Kosciusko County, IN

inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Traffic advisories for Jackie Walorski’s services

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

INDOT investing $250 million into road projects in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Could a bypass be in Bristol’s future?. Preliminary discussions are underway according to INDOT’s Brad McNair. “Originally, we were looking at doing a pavement replacement project on State Road 120, and State Road 15,” McNair said. “The town of Bristol, Elkhart County, and MACOG have engaged us in looking at alternatives to re-route State Road 15 to avoid that heavy truck traffic downtown.”
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

What’s Up at the Marion Municipal Airport

In late summer, two annual events roar down the runaway at the Marion Municipal Airport in Marion, Indiana. They’re exciting, exotic and unexpected. In mid-August, the Indy Airstrip Attack brings extreme horsepower and side-by-side tarmac racing at over 200 mph. Then, on Saturday during Labor Day weekend, the Fly/In Cruise/In showcases both classic aircraft and vintage vehicles. Here’s what you can expect at these out-of-bounds, thrilling events.
MARION, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
INDIANA STATE
Your News Local

Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE

SHOREWOOD CONSERVATION DEVELOPMENT LLC, ROBERT E. BAKER and ANY PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN,. To the within named Defendants and any persons claiming an interest in the real estate described herein:. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs have filed an action to quiet title to...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person

Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
WARSAW, IN
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WNDU

Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral

(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
GRANGER, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Large fire at business on S.R. 2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
SOUTH BEND, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

One Killed in Howard County Crash

At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Physical Evidence Presented To Jury In Murder Case

The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. In this case, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
WARSAW, IN

