Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Allegedly Wanted His New Contract To Guarantee He Wouldn't Have To Play More Than 60 Games Per Season And To Not Play Back To Back Games
The entire saga with the Brooklyn Nets seeing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving want out of the team 3 years after signing with the squad seems to have kicked off when Joe Tsai refused to sign a contract extension with Irving in June. The Nets were unwilling to offer...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Responds To Report That He Left The Nets Group Chat During The Playoffs: "Why Y'all Post Fake Stuff?"
Ben Simmons has been the subject of much ridicule on television and social media over the last year or so. It all started after that infamous playoff series against the Hawks, which was the last we saw of Simmons on an NBA court as he sat out for the first half of the 2021-22 season with the Sixers. He was then traded to the Nets but didn't play a game for them either as he was dealing with a back injury.
People
Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert Arrested at Texas Airport for Felony Marijuana Possession
Iman Shumpert, who helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Finals, was arrested on felony marijuana possession charges at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas over the weekend. According to documents sent to PEOPLE by the airport, Shumpert was traveling to Los Angeles on Saturday when he was...
Opinion: The Boston Celtics Should Sign This 10x NBA All-Star
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 9. I think the Boston Celtics, who lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, should sign the ten-time NBA All-Star. Last season, Anthony played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Lists New York Apartment for Mind-Boggling Price
Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony has listed his New York City condo for sale, purchased when he played for the Knicks, according to Architectural Digest.
Opinion: What happens next to Brittney Griner is beyond our control
Brittney Griner's situation in Russia is exasperating and heartbreaking for her family, friends and WNBA colleagues, Gene Seymour writes. Whatever happens isn't in our control, he says, but in the hands of lawyers, diplomats and others like them.
Yardbarker
Celtics Now Favorites to Land Kevin Durant, Raptors Have 3rd Best Odds
The Boston Celtics have jumped into pole position in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, Vegas sportsbook say, but the Toronto Raptors aren't far behind. Despite Durant's insistence on being traded this summer, the Brooklyn Nets still sit at -200 to retain the 33-year-old superstar, per BetOnline. Those odds convey a 67% chance he remains in Brooklyn for next season.
Report: Kevin Durant sees Philadelphia, Boston as 'welcome landing' spots
With the 2022-2023 NBA season right around the corner, the Brooklyn Nets and star Kevin Durant don't appear any closer to mending fences. Over the weekend, Durant reportedly gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum; to either fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash or trade him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?
According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Brooklyn Nets superstar would be open to playing for the 76ers.
Pelicans Can Build Kevin Durant Deal, Keep Brandon Ingram
The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly deemed Brandon Ingram 'off the table' in trade talks for Kevin Durant but a deal can be built using a third team.
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant views Celtics, 76ers as desired landing spots
Kevin Durant has reportedly added a pair of teams to his trade wishlist. The Brooklyn Nets star views the Boston Celtics as a "desired landing spot" and the Philadelphia 76ers as another "welcome landing spot," SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday. If Durant gets traded to Boston, he would like to play with Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Begley added.
Boston Celtics Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season
Ranking the top ten sneakers worn by the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 NBA season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Danny Ainge destroyed the Brooklyn Nets yet again in the Kevin Durant saga
The Brooklyn Nets are once again in crisis. In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, unhappy superstar Kevin Durant issued an ultimatum. It’s either trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and General Manager Sean Marks. Fans can blame Durant, Tsai, or Nash and Marks for this new Nets drama, but the real culprit behind the organization’s crisis — for the second time in a decade — is Danny Ainge.
Montrezl Harrell Is Still A Free Agent
Montrezl Harrell still remains a free agent on August 11. Harrell has played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards over his career.
Former New York Knicks Star Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post
Quentin Richardson commented on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's Instagram post. Richardson played for the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.
Comments / 0