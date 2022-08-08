Another year has come and gone and you're still one of the unlucky people not going to Rolling Loud Miami this weekend. Only months ago you swore to yourself that 2022 would be the year you get tickets to the country’s largest hip-hop festival. So, what happened? Was it that Ye dropped out at the last minute only to be replaced by current nemesis Kid Cudi? Did the scorching weather deter you? Or were you just too busy making up for lost time at a Miami club to remember Rolling Loud was even happening at all? (For future reference, that’s what our Miami weekend guide is for.)

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 DAYS AGO