Ector County, TX

County to revise contract with PermiaCare

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

The Ector County Commissioners’ Court is scheduled to consider increasing the contract cap for the agreement between PermiaCare and Ector County.

Ector County Judge Debi Hays said over the phone on Monday morning that services across the board from PermiaCare are increasing.

This agenda item and others will be heard at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Courthouse Annex.

“We have an agreement that we sign with them every year for the services that they provide,” Hays said over the phone. “This is just us redoing that contract. All the fee structures have gone up, so there’s an increase.”

According to the PermiaCare website, its mission is to enhance the behavioral and developmental health and wellness of our community by helping people live their best lives.

The Odessa American previously reported in early May that PermiCare and Ector County would be starting their own competency restoration program within the jail.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said on Monday the competency restoration program hasn’t started yet, but the process to do so is still underway.

“I’m so thankful for PermiaCare,” Griffis said. “They sure help us a lot. Whether it’s in the jail or out on the street, they are always very responsive and they help us a bunch. They are a great organization for us and we are blessed to have them and the staff they have in place.

“I’m confident when they get (the restoration program) started it’s going to be successful.”

The commissioners will also hear from Greg Barber at the Ector County District Attorney’s Office about appointing Christy Hamilton of PermiaCare and Javier Gonzales of the Odessa Police Department to the Ector County Sexual Assault Response Team Board.

Commissioners are also set to approve the court schedule and holiday schedule for Ector County for the 2022 to 2023 term. During the 2021 to 2022 term, there are a total of 24 commissioner meetings scheduled and there are 12 holiday days.

Hays said the number of commissioners meetings and holiday days will remain the same.

There will also be three items in executive session, which include legal matters, real estate issues and personnel matters.

The court will also:

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve the Joint Election Resolution for the General Election and the City of Odessa Election to be held November 8, 2022 and authorize the County Judge and County Commissioners to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve Notice of General and the City of Odessa Election, Ector County Early Voting Schedule, and Election Day Voting Centers and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, award, reject, or take any other action regarding the proposal for Life, AD&D, and Supplemental Life, and authorize the County Judge and other county officials and employees to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding Change Order #1 for Cottonwood Road, Phase II PO #38312; and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on an Alley Way Vacation at 8100 N. County Rd. W. Being a Subdivision Establishing Lots 28, 29, 30, in Block 17, Containing 5.010 Acres, Part of Section 40, Block 42, T-1-S, Texas & Pacific Railroad, Ector County, Texas and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Review, consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding the following proposed Consent Agenda: To consider, discuss, and approve a line item transfer to General Fund, Building Maintenance, Motor Vehicle Equipment, 001-710-5505 from Water/Sewer/Trash, 001-710-5354 for $12,150.

>> Consider, discuss, approve, reject and take any necessary action regarding the Ector County Investment Report for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

>> Consider, discuss, and approve a budget amendment to Sales Tax Fund, Jail, Motor Vehicle Equipment, 005-420-5505 and to Sales Tax, 005-4006 for $36,450.

>> Consider, discuss, and approve a budget amendment to General Fund, Library, Library Supplies, 001-690-5185 and to Donated Revenues, 001-4171 for $4,788.

>> Consider and approve the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for August 9, 2022 to review County financial statements and reports.

