WSAZ
Two arrested after barricade situation in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After barricading himself inside his home for a short period of time in an attempt to avoid arrest, a man was taken into custody without incident, says the Gallia County Sheriff. The incident happened Thursday as deputies working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Service...
2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio after suspect barricaded in home
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Gallia County are under arrest after a suspect barricaded himself in a home. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Thursday, Aug. 11, when deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant to a wanted […]
WSAZ
4th Avenue intersection briefly blocked following hit-and-run
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The intersection of 4th Avenue and 6th Street in Huntington was blocked by emergency crews Thursday afternoon following a hit-and-run, according to Huntington Police. Huntington Police, Cabell EMS and members of the Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene. Crews say a pedestrian was transported...
WSAZ
Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 2 has reopened following a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer and pickup truck. The crash along Ohio River Road happened just before noon. Officials tell WSAZ.com a driver of the semi was heading North on Route 2 when a driver heading South in a...
Crash shuts down I-77 near Ripley
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Part of I-77 is shut down south of Fairplain due to a crash. The Ripley Fire Department said that the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles and that the interstate will be closed for about an hour. No injuries have been reported, and DOH will assist with cleanup. This is […]
WSAZ
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
At least 1 transported from crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
LESAGE, WV (WOWK) – At least one person has been transported from a crash that shut down a portion of Ohio River Road this afternoon. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the 7000 block of Ohio River […]
Crash closes Roxalana Rd. in Dunbar
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—The 1800 block of Roxalana Road is shut down in Dunbar due to an accident. Kanawha Metro says that one person was injured in the crash, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries. No timeline has yet been given for when the road will reopen. This is a developing […]
wchstv.com
Two-vehicle crash closes Rt. 2 in Cabell County on Wednesday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said Route 2 in Cabell County is closed after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday. A crash was reported involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck near the 7000 block of Ohio River Road, also known as Rt. 2, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The road was shut down in both directions.
WTAP
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A juvenile suspect involved in a recent shooting has been reported as a runaway. Two of the other suspects were arrested over the weekend. On Saturday, suspects broke into a Belpre home to steal a firearm, shooting a 17 year old who lived there. The victim was sent to the hospital in serious condition.
West Virginia man charged for stabbing brother with shovel
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A South Charleston man accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel was charged with assault. According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at 1178 Sand Plant Road. At the scene, Chase Patrick Lily, 19, admitted to a deputy that he stabbed […]
Two crashes only one mile-marker apart on I-79S
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two separate crashes happened on I-79S just past the Elkview exit. Metro 911 officials say one crash was at the 11-mile marker and the other was at the 12-mile marker. One person was taken to the hospital from the 11-mile marker crash. At least two people were taken to the […]
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
wchstv.com
Mason County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in armed robbery
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery overnight in Mason County, dispatchers said. The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hot Spot Café on Huntington Road in Gallipolis Ferry. No injuries were reported. This story will be...
WSAZ
Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford […]
WSAZ
Teens perform water rescue at Beech Fork
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two high school students are being praised for their heroics after it appeared someone was in danger of drowning. Vanessa Samples was hanging out at the beach area of Beech Fork Lake Sunday with her family and her boyfriend, Owen Turner, when a teen who couldn’t swim fell off his float.
Metro News
KRT bus driver had no time to stop in morning crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A KRT bus driver and the operator of a passenger vehicle are recovering from injuries after a collision during the morning rush hour Tuesday in Charleston. Both drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash at the I-64/77 split. “You try to take away the...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Park Officer is going back to school. Officer Jeremy Pinkerton has spent his summer vacation protecting and interacting with people at the public parks around Parkersburg. This was the first year Parkersburg Police Department had a school resource officer stationed inside the parks. Parkersburg...
