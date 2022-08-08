ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama prison employee bonuses have not solved staffing problems

The Alabama Department of Corrections continues to struggle with understaffing, ADOC Commissioner John Hamm told state lawmakers today. Hamm, who began work as commissioner of the troubled Alabama prison system in January, said the ADOC has 1,879 officers and 541 vacancies out of 2,420 budgeted positions. Hamm gave those numbers...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ‘healthy and cancer-free’ office says in response to rumors

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office today released a statement in response to questions about the governor’s health. Gina Maiola, communications director for Ivey, issued the statement after declining earlier this week to respond on the record to questions about Ivey’s health. The questions came, in part, because Ivey has made no public appearances since Aug. 2 and has not announced any this week.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama State
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
CBS 42

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Agency: $127M in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to date

The state of Alabama has allocated about $127.8 million in federal COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to 31,432 households, according to the agency in charge of distributing the funds. The state has received $221.2 million in ERA funding in two batches. In all, about 58% of the available funding has been...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs

Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama passes 20,000 COVID deaths

Alabama has recorded more than 20,000 deaths of COVID-19. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported the state had crossed that grisly milestone during its weekly COVID update on Thursday. The state added 56 new deaths during that update, bringing the official total to 20,026 dead since the start of the pandemic.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

COVID-19 cases once again on the rise in Alabama

Nearly all Alabama counties are at heightened risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports most of the counties in the state have a high community transmission level of the coronavirus. The CDC recommends residents mask indoors and get regularly tested as symptoms present themselves. The Alabama Department of Public Health is encouraging the same precautions.
ALABAMA STATE
uab.edu

Rana, Matthews receive R01 to help end the HIV epidemic in Alabama

Two University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases faculty have received an R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health to help end HIV in five Alabama counties. Associate Professors Aadia Rana, M.D., and Lynn Matthews, M.D., MPH, will work with the Alabama Department of Public Health and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lack of jurors forces delay in Alabama trial of 1999 double murder

A judge rescheduled the trial of an Alabama trucker charged with murder in the killings of two teenagers in 1999 after too few jurors showed up for the start of the case. Dale County Circuit Court Judge William H. Filmore delayed the trial of Coley McCraney, 48, in a one-sentence order issued Tuesday, records showed.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama Department of Health orders 8,000 Novavax COVID-19 vaccines for adults

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Health announced another COVID-19 vaccine option is available to unvaccinated Alabama adults. According to a press release from the Alabama Department of Health, 8,000 doses were ordered, and 5,000 will be dispersed to county health departments throughout Alabama. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention […]
ALABAMA STATE
