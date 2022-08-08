ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Plans for apartments show Elmer’s torn down, Papa Joe’s untouched

Last month we told you about a plan for apartments along Capitol Blvd., with an early plan showing the demolition of two long-standing Boise restaurants. Formal plans are in – and one restaurant building is untouched, while another would be torn down. CA Ventures hopes to build apartments across...
Parrilla set for Downtown Boise location

Parrilla Grill is headed downtown. The long-time taco and beer spot in Hyde Park will take over the former Taziki’s Mediterranean location at 5th St. and Idaho St. on the ground floor of The Gibson apartments. Taziki’s opened the Boise store on March 13th of 2020, and promptly closed the next week as COVID-19 began impacting Idaho.
The dust has settled: Parking lot paved at Bogus Basin

If you’ve taken the drive up the hill to Bogus Basin, you know that it can be a bumpy (and dusty) ride. But over the last several weeks, crews have been working to pave the dirt road from Parking Lot #1 to Frontier Point Lodge. Inside Idaho: Why is...
NW Boise fire + 🎸Meridian concert series+ IDOC treatment program

Hello Tuesday. Gretchen Parsons here with your roundup. A grass fire that started Sunday night in Boise was started by people, investigators say, more on that below. Plus, another free concert series is planned for the end of summer. Today: 100°☀️ Hot and sunny day. First Up...
You Asked: Why is Boise sometimes called “Boise City”?

Whether you call it boy-see or boy-zee… Boise goes by many names. If you’re talking about the municipal government (like we often do at BoiseDev), you call it the City of Boise. There’s also the city’s green-friendly nickname the City of Trees. But, sometimes on official government documents, like the U.S. Census, Boise goes by a third name: City of Boise City.
