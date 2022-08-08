ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wooderice.com

New Interactive Art Experience “Otherworld” is Coming to Philly This Winter Featuring Live Music Acts

Otherworld, an interactive art experience, today announced the upcoming opening of its new Philadelphia location. Building upon the massive success of its original Columbus, Ohio location, Otherworld Philadelphia will officially open to the public this winter, featuring all-new, larger scale installations and new storylines with enhanced production and interactivity. In addition to its year-round exhibits, Otherworld will feature special events including a variety of live music acts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

Chicago’s Award-Winning Rum Bar Three Dots and a Dash is Taking Over Middle Child Clubhouse for One Night

On Monday, August 15 from 7:00 pm – 1:00 am, Chicago’s award-winning tropical bar Three Dots and a Dash is traveling to Philadelphia for the first time and taking over Middle Child Clubhouse (1232 N Front St.) for one night only. Previously named one of the 50 Best Bars, Three Dots Beverage Director Kevin Beary and Head Bartender Scott Kitsmiller connected with Middle Child’s General Manager Brandon Thrash during his time working in Chicago. The three are thrilled to collaborate for this pop-up and mix up some of the most innovative rum cocktails in the country for Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

Iron Chef Jose Garces is Opening a Buena Onda Location in Rittenhouse Square This Week

James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy