Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
virginialegacy.com
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
(VM) – The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the...
NBC 29 News
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
WHSV
New traffic pattern for Route 704/688 intersection in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The intersection of Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) in Rockingham County will be converted to an all-way stop beginning the week of August 15-19. Route 704 northbound and southbound drivers currently have the right of way, and Route 688 eastbound and westbound drivers have a stop sign. After the conversion, stop signs will be in place for all motorists approaching the intersection.
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County residents warn of impact of gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Threats to kill public officials lead to Roanoke County’s first ‘red flag’ gun case. — The Roanoke Times. Online public comment portal for hemp task force open until Friday. — Richmond...
cbs19news
Officials prepare for test of emergency alert sirens at North Anna
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People living in the area of the North Anna Power Station may hear the sirens go off next week. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials, and Dominion Energy will be conducting a quarterly test of the early warning siren system around the station on Aug. 17.
Augusta Free Press
Data reveals high level of ‘stressflation’ in Waynesboro
The stress is on in the River City. Longer work hours thanks to increased demands at home and the COVID-19 pandemic exposed Americans to a new level of stress since 2020, and residents of Waynesboro are not immune to that stress. Now, two years after the pandemic began, Americans face...
cbs19news
Crews respond to fire in Crozet community
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple emergency crews have responded to the scene of a structure fire in Crozet. The fire occurred on Old Trail Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. At this time, there is no word on any injuries or the amount of damage. People are asked...
wfxrtv.com
Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg reopened after power line incident
— LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg motorists may need to seek alternate routes on Wednesday while crews respond to an incident involving power lines along Lakeside Drive. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services announced at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive — between the old Billy Craft and Sheetz — was completely blocked due to the incident.
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash cleared in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 6:24 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 225.6 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.
WHSV
Crews respond to Stanley garage fire, total loss
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a garage Wednesday afternoon at 3:50 p.m. The garage, owned by Ricky and Cam Lucas, was located at 406 Hawksbill Park Road, about three miles East of Stanley.
WHSV
New Elkton business fueled by Valley man’s passion for collecting
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Melnyk says he has long had a passion for collecting vintage items, and last month he and his sister turned that passion into a downtown Elkton storefront. Steam Hollow Trading Post is located at 306 W Spotswood Trail, home to a former antique store. Melnyk...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health uses eczema treatment to lessen COVID-19 deaths
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is working on a treatment that targets an allergic immune response to the coronavirus. An eczema treatment for asthma is being examined as a way to help those hospitalized with severe COVID-19. ”If you had high levels of this il-13 you were more likely...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle ECC using new 911 technology
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC is using new 911 technology to make its response to calls even faster with a click of a button. If a dispatcher thinks its necessary, they can send a link to the caller to join a video chat. From there,...
‘STAY OUT!’: Lake Anna harmful algae bloom advisory expanded
ALGAE ALERT: Officials are advising the public to stay out of the water throughout several sections of Lake Anna due to an expansion of harmful algae bloom.
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County snarls traffic
Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 near Strasburg in Shenandoah County at 1:44 p.m., today.
styleweekly.com
“The Great American Recipe” Underscores Food Culture in VA
Even in record high summer temperatures, great food has the ability to bring people out of the house and keep them there. Earlier this summer, in promotion of its new PBS TV show, “The Great American Recipe,” VPM hosted a series of cooking demos in Harrisonburg, Richmond, and Charlottesville with local chefs from each respective area.
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
Two homicide suspects arrested, one found in possession of drugs, firearms in Greene County
Greene County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting murder of a man in Ruckersville earlier this week. One suspect was also allegedly found in possession of multiple illegal substances.
