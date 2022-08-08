Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
fox40jackson.com
Texas judge blocks release of Uvalde elementary school shooting records regarding state police response
A Texas judge on Wednesday blocked the release of records regarding the state police response to the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead on May 24. In a brief ruling, Travis County 419th Civil District Court Judge Catherine A. Mauzy said the Texas...
Fate of Uvalde CISD police chief still unclear months after mass school shooting
"I am wondering what is keeping you? I know, 'due process,' but it's the right thing to do," a parent said on the firing of the chief.
KSAT 12
Uvalde residents call for 5 officers to be placed on leave, say inactions ‘directly resulted in further loss of life’
Families and supporters of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims called out five Uvalde officers to be placed on administrative leave as community members engaged in a heated discussion with the City Council on Tuesday. Michele Prouty, a resident and member of Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety, handed out the...
kurv.com
Need For Help Continues After TX School Shooting
While many Texas kids are going back to class, the summer will last a little longer in Uvalde where they’re shoring up security. There’s also a call to get counselors to the tiny town, which is still recovering from the murders of 19 students and two teachers. Some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXAN
Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
KXAN
Majority of Uvalde law enforcement officers never had active shooter training
This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.
Uvalde leaders add assistant police chief position
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde City Council will create an Assistant Chief of Police position after the shooting at Robb Elementary. City leaders say they’ve already budgeted for the new salary. After a wild council meeting Tuesday, Uvalde city leaders voiced support for creating an assistant chief of police position.
fox7austin.com
Uvalde schools to get more law enforcement officers on campus
AUSTIN, Texas - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District campuses will be getting more than 30 law enforcement officers provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety for the new school year. The exact number of DPS officers is 33. The DPS security presence was requested by UCISD Superintendent Dr....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Beto O’Rourke snaps at heckler over Uvalde shooting: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
Uvalde Police Department announces it's hiring officers
The department announced the openings on social media Monday, detailing the salary and promising incentives and other benefits.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Chief Border Patrol Agent, Governor, Congressman weigh in on criminal elements of border crisis
EAGLE PASS, Texas – “The only ones that benefit from a lack of border security are the criminals and the smugglers,” Chief Patrol Agent for the Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol Jason Owens said. At a recent press conference in Eagle Pass, Chief Owens spoke...
CBS Austin
Governor Abbott responds to school safety questions after O'Rourke snaps at heckler
DALLAS — Governor Greg Abbott takes questions about school safety during a round table about school choice today. This came after his challenger for governor, Beto O'Rourke pushes back on a heckler while he was speaking to a crowd about Uvalde. “It may be funny to you mother****** but...
Abbott Fails To Provide Promised Financial Aid For Uvalde’s Shooting Survivors
Almost three months have gone by since the Uvalde shooting took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, their futures lost to the endless list of gun violence victims. The aftermath has become a living hell for most of the families of the victims, but tragedy struck differently on those who were “lucky” enough to survive.
Uvalde staff and teachers returning to campuses Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Staff members at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will be returning to campus later Tuesday morning, and a welcome will be held for the teachers and staff. Teachers are returning back to campus almost one month early so they can prepare and set up their classrooms....
KSAT 12
Community members weigh in during open forum of Uvalde CISD special school board meeting
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD held a special School Board meeting on Monday night to allow members of the community to comment or ask questions about the upcoming school year. Superintendent Hal Harrell gave an update at the start of the meeting, and then community members were permitted...
KSAT 12
Do not drink water advisory issued for Frio County community
DERBY, Texas – A do not drink water advisory has been issued for the community of Derby in Frio County. Residents who rely on the Derby Water System are affected by the advisory until further notice, according to a Facebook post. Bottled water should be used for:. Drinking and...
Bandera Bulletin
Medina ISD hires new superintendent
On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
Comments / 1