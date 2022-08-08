ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Franklin Fire Department wants crews to get paid if they suffer PTSD

The Franklin Fire Department wants more resources for their men and women on the front lines. FFD says they want members of their crews to be able to get paid if they suffer from PTSD. Franklin fire chief Glenn Johnson says he is working with state lawmakers to make this possible. He says too many people have suffered from things they've seen or experienced while on duty.
Man rescued from concrete holding tank in Williamson County

A man was rescued Monday after he fell into a 30-foot concrete holding tank in Thompson Station. The Williamson County Rescue Squad says the accident occurred a construction site at 4630 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station. Crews responded with their Heavy Rescue, a technical rescue team from Franklin Fire, and Williamson Fire and Rescue Captains due to the complexity of the situation.
Murfreesboro files lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill for multiple contaminations

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a press conference Wednesday, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland announced the city will be filing a federal lawsuit taking action against the owners and operators of Middle Point Landfill for alleging multiple contaminations of the toxic chemical PFAS and leachate in Rutherford County including rivers, ground water and recreational areas.
Warrant issued for woman accused of scamming Nashvillians into paying fine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The woman who was accused of ongoing scams where victims were falsely told to pay a fine or be arrested has a warrant issued against her. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Sarah Jane Hamilton. Metro Police say she has green eyes, brown hair, is 5’5” and weighs 170 pounds. A warrant charging her with felony theft was issued for her alleged involvement.
Organizers prepare for the first ever Nashville Fair at Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Preparation continues for the first ever Nashville Fair. The Nashville Fair will be held at the state fairgrounds just south of downtown now home to Geodis Park and Nashville SC. This is the first fair at the site since 2019. The Tennessee State Fair was...
Wanted Nashville man arrested in Murfreesboro after police chase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning while driving a stolen SUV. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) lieutenant contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detective about a stolen 2022 Ford Bronco and the owner used Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to find the vehicle in Murfreesboro around 9 a.m., according to MPD.
Pedestrian hit and run in South Nashville early Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro police report a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 5100 Amalie Drive in Nashville Tuesday morning. The victim was an adult male who was transported to Vanderbilt Medical and expected to recover. The accident occurred near a bust stop. No more information is...
Missing 92-year-old man out of Murfreesboro found safe

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has reported Tuesday that Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. has been located and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. Hill is missing from Murfreesboro and was last seen Monday, August...
Metro teachers claim a teacher got full-time pay for working two days per week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Metro teachers are outraged after they say a teacher got full-time pay for only coming to school two days per week. Teachers say most of the time when another teacher is absent, especially on a routine basis, they are notified about it. But teachers Wednesday say they were told by administration not to ask questions about this one teacher and were told to keep their mouths shut.
Detectives searching for pair accused of stealing copper wire

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Madison Precinct detectives are working to identify two people who police say stole copper wire from a Lowes on Dickerson Pike. The pair were seen at the Lowes at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 where MNPD says that they stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wire. The two drove away from the Lowes in a Volvo SUV with a TN tag.
