fox17.com
Franklin Fire Department wants crews to get paid if they suffer PTSD
The Franklin Fire Department wants more resources for their men and women on the front lines. FFD says they want members of their crews to be able to get paid if they suffer from PTSD. Franklin fire chief Glenn Johnson says he is working with state lawmakers to make this possible. He says too many people have suffered from things they've seen or experienced while on duty.
fox17.com
Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responds to vehicle fire Tuesday
Montgomery County, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Tuesday around 7:20 a.m. the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at Oak Plains Academy. Firefighters arrived on scene to find two vehicles on fire and a third vehicle nearby in danger of catching fire as well.
fox17.com
Murfreesboro City Council approves amphitheater project with Bourbon Bros. and Boot Barn
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a finalized development agreement with Notes Live INC for a new live entertainment campus at the southeast corner of Medical Center Pkwy and Gateway Blvd. The agreement included Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, Boot Barn Hall, and Sunset Colosseum on the Stones River.
fox17.com
Man rescued from concrete holding tank in Williamson County
A man was rescued Monday after he fell into a 30-foot concrete holding tank in Thompson Station. The Williamson County Rescue Squad says the accident occurred a construction site at 4630 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station. Crews responded with their Heavy Rescue, a technical rescue team from Franklin Fire, and Williamson Fire and Rescue Captains due to the complexity of the situation.
fox17.com
Murfreesboro files lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill for multiple contaminations
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a press conference Wednesday, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland announced the city will be filing a federal lawsuit taking action against the owners and operators of Middle Point Landfill for alleging multiple contaminations of the toxic chemical PFAS and leachate in Rutherford County including rivers, ground water and recreational areas.
fox17.com
'It's baffling': Metro Community Oversight Board wants more answers about body camera cuts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An internal audit by Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) shows a police employee violated policy when he deleted parts of officer body camera video. The audit says the employee deleted profanity from the video, which was part of a misconduct investigation. When an MNPD officer...
fox17.com
TN School Bond Authority voted, approved TSU housing leases with hotels, residences halls
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University’s (TSU) move in day for returning students is Friday, August 19. Just about a week away, some students will have to live in hotels off campus instead of in dorms on-campus. TSU leaders told FOX 17 News previously that this housing...
fox17.com
Lebanon High School experiencing HVAC control panel problems likely due to storms Tuesday
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Lebanon High School experienced heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) control panel issues Wednesday which is believed to be caused by lightning that occurred Tuesday evening. Not all parts of the building are affected, but some classrooms at the mid and upper levels are experiencing...
fox17.com
Warrant issued for woman accused of scamming Nashvillians into paying fine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The woman who was accused of ongoing scams where victims were falsely told to pay a fine or be arrested has a warrant issued against her. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Sarah Jane Hamilton. Metro Police say she has green eyes, brown hair, is 5’5” and weighs 170 pounds. A warrant charging her with felony theft was issued for her alleged involvement.
fox17.com
Nashville man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges in elaborate detention center plot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The federal prosecution process continues for the Nashville man who was found guilty last month of felony vandalism in elaborate scheme involving weapons at a detention center. The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Alexander Friedmann, 52, has plead guilty Thursday to being a...
fox17.com
Organizers prepare for the first ever Nashville Fair at Geodis Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Preparation continues for the first ever Nashville Fair. The Nashville Fair will be held at the state fairgrounds just south of downtown now home to Geodis Park and Nashville SC. This is the first fair at the site since 2019. The Tennessee State Fair was...
fox17.com
Elderly driver hurt after truck falls from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 73-year-old woman was hurt Wednesday morning after the pickup truck she was driving fell from the parking garage of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Metro Nashville Police say the woman was parked on the 4th floor of the parking garage on 21st Avenue South when...
fox17.com
Two Rutherford County Schools' students hit by car near campus, minor injuries reported
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Rutherford County Schools' students were hit by a car off campus Tuesday morning. James Evans with Rutherford County Schools' says the students were not at a bus stop and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Evans adds that the juveniles are ok.
fox17.com
Wanted Nashville man arrested in Murfreesboro after police chase
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning while driving a stolen SUV. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) lieutenant contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detective about a stolen 2022 Ford Bronco and the owner used Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to find the vehicle in Murfreesboro around 9 a.m., according to MPD.
fox17.com
Pedestrian hit and run in South Nashville early Tuesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro police report a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 5100 Amalie Drive in Nashville Tuesday morning. The victim was an adult male who was transported to Vanderbilt Medical and expected to recover. The accident occurred near a bust stop. No more information is...
fox17.com
Missing 92-year-old man out of Murfreesboro found safe
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has reported Tuesday that Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. has been located and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. Hill is missing from Murfreesboro and was last seen Monday, August...
fox17.com
Woman arrested in Hermitage for allegedly shooting man in head, tempering with evidence
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to a court affidavit, Mawa Toure has been arrested for attempted homicide after a man was shot in the head and arm. The police say they responded to a call for service in the area of Terry Ln. and Morton St. in Hermitage around 3:03 a.m. on July 23.
fox17.com
Well-known Broadway business relocates amid safety, cleanliness concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's an issue FOX 17 News has brought you for months now, as frustrations continue to grow for lower Broadway employees. One downtown business owner is moving locations to Melrose Eighth Avenue—near 12 South—after concerns of crime and safety. The owner of Pancho...
fox17.com
Metro teachers claim a teacher got full-time pay for working two days per week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Metro teachers are outraged after they say a teacher got full-time pay for only coming to school two days per week. Teachers say most of the time when another teacher is absent, especially on a routine basis, they are notified about it. But teachers Wednesday say they were told by administration not to ask questions about this one teacher and were told to keep their mouths shut.
fox17.com
Detectives searching for pair accused of stealing copper wire
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Madison Precinct detectives are working to identify two people who police say stole copper wire from a Lowes on Dickerson Pike. The pair were seen at the Lowes at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 where MNPD says that they stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wire. The two drove away from the Lowes in a Volvo SUV with a TN tag.
