Ben Simmons Responds To Report That He Left The Nets Group Chat During The Playoffs: "Why Y'all Post Fake Stuff?"

Ben Simmons has been the subject of much ridicule on television and social media over the last year or so. It all started after that infamous playoff series against the Hawks, which was the last we saw of Simmons on an NBA court as he sat out for the first half of the 2021-22 season with the Sixers. He was then traded to the Nets but didn't play a game for them either as he was dealing with a back injury.
Celtics Now Favorites to Land Kevin Durant, Raptors Have 3rd Best Odds

The Boston Celtics have jumped into pole position in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, Vegas sportsbook say, but the Toronto Raptors aren't far behind. Despite Durant's insistence on being traded this summer, the Brooklyn Nets still sit at -200 to retain the 33-year-old superstar, per BetOnline. Those odds convey a 67% chance he remains in Brooklyn for next season.
Kevin Durant views Celtics, 76ers as desired landing spots

Kevin Durant has reportedly added a pair of teams to his trade wishlist. The Brooklyn Nets star views the Boston Celtics as a "desired landing spot" and the Philadelphia 76ers as another "welcome landing spot," SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday. If Durant gets traded to Boston, he would like to play with Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Begley added.
How Danny Ainge destroyed the Brooklyn Nets yet again in the Kevin Durant saga

The Brooklyn Nets are once again in crisis. In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, unhappy superstar Kevin Durant issued an ultimatum. It’s either trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and General Manager Sean Marks. Fans can blame Durant, Tsai, or Nash and Marks for this new Nets drama, but the real culprit behind the organization’s crisis — for the second time in a decade — is Danny Ainge.
