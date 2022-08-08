Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Crash in downtown Hillsboro: 1 removed from car, ‘patients’ taken to hospital
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue is responding to the scene of a motor vehicle crash
Arson suspected after NE Portland commercial building engulfed in flames
Fire crews responded to a fire late Tuesday evening at an abandoned building.
TVF&R extricates three people in West Linn crash Thursday night
The two occupants of the other vehicle were unharmed in crash on Rosemont RoadThree people were extricated from their car and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening, Aug. 9, after a traffic accident on Rosemont Road, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. They were traveling along Rosemont Road in a Subaru when a Toyota sedan going the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn onto Wild Rose Loop, near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, colliding with the Subaru and causing it to roll over, West Linn Sgt. Bill Garland said The two occupants of the Toyota sedan were not injured. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Firefighters get house fire under control in less than 10 minutes
Clark County firefighters quickly responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
They were neighbors, until a move. Then he died at their doorstep.
He lived one block from the couple in Northeast Portland. Then they bought a new house in 2019. On July 10, he died by gunshot on the front steps of their new home, less than four miles west in the King neighborhood. What happened in between is alleged in a...
Beer truck blocks SW Portland road early Wednesday morning
A Budweiser truck jackknifed Wednesday morning, blocking SW Garden Home Road.
1 dead after shooting in SE Portland apartment complex parking lot
One person was killed Wednesday night in a Southeast Portland shooting, police said. Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just after 9 p.m., according to the police bureau.
987thebull.com
Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am. The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
police1.com
Video: Police plane catches shootout in Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
Court documents reveal new details in murder of woman whose body was found in landfill
The body of Kaylee Birdzell, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says was killed sometime either late July 31 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trucks used to try to steal ATM in an early morning heist attempt
Early Tuesday morning, two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.
Growing wildfire shuts down roads, campsites near Waldo Lake
With the Cedar Creek Fire ever-growing, officials have issued emergency closures across the Willamette National Forest Tuesday.
Oregon City Santa marries on Christmas tree farm in Molalla
Newly christened Mrs. Claus, who also works as a nurse, celebrates with Oak Grove reception.Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus' wedding showed how far Santa, also known as Keith McDonley, has bounced back after a bout of COVID that included 62 days in the hospital. Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus married on Christmas tree farm in Molalla, and their Christmas-themed reception dinner took place at Gray Gables Estate in Oak Grove on Aug. 8. Their event served as the anniversary celebration of McDonley's "Christmas miracle last August," when he came out of a coma. McDonley, known as Milwaukie...
Major organized crime ring trafficking in $22 million worth of stolen catalytic converters busted in Oregon, police say
A months-long investigation by the Beaverton Police Department may have completely dismantled a local organized crime ring responsible for a large portion of catalytic converter thefts up and down the West Coast, police said Thursday. Two alleged ringleaders and at least 12 of their suspected accomplices were indicted July 29...
KXL
Hundreds Of Bullets Fly In Gresham Shootings
GRESHAM, Ore. — There have been at least six shootings in four nights across the city. Somebody was shot after 10:15 on Monday night near SE 1st and Burnside just blocks away from another shooting over the weekend. There’s no word on the person’s condition. A suspect has not been identified.
KXL
Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Three years since a man and woman from Estacada were murdered at an improvised target shooting area in the Mt. Hood National Forest, the search for their killer continues. 42-year-old Stacy Rickerd and 43-year-old Jeremy Merchant were shot and killed on August 12th, 2019. Their...
kptv.com
Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
KXL
Driver Injured In NE Portland Crash Passes Away
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash in Northeast Portland last month. A vehicle crashed into a tree on Northeast Cornfoot Road east of 47th Avenue in front of FedEx on July 27th. Police said on Monday that the driver died...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1