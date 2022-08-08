Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear
Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
Son of ex-NBA All-Star teaming up with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon
Bronny James is getting an Anthony Davis of his own for next season. Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that four-star power forward Ashton Hardaway is set to transfer to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Hardaway is the son of former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.
NBA・
The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again
BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Lists New York Apartment for Mind-Boggling Price
Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony has listed his New York City condo for sale, purchased when he played for the Knicks, according to Architectural Digest.
Kevin Durant has desire to play alongside Marcus Smart with Celtics: Report
According to Ian Begley of SNY, Kevin Durant sees the Celtics as a desired landing spot in a potential trade, and would like to play with Marcus Smart.
Shaquille O’Neal wishes he could play against ‘buttercups’ in today’s NBA: ‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’
It’s no secret that the NBA has changed a lot over the years, and for that reason, it’s always tough to speculate about how a given player would have performed in a different era. However, when it comes to Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, he has no...
Yardbarker
NBA executive: Draymond Green has 'always wanted to play for Pistons'
After 10 seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Pair DeMarcus Cousins With Jimmy Butler
DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent on August 10. I believe that the Miami Heat should consider signing the four-time NBA All-Star. Cousins has played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks over his career.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Hudson throws ‘the best eephus pitch’ of the season at MLB game
Call her an actor-singer-pitcher. Once again proving there's not much she can't do, Jennifer Hudson added a perfect first pitch ahead of the Kansas City Royals game on Tuesday to a résumé that already includes an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Hudson lobbed up what the Major...
The Ringer
‘NYC Point Gods’ With Stephon Marbury, Plus Life Advice
Ryen Russillo is joined by Stephon Marbury to discuss Showtime’s NYC Point Gods, what is unique about New York City point guards, Marbury’s basketball idols, the best small guards in the NBA today, the 1996 NBA draft, Marbury’s time with the Timberwolves, Russell Westbrook, and more (0:25). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (24:36).
Camila Cabello's New Man Austin Kevitch Made A Miami Dating App & Bhad Bhabie Invested In It
Camila Cabello has a new man and she went public with him while her ex, Shawn Mendes, spent his 24th birthday weekend in Miami earlier this week. The new man's name is Austin Kevitch and he's the CEO of a wildly exclusive dating app, Lox Club. It's not just any...
Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show
Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly. For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.
NFL・
‘The Challenge: USA’ Standout Tyson Apostol Roasted By Fans After Claiming He Could Beat the GOAT CT Tamburello
‘The Challenge: USA’ competitor and ‘Survivor’ legend Tyson Apostol recently opened his mouth on social media, and fans of the MTV flagship did not want to hear it.
