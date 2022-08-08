ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

kurv.com

Need For Help Continues After TX School Shooting

While many Texas kids are going back to class, the summer will last a little longer in Uvalde where they’re shoring up security. There’s also a call to get counselors to the tiny town, which is still recovering from the murders of 19 students and two teachers. Some...
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Majority of Uvalde law enforcement officers never had active shooter training

This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Uvalde leaders add assistant police chief position

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde City Council will create an Assistant Chief of Police position after the shooting at Robb Elementary. City leaders say they’ve already budgeted for the new salary. After a wild council meeting Tuesday, Uvalde city leaders voiced support for creating an assistant chief of police position.
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

Uvalde schools to get more law enforcement officers on campus

AUSTIN, Texas - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District campuses will be getting more than 30 law enforcement officers provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety for the new school year. The exact number of DPS officers is 33. The DPS security presence was requested by UCISD Superintendent Dr....
UVALDE, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Georgia State
KSAT 12

Do not drink water advisory issued for Frio County community

DERBY, Texas – A do not drink water advisory has been issued for the community of Derby in Frio County. Residents who rely on the Derby Water System are affected by the advisory until further notice, according to a Facebook post. Bottled water should be used for:. Drinking and...
FRIO COUNTY, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Medina ISD hires new superintendent

On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX

