West Linn Tidings

TVF&R extricates three people in West Linn crash Thursday night

The two occupants of the other vehicle were unharmed in crash on Rosemont RoadThree people were extricated from their car and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening, Aug. 9, after a traffic accident on Rosemont Road, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. They were traveling along Rosemont Road in a Subaru when a Toyota sedan going the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn onto Wild Rose Loop, near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, colliding with the Subaru and causing it to roll over, West Linn Sgt. Bill Garland said The two occupants of the Toyota sedan were not injured. {loadposition sub-article-01}
987thebull.com

Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am. The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
police1.com

Video: Police plane catches shootout in Portland neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City Santa marries on Christmas tree farm in Molalla

Newly christened Mrs. Claus, who also works as a nurse, celebrates with Oak Grove reception.Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus' wedding showed how far Santa, also known as Keith McDonley, has bounced back after a bout of COVID that included 62 days in the hospital. Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus married on Christmas tree farm in Molalla, and their Christmas-themed reception dinner took place at Gray Gables Estate in Oak Grove on Aug. 8. Their event served as the anniversary celebration of McDonley's "Christmas miracle last August," when he came out of a coma. McDonley, known as Milwaukie...
KXL

Hundreds Of Bullets Fly In Gresham Shootings

GRESHAM, Ore. — There have been at least six shootings in four nights across the city. Somebody was shot after 10:15 on Monday night near SE 1st and Burnside just blocks away from another shooting over the weekend. There’s no word on the person’s condition. A suspect has not been identified.
KXL

Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Three years since a man and woman from Estacada were murdered at an improvised target shooting area in the Mt. Hood National Forest, the search for their killer continues. 42-year-old Stacy Rickerd and 43-year-old Jeremy Merchant were shot and killed on August 12th, 2019. Their...
kptv.com

Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
KXL

Driver Injured In NE Portland Crash Passes Away

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash in Northeast Portland last month. A vehicle crashed into a tree on Northeast Cornfoot Road east of 47th Avenue in front of FedEx on July 27th. Police said on Monday that the driver died...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

