Crypto Markets To Face Biggest Test of 2022 This Week, According to Analyst Justin Bennett – Here’s Why

Asian shares mixed after new signs of cooling inflation
Shares were mixed Friday in Asia after a muddled day on Wall Street, where benchmarks meandered following another encouraging report about inflation. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.6%, catching up on gains after being closed Thursday for a holiday. Hong Kong and Seoul also advanced, while Shanghai and Sydney declined. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices fell. Markets got a boost Thursday after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected last month. That came a day after a cooler-than-expected reading on inflation at the consumer level which raised hopes among investors that inflation...
China Tourism seeks $2.16 billion in Hong Kong's biggest listing so far in 2022 - term sheet
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp is aiming to raise up to $2.16 billion through a new listing in Hong Kong, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters, in what will be the largest share sale in the city so far this year.
Why Alibaba-Backed Fintech Paytm Plunged 6% Today
Shares of Indian digital payments service provider Paytm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, fell close to 6% on Friday following a proxy advisory firm's opposition to the re-appointment of its CEO and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new guidelines for digital lending apps.
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
VSTA earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
OSCR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FORG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Olo Inc. (OLO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
OLO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Hacker offers to sell data of 48.5 million users of Shanghai's COVID app
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A hacker has claimed to have obtained the personal information of 48.5 million users of a COVID health code mobile app run by the city of Shanghai, the second claim of a breach of the Chinese financial hub's data in just over a month.
Mazda seeks to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies after COVID lockdowns
TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) said on Friday it would ask its parts suppliers to increase stockpiles in Japan and produce components outside China after COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai destabilised supply and hampered production.
UK economy shrank by 0.1% in three months to June as recession fears grow
British gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 per cent in the three months to the end of June, amid warnings of an imminent recession, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The drop followed a 0.8 per cent rise in GDP in the first quarter of the year. The ONS’ latest figures show that the service sector has been particularly badly hit, dropping by 0.4 per cent in the second quarter. A significant proportion of this fall came in health and social work, as less money was spent on the fight against Covid-19.Darren Morgan, ONS’ director of economic statistics, said:...
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BRLT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
