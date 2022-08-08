Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC’s Rao’s is opening in Miami—good luck getting in!
We love to throw around the phrase “tough reservation” around here, partly because it’s true of many Miami restaurants these days. Carbone? Good luck. Mandolin? Prepare to wait in line. Boia De? You might strike gold if you book a month out. Though it seems that booking these places was mere training for the obstacles you’ll face when the truly impossible reservation arrives in Miami.
Kush Hospitality takes over the famous Clevelander South Beach
Matt Kuscher has become something of a revivalist in Miami, transforming fledging restaurants and taking old haunts and turning them into something new and cool again. He’s done it in MiMo with Cafe Kush at the Selina Gold Dust, in Hialeah with Kush by Stephens and in Brickell with Tobacco Road by Kush. This summer, he’s taken his talents to South Beach as Kush Hospitality Group (KHG) recently took over the food program at the world-famous (and often infamous) Clevelander South Beach Hotel & Bar.
Brad Kilgore and Bar Lab team up on an unlikely, very exciting restaurant collab this fall
Bad Bunny and David Grutman, Grove Bay Hospitality and Jeremy Ford, The Blakery and Time Out Market—lately Miami’s hospitality scene is all about the collab. Some make more sense than most while others will leave you at once puzzled and excited about what’s to come. The former sums up our feelings about the latest partnership news to hit the scene: coming this fall to Arlo Wynwood—the neighborhood’s first hotel—is a yet-to-be-named restaurant helmed by Brad Kilgore and the Bar Lab team, made up of Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi. The three are set to develop and operate the nine-story property’s signature restaurant, with Bar Lab overseeing Arlo’s third-floor cocktail lounge and the rooftop bar/eatery.
Coyo Taco will sell a special Choco Taco for one weekend only
Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because Coyo Taco brought it back. That’s our mantra going into the weekend as we wipe away the tears shed last week, following Klondike’s announcement that our favorite gas station dessert—the Choco Taco—would be discontinued. The iconic ice...
The Blakery is now open at Time Out Market Miami!
Happy Monday, happy first day of August and—what we really care about highlighting today—happy opening day for The Blakery!. One of Miami's best cookie shops opens its first brick-and-mortar today and it's—where else?!—but at Time Out Market Miami. The once delivery-only business puts down roots in South Beach, where it'll welcome customers IRL with a stacked menu of never-before-seen cookie creations and cookie ice cream sandwiches.
Celebrated chef Jeremy Ford is opening a restaurant in Coral Gables this fall
Can a chef ever be too busy? Not if you’re Jeremy Ford, whose long list of notable highlights include Top Chef winner, Jean-Georges protege, Time Out Market chef (of crew-do) and the genius behind Stubborn Seed, the South of Fifth restaurant that just last month received a Michelin star. We’re sure there’s more we’re forgetting.
It has one of NYC’s most gorgeous outdoor dining set-ups, and now the French restaurant is headed to Miami
While we can’t imagine willingly dining outdoors in Miami right now, we are looking forward to doing it again someday, like early in 2023—in wintertime—which also happens to coincide with the opening of Le Jardin Boucherie at 81 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. The highly anticipated garden-themed restaurant...
Miami is the third rudest city in the world, according to Miamians
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. A couple of weeks ago, Miami was ranked as the second best city in the world for nightlife, according to you, willing Miamians who participated in our 2022 City Index. And now, it’s the third rudest city in the world. This brutal reality...
Surfside just got a new Israeli restaurant, and it’s worth a look
Remember when we told you about a Middle Eastern food trend sweeping through the city? Well, there’s more where that came from. Neya, which recently opened in Surfside, serves a modern Israeli menu replete with dishes that Miami simply can’t get enough of these days. From a namesake...
Here’s a look at Wynwood’s first hotel, opening this fall
One of the best things about Wynwood: it isn’t crammed with resorts the way South Beach is or packed with high-rises like Brickell. Both mean congested avenues and Miami restaurants you’ll never get into. The worst thing about Wynwood? There’s nowhere to stay overnight, whether it’s after your Miami bar crawl or for a weekend escape in the city’s art district. Luckily, that’s soon to change.
Here's how you can livestream Rolling Loud from your couch
Another year has come and gone and you're still one of the unlucky people not going to Rolling Loud Miami this weekend. Only months ago you swore to yourself that 2022 would be the year you get tickets to the country’s largest hip-hop festival. So, what happened? Was it that Ye dropped out at the last minute only to be replaced by current nemesis Kid Cudi? Did the scorching weather deter you? Or were you just too busy making up for lost time at a Miami club to remember Rolling Loud was even happening at all? (For future reference, that’s what our Miami weekend guide is for.)
One of Miami’s best cookie makers is setting up shop in South Beach
Chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside—The Blakery’s cookies are the stuff of dreams for dessert lovers. We’ve been eyeing these treats since they first came on the virtual market this past year, teasing us with their gooey centers and candy bar toppings. The delivery-only bakery that took off on Instagram will soon make its IRL debut with its first brick-and-mortar shop at Time Out Market Miami.
13 things you didn't know you could do at a park in Miami
Longing for a little tech detox? Most of us tend to forget that, aside from gorgeous beaches, this fair land is home to a glorious abundance of green spaces. And many of these green spaces offer all sorts of surprising amenities, hidden historical treasures and little-known things to do. If you can’t imagine visiting yet another of Miami’s best museums or drinking your day away at Miami’s best bars, look no further. Below, find our adventure-ready guide to all the best things you didn’t know you could do at a park in Miami.
Magic Mike Live is headed to Miami—let the thirsting begin
Miami is pretty popular with bachelorette parties but something tells us there’ll be no keeping the girls away come fall. This October, actor Channing Tatum brings his thrilling (we’re downplaying this) Magic Mike Live show to Miami, launching the multi-year North American tour right here in the Magic City.
Decorated chef Thomas Keller is opening a French bistro in Coral Gables
Fresh off a one-star designation in Florida’s first Michelin Guide for the Surf Club Restaurant, chef Thomas Keller has announced the opening of his second Miami restaurant, Bouchon. The decorated toque behind three-star Michelin restaurants the French Laundry and per se has set his sights on the historic La Palma space in Coral Gables for the local outpost of his acclaimed French bistro, which includes two other locations in Yountville and Las Vegas.
