New Hanover County, NC

whqr.org

Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal

On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Six more deputies certified as School Resource Officers in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff James McVicker says he is determined to keep the schools in Bladen County as safe as possible. “My goal is to put a deputy at every school,” McVicker said. “Whether they are full time positions or Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputies who volunteer on their days off to work a school.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

New NC elementary school, that will act as hurricane shelter, set to open

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County in eastern North Carolina. Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas, and the $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also […]
WECT

Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the investigation continues into Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman possibly mishandling client money, the state bar wants financial records, including bank statements. Through court documents, WECT found at least four bank accounts linked to Olson-Boseman. In those documents, Olson-Boseman’s attorney emailed requests to banks for statements and deposits from accounts at First Citizens Bank, First National Bank, and the State Employees Credit Union.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

On August 31st, Kimberly Sherman, local Historian, Educator and Writer is giving a lecture at the Burgwin-Wright House called “Behind Enemy Lines: Women in Revolutionary Wilmington, 1775-1783

On August 31st, Kimberly Sherman, local Historian, Educator and Writer is giving a lecture at the Burgwin-Wright House called “Behind Enemy Lines: Women in Revolutionary Wilmington, 1775-1783.” Sherman says she will be talking about women in North Carolina, specifically those from the lower Cape Fear and Wilmington area, who had their lives turned upside down by the Revolution.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M

Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
WILMINGTON, NC

