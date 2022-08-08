ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Two arrested after barricade situation in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After barricading himself inside his home for a short period of time in an attempt to avoid arrest, a man was taken into custody without incident, says the Gallia County Sheriff. The incident happened Thursday as deputies working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Service...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio after suspect barricaded in home

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Gallia County are under arrest after a suspect barricaded himself in a home. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Thursday, Aug. 11, when deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant to a wanted […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

4th Avenue intersection briefly blocked following hit-and-run

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The intersection of 4th Avenue and 6th Street in Huntington was blocked by emergency crews Thursday afternoon following a hit-and-run, according to Huntington Police. Huntington Police, Cabell EMS and members of the Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene. Crews say a pedestrian was transported...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 2 has reopened following a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer and pickup truck. The crash along Ohio River Road happened just before noon. Officials tell WSAZ.com a driver of the semi was heading North on Route 2 when a driver heading South in a...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Parkersburg, WV
Jackson County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, WV
City
Ripley, WV
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash shuts down I-77 near Ripley

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Part of I-77 is shut down south of Fairplain due to a crash. The Ripley Fire Department said that the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles and that the interstate will be closed for about an hour. No injuries have been reported, and DOH will assist with cleanup. This is […]
RIPLEY, WV
WSAZ

Pileup blocks road in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes Roxalana Rd. in Dunbar

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—The 1800 block of Roxalana Road is shut down in Dunbar due to an accident. Kanawha Metro says that one person was injured in the crash, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries. No timeline has yet been given for when the road will reopen. This is a developing […]
DUNBAR, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va
wchstv.com

Two-vehicle crash closes Rt. 2 in Cabell County on Wednesday

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said Route 2 in Cabell County is closed after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday. A crash was reported involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck near the 7000 block of Ohio River Road, also known as Rt. 2, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The road was shut down in both directions.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A juvenile suspect involved in a recent shooting has been reported as a runaway. Two of the other suspects were arrested over the weekend. On Saturday, suspects broke into a Belpre home to steal a firearm, shooting a 17 year old who lived there. The victim was sent to the hospital in serious condition.
BELPRE, OH
DC News Now

West Virginia man charged for stabbing brother with shovel

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A South Charleston man accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel was charged with assault. According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at 1178 Sand Plant Road. At the scene, Chase Patrick Lily, 19, admitted to a deputy that he stabbed […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two crashes only one mile-marker apart on I-79S

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two separate crashes happened on I-79S just past the Elkview exit. Metro 911 officials say one crash was at the 11-mile marker and the other was at the 12-mile marker. One person was taken to the hospital from the 11-mile marker crash. At least two people were taken to the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Mason County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in armed robbery

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery overnight in Mason County, dispatchers said. The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hot Spot Café on Huntington Road in Gallipolis Ferry. No injuries were reported. This story will be...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Teens perform water rescue at Beech Fork

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two high school students are being praised for their heroics after it appeared someone was in danger of drowning. Vanessa Samples was hanging out at the beach area of Beech Fork Lake Sunday with her family and her boyfriend, Owen Turner, when a teen who couldn’t swim fell off his float.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

KRT bus driver had no time to stop in morning crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A KRT bus driver and the operator of a passenger vehicle are recovering from injuries after a collision during the morning rush hour Tuesday in Charleston. Both drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash at the I-64/77 split. “You try to take away the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Park Officer is going back to school. Officer Jeremy Pinkerton has spent his summer vacation protecting and interacting with people at the public parks around Parkersburg. This was the first year Parkersburg Police Department had a school resource officer stationed inside the parks. Parkersburg...

Comments / 0

Community Policy