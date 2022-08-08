ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out Miami

NYC’s Rao’s is opening in Miami—good luck getting in!

We love to throw around the phrase “tough reservation” around here, partly because it’s true of many Miami restaurants these days. Carbone? Good luck. Mandolin? Prepare to wait in line. Boia De? You might strike gold if you book a month out. Though it seems that booking these places was mere training for the obstacles you’ll face when the truly impossible reservation arrives in Miami.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Miami

Kush Hospitality takes over the famous Clevelander South Beach

Matt Kuscher has become something of a revivalist in Miami, transforming fledging restaurants and taking old haunts and turning them into something new and cool again. He’s done it in MiMo with Cafe Kush at the Selina Gold Dust, in Hialeah with Kush by Stephens and in Brickell with Tobacco Road by Kush. This summer, he’s taken his talents to South Beach as Kush Hospitality Group (KHG) recently took over the food program at the world-famous (and often infamous) Clevelander South Beach Hotel & Bar.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Brad Kilgore and Bar Lab team up on an unlikely, very exciting restaurant collab this fall

Bad Bunny and David Grutman, Grove Bay Hospitality and Jeremy Ford, The Blakery and Time Out Market—lately Miami’s hospitality scene is all about the collab. Some make more sense than most while others will leave you at once puzzled and excited about what’s to come. The former sums up our feelings about the latest partnership news to hit the scene: coming this fall to Arlo Wynwood—the neighborhood’s first hotel—is a yet-to-be-named restaurant helmed by Brad Kilgore and the Bar Lab team, made up of Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi. The three are set to develop and operate the nine-story property’s signature restaurant, with Bar Lab overseeing Arlo’s third-floor cocktail lounge and the rooftop bar/eatery.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

The Blakery is now open at Time Out Market Miami!

Happy Monday, happy first day of August and—what we really care about highlighting today—happy opening day for The Blakery!. One of Miami's best cookie shops opens its first brick-and-mortar today and it's—where else?!—but at Time Out Market Miami. The once delivery-only business puts down roots in South Beach, where it'll welcome customers IRL with a stacked menu of never-before-seen cookie creations and cookie ice cream sandwiches.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Here’s a look at Wynwood’s first hotel, opening this fall

One of the best things about Wynwood: it isn’t crammed with resorts the way South Beach is or packed with high-rises like Brickell. Both mean congested avenues and Miami restaurants you’ll never get into. The worst thing about Wynwood? There’s nowhere to stay overnight, whether it’s after your Miami bar crawl or for a weekend escape in the city’s art district. Luckily, that’s soon to change.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Here's how you can livestream Rolling Loud from your couch

Another year has come and gone and you're still one of the unlucky people not going to Rolling Loud Miami this weekend. Only months ago you swore to yourself that 2022 would be the year you get tickets to the country’s largest hip-hop festival. So, what happened? Was it that Ye dropped out at the last minute only to be replaced by current nemesis Kid Cudi? Did the scorching weather deter you? Or were you just too busy making up for lost time at a Miami club to remember Rolling Loud was even happening at all? (For future reference, that’s what our Miami weekend guide is for.)
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

One of Miami’s best cookie makers is setting up shop in South Beach

Chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside—The Blakery’s cookies are the stuff of dreams for dessert lovers. We’ve been eyeing these treats since they first came on the virtual market this past year, teasing us with their gooey centers and candy bar toppings. The delivery-only bakery that took off on Instagram will soon make its IRL debut with its first brick-and-mortar shop at Time Out Market Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

13 things you didn't know you could do at a park in Miami

Longing for a little tech detox? Most of us tend to forget that, aside from gorgeous beaches, this fair land is home to a glorious abundance of green spaces. And many of these green spaces offer all sorts of surprising amenities, hidden historical treasures and little-known things to do. If you can’t imagine visiting yet another of Miami’s best museums or drinking your day away at Miami’s best bars, look no further. Below, find our adventure-ready guide to all the best things you didn’t know you could do at a park in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Magic Mike Live is headed to Miami—let the thirsting begin

Miami is pretty popular with bachelorette parties but something tells us there’ll be no keeping the girls away come fall. This October, actor Channing Tatum brings his thrilling (we’re downplaying this) Magic Mike Live show to Miami, launching the multi-year North American tour right here in the Magic City.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Miami

Decorated chef Thomas Keller is opening a French bistro in Coral Gables

Fresh off a one-star designation in Florida’s first Michelin Guide for the Surf Club Restaurant, chef Thomas Keller has announced the opening of his second Miami restaurant, Bouchon. The decorated toque behind three-star Michelin restaurants the French Laundry and per se has set his sights on the historic La Palma space in Coral Gables for the local outpost of his acclaimed French bistro, which includes two other locations in Yountville and Las Vegas.
CORAL GABLES, FL
