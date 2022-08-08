Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
boisedev.com
Plans for apartments show Elmer’s torn down, Papa Joe’s untouched
Last month we told you about a plan for apartments along Capitol Blvd., with an early plan showing the demolition of two long-standing Boise restaurants. Formal plans are in – and one restaurant building is untouched, while another would be torn down. CA Ventures hopes to build apartments across...
boisedev.com
Parrilla set for Downtown Boise location
Parrilla Grill is headed downtown. The long-time taco and beer spot in Hyde Park will take over the former Taziki’s Mediterranean location at 5th St. and Idaho St. on the ground floor of The Gibson apartments. Taziki’s opened the Boise store on March 13th of 2020, and promptly closed the next week as COVID-19 began impacting Idaho.
boisedev.com
Proposed 14-story dual-hotel project in Downtown Boise would be city’s largest
More than a year ago, BoiseDev first reported a project to build two hotels on a surface parking lot along Grove St. at 10th St. in Downtown Boise. Now we have a look at what the project might look like if built. Eagle’s Pennbridge Lodging hopes to build a Mariott...
boisedev.com
‘Important history’: Boise’s historic Assay office to see upgrades inside & out
One of Idaho’s three National Historic Landmarks will undergo some renovations. The US Assay Office Building opened in Boise at 210 West Main Street in 1872. Its role was to test the quality of metals at a time when Idaho’s gold production was the third highest in the nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boisedev.com
🌮Parrilla downtown location + Lucky Peak drawdown + School supply drives
Hello Wednesday. Gretchen Parsons here with your morning updates. Good morning. If you’re a fan of Parrilla Grill in Hyde Park, a second location is in the works. Plus, water will begin to drop significantly at Lucky Peak later this week. Today: 92°⛈ There’s a chance for rain and...
boisedev.com
The income of Boise area homebuyers increased fastest in the US, fueled by remote workers
The median income of a buyer of a home in the Boise metro area increased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic era. More sharply than anywhere else in the country. Real estate firm Redfin said the median income of a homebuyer in the area stood at $98,000 as of 2021. That’s a 24.1% increase from 2019 — a higher rate than any other metro in the US.
boisedev.com
The dust has settled: Parking lot paved at Bogus Basin
If you’ve taken the drive up the hill to Bogus Basin, you know that it can be a bumpy (and dusty) ride. But over the last several weeks, crews have been working to pave the dirt road from Parking Lot #1 to Frontier Point Lodge. Inside Idaho: Why is...
boisedev.com
NW Boise fire + 🎸Meridian concert series+ IDOC treatment program
Hello Tuesday. Gretchen Parsons here with your roundup. A grass fire that started Sunday night in Boise was started by people, investigators say, more on that below. Plus, another free concert series is planned for the end of summer. Today: 100°☀️ Hot and sunny day. First Up...
boisedev.com
You Asked: Why is Boise sometimes called “Boise City”?
Whether you call it boy-see or boy-zee… Boise goes by many names. If you’re talking about the municipal government (like we often do at BoiseDev), you call it the City of Boise. There’s also the city’s green-friendly nickname the City of Trees. But, sometimes on official government documents, like the U.S. Census, Boise goes by a third name: City of Boise City.
