Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
WNDU
Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
WNDU
INDOT investing $250 million into road projects in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Could a bypass be in Bristol’s future?. Preliminary discussions are underway according to INDOT’s Brad McNair. “Originally, we were looking at doing a pavement replacement project on State Road 120, and State Road 15,” McNair said. “The town of Bristol, Elkhart County, and MACOG have engaged us in looking at alternatives to re-route State Road 15 to avoid that heavy truck traffic downtown.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
WNDU
Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski
Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
showmegrantcounty.com
What’s Up at the Marion Municipal Airport
In late summer, two annual events roar down the runaway at the Marion Municipal Airport in Marion, Indiana. They’re exciting, exotic and unexpected. In mid-August, the Indy Airstrip Attack brings extreme horsepower and side-by-side tarmac racing at over 200 mph. Then, on Saturday during Labor Day weekend, the Fly/In Cruise/In showcases both classic aircraft and vintage vehicles. Here’s what you can expect at these out-of-bounds, thrilling events.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
Your News Local
Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
inkfreenews.com
NOTICE OF COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE
SHOREWOOD CONSERVATION DEVELOPMENT LLC, ROBERT E. BAKER and ANY PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN,. To the within named Defendants and any persons claiming an interest in the real estate described herein:. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs have filed an action to quiet title to...
Times-Union Newspaper
City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person
Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
WNDU
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman in a Lexus was going […]
abc57.com
Large fire at business on S.R. 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Killed in Howard County Crash
At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion
Operators of the Four Winds South Bend casino are set to mark a completed step in its massive site expansion project. The post Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Times-Union Newspaper
Physical Evidence Presented To Jury In Murder Case
The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. In this case, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Comments / 1