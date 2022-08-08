ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

Comments / 1

Related
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Spectacular St. Croix River property for sale in Hudson

The property offers private access for the six homes that share the beach front, which comes with the potential for a boat slip. There is also an additional 12 shared acres. The home has exquisite southwest views of the St. Croix River and beautiful trails to take it all in.
HUDSON, WI
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Newly updated lake home for sale in Cannon Falls

This lake home has a lot to offer. The home includes a brand new master bath, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the updated kitchen and a large gas fireplace in the main level family room. The home offers great views of Lake Byllesby and local bluffs. The home...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Byllesby Dam upgrade promises more efficient electricity

Dakota County is undertaking a massive refurbishment project to replace the Lake Byllesby Dam’s outdated turbines and powerhouse equipment, a project expected to double the dam’s energy production. The $29 million project should extend the life of the 111-year-old dam by another 100 years, according to a county...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Saint Paul, MN
Business
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Maplewood, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Health
Saint Paul, MN
Industry
Maplewood, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Maplewood, MN
Bring Me The News

6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding

Minnesota will receive $99.4 million for six transportation infrastructure projects from a round of funding confirmed by the Biden Administration Thursday. The funds are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, funding for which has been boosted by President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in a bipartisan vote last year.
Bring Me The News

3 Minneapolis beaches closed due to E. coli contamination

Three beaches are closed in Minneapolis as of Wednesday due to E. coli contamination. The beaches — Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach, and Lake Hiawatha Beach — have been shuttered after workers who test the waters found that bacteria levels exceeded state-specified guidelines, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Weekend planner: Festivals, music and nature on tap for week

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day will celebrate the historic Yellowstone Trail in Hudson and across St. Croix County. Auto enthusiasts and history lovers are in for a treat with three different car shows and history displays. Come see the autos at Lakefront Park and on...
HUDSON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Services#Water Pumping#Water Utility#Foodsafety#Diseases#General Health#Eastern St Paul
Y-105FM

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
fox9.com

Body recovered from St. Croix river Monday, authorities investigating

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Washington County are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Stillwater Township on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 a.m. police were alerted to an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline near the St. Croix Boom Site.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WEAU-TV 13

Body recovered from St. Croix River

STILLWATER, Minn. (KARE 11) - Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near Stillwater Township Monday afternoon. The body was located around 1 p.m., one mile south from where an unoccupied boat was discovered, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
STILLWATER, MN
Turnto10.com

Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Lakeville

(WJAR) — An individual was injured after a rollover crash in Lakeville Tuesday night. The Lakeville Fire Department responded to the crash around 10:00 p.m. on Precinct Street. The department says the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. He was transported to Saint...
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living

As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy