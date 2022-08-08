ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump did not offer ‘nuclear codes’ in fundraising email, fact-check finds

Reports that former president Donald Trump’s political action committee shared nuclear codes in a fundraising email have been debunked. An image purporting to show a fundraising appeal under Mr Trump’s name on Thursday was found to have been fake, according to a fact check by the Associated Press. The email in the altered image - which was never actually sent by the Save America Pac - stated “The nuke codes are 15-25-50-80” and asked if Mr Trump could count on recipients to donate an amount ranging from $15 to $80. “Trump’s team did not send that email, a representative...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Community Policy