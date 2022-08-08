Read full article on original website
Related
Trump did not offer ‘nuclear codes’ in fundraising email, fact-check finds
Reports that former president Donald Trump’s political action committee shared nuclear codes in a fundraising email have been debunked. An image purporting to show a fundraising appeal under Mr Trump’s name on Thursday was found to have been fake, according to a fact check by the Associated Press. The email in the altered image - which was never actually sent by the Save America Pac - stated “The nuke codes are 15-25-50-80” and asked if Mr Trump could count on recipients to donate an amount ranging from $15 to $80. “Trump’s team did not send that email, a representative...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Winning GOP Primary With 4 Days to Election
The Wyoming representative has huge ground to cover to defeat her Trump-backed primary opponent on August 16.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abovethelaw.com
Jonathan Turley Reminds Us That Bill Clinton Took A Couch So Donald Trump Should Be Able To Take Nuclear Codes
Pour a little out for Jonathan Turley. It’s got to be getting difficult to keep up his daily routine of telling Fox News viewers that the emperor is, in fact, fully clothed and positively fetching. But Turley is, if nothing else, a professional when it comes to vapid sophistry...
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Comments / 0