, City Attorney Patrick Lyp says the city's redevelopment commission will finalize the creation of the Linc TIF district later this week.
City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person
Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
Hobart police search for 4 suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars from beauty store
HOBART, Ind. - The Hobart Police Department is searching for four female suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a beauty store. The store is located in the 2300 block of East 81st Avenue. According to police, between July 12 and July 26, three young females...
