Alabama prison employee bonuses have not solved staffing problems
The Alabama Department of Corrections continues to struggle with understaffing, ADOC Commissioner John Hamm told state lawmakers today. Hamm, who began work as commissioner of the troubled Alabama prison system in January, said the ADOC has 1,879 officers and 541 vacancies out of 2,420 budgeted positions. Hamm gave those numbers...
Alabama ban on transgender minor care violates ‘fundamental right,’ parents claim
Parents challenging Alabama’s law banning gender-affirming medical treatments for minors filed a brief Wednesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals stating they have the “fundamental right” to determine their childrens’ care. The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act (SB184), which was signed into law by Gov....
Some Alabama IV therapy businesses letting ‘unqualified’ employees treat patients, health investigation shows
State health officials say there will be changes to the way some Alabama intravenous therapy businesses are allowed to operate after an investigation found unqualified people were allowed to practice medicine.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ‘healthy and cancer-free’ office says in response to rumors
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office today released a statement in response to questions about the governor’s health. Gina Maiola, communications director for Ivey, issued the statement after declining earlier this week to respond on the record to questions about Ivey’s health. The questions came, in part, because Ivey has made no public appearances since Aug. 2 and has not announced any this week.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Alabama medical marijuana panel approves rules for licensing new industry
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission today approved a set of regulations to begin the process of licensing companies that want to participate in the state’s new medical marijuana industry. People and businesses seeking licenses to grow cannabis or to process, test, transport, or sell the products can begin requesting...
Alabama political group gathering evidence of alleged violations of school gender identity, CRT rules
As students return for a new school year, one Alabama group is working to show state officials how it says public school teachers are teaching inappropriate and unlawful content. This school year will be the first since Alabama lawmakers prohibited some public school teachers from instructing or holding classroom discussions...
OPINION: Birmingham crime rate poor reflection on entire Alabama Criminal Justice System
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco If you asked most Alabama residents, they favor less government at all levels, from the White House down to City Hall. The one role they ask of their civic leadership is the most important priority, and that is public safety. Unfortunately, with all of Alabama’s […]
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
Where is Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? Her office refuses to say.
This column has been updated with a statement from the governor’s office, now appended at the bottom. Something is wrong with Kay Ivey, but the Alabama governor’s office won’t say what is going on. You deserve to know. Here’s what I can tell you. About three...
Agency: $127M in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to date
The state of Alabama has allocated about $127.8 million in federal COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to 31,432 households, according to the agency in charge of distributing the funds. The state has received $221.2 million in ERA funding in two batches. In all, about 58% of the available funding has been...
Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs
Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
Alabama passes 20,000 COVID deaths
Alabama has recorded more than 20,000 deaths of COVID-19. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported the state had crossed that grisly milestone during its weekly COVID update on Thursday. The state added 56 new deaths during that update, bringing the official total to 20,026 dead since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases once again on the rise in Alabama
Nearly all Alabama counties are at heightened risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports most of the counties in the state have a high community transmission level of the coronavirus. The CDC recommends residents mask indoors and get regularly tested as symptoms present themselves. The Alabama Department of Public Health is encouraging the same precautions.
Rana, Matthews receive R01 to help end the HIV epidemic in Alabama
Two University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases faculty have received an R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health to help end HIV in five Alabama counties. Associate Professors Aadia Rana, M.D., and Lynn Matthews, M.D., MPH, will work with the Alabama Department of Public Health and...
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention. It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if...
$501 million in hurricane relief coming to south Alabama; officials trying to decide how it will be spent
It’s been almost two years since Hurricanes Sally and Zeta struck coastal Alabama, resulting in over $1 billion in damage in Alabama and killing nine people across the Gulf Coast. Now, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is determining how to allocate roughly $501 million in federal...
Lack of jurors forces delay in Alabama trial of 1999 double murder
A judge rescheduled the trial of an Alabama trucker charged with murder in the killings of two teenagers in 1999 after too few jurors showed up for the start of the case. Dale County Circuit Court Judge William H. Filmore delayed the trial of Coley McCraney, 48, in a one-sentence order issued Tuesday, records showed.
New business intelligence center first of its kind, aims to make Alabama a leader in economic growth
The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama recently announced the launch of the new Alabama Business Intelligence Center, a centralized research hub within EDPA’s Birmingham office designed to collect and analyze data to assist with business and economy growth throughout the state. “This is the first of its kind in...
Alabama Department of Health orders 8,000 Novavax COVID-19 vaccines for adults
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Health announced another COVID-19 vaccine option is available to unvaccinated Alabama adults. According to a press release from the Alabama Department of Health, 8,000 doses were ordered, and 5,000 will be dispersed to county health departments throughout Alabama. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention […]
