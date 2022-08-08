Read full article on original website
whqr.org
New Hanover County is sending more resources into schools. We looked at how and why
In New Hanover County’s Community Building Plan, there is $1.1 million in funding for community resource coordinators who’ll operate inside schools — and $1.9 million for additional school resource officers or SROs. WHQR asked about these investments — and how the county will track their progress.
WECT
Pender County Board of Education approves renaming of Topsail Elementary to Topsail-Annandale Elementary
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County School Board of Education unanimously approved to change the name of Topsail Elementary School to Topsail-Annandale Elementary School at its meeting on August 9. Topsail Elementary was previously named Annandale Elementary until 1969, and it was originally built as a school for Black...
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16. “This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment....
whqr.org
Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County School Board approves application for proposed new school
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – $40 million could be on its way to Columbus County Schools in coming months to build a new school in the eastern part of the county. The students from Hallsboro Elementary and Acme Delco Elementary would then merge into the new Pre-K-8th grade school that would educate around 900 students.
WECT
Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month. The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September 15...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County charter school teacher resigns after alleged shooting threat
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A teacher at a charter school in Brunswick County has resigned after an alleged threat by a student. “It’s crazy, the situation, the situation is crazy” is how 6th and 7th Grade Science Teacher, Alexis Crelin describes the situation that unfolded at Classical Charter Schools of Southport on Friday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Six more deputies certified as School Resource Officers in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff James McVicker says he is determined to keep the schools in Bladen County as safe as possible. “My goal is to put a deputy at every school,” McVicker said. “Whether they are full time positions or Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputies who volunteer on their days off to work a school.”
borderbelt.org
Bikes, buses and bypasses: Columbus County has a new vision for its transportation needs
Mark Bronski wants to ride his bike to work, like he used to before moving to southeastern North Carolina. But it wouldn’t be the safest way to get there. Drivers routinely ignore the 55 mph limit on the winding state highway that travels through the backroads of Columbus County, home to his family and business. There’s also no bike lane.
New NC elementary school, that will act as hurricane shelter, set to open
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County in eastern North Carolina. Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas, and the $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also […]
carolinacoastonline.com
New housing development rejected in Brunswick County due to flood concerns
BOLIVIA — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday. A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads. County staff initially...
WECT
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income. “Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.
wcti12.com
Change in wind direction to send Juniper Road Fire smoke into several coastal communities
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Eastern North Carolina continues to see south-southwesterly breezes Thursday morning, about 7-8 mph along the shore, but that will start to change around lunchtime and impact the areas that will see and smell smoke and particles in the air caused by the fire inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Hampstead.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews battling growing wildfire in Pender County covering 1,000 acres
LE HILL, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Emergency Management is on the scene of an approximately wildfire located inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands. According to the Town of Holly Ridge, the fire is continuing to grow and is now 1,000+ acres. Pender County EM staff is assisting the...
WECT
Court records provide insight, and raise questions regarding Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman’s banking records
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the investigation continues into Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman possibly mishandling client money, the state bar wants financial records, including bank statements. Through court documents, WECT found at least four bank accounts linked to Olson-Boseman. In those documents, Olson-Boseman’s attorney emailed requests to banks for statements and deposits from accounts at First Citizens Bank, First National Bank, and the State Employees Credit Union.
whqr.org
On August 31st, Kimberly Sherman, local Historian, Educator and Writer is giving a lecture at the Burgwin-Wright House called “Behind Enemy Lines: Women in Revolutionary Wilmington, 1775-1783
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in drug-related arrests
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office continuing to ramp up its efforts to eliminate drugs being sold in the county. It has been just over a year since the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Launched “Operation Take Back Columbus.”. Part of the initiative...
WilmingtonBiz
Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M
Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
foxwilmington.com
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County at U.S. 701 and Peacock Road
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Columbus County Public Utilities has issued a boil water advisory on August 8 for a section of U.S. 701 in Columbus County Water and Sewer District III. “The areas affected include Hwy 701 North from Bill Hooks Road to Peacock Road and on Peacock...
cbs17
K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
