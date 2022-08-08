ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

thenewirmonews.com

Irmo softball team makes history

When the Irmo Little League’s Junior Softball team played in the Little League’s World Series last week, it marked the first time in history that an Irmo Little League (ILL) team made it to the World Series — not to mention finishing the season as the World Series runner-up.
IRMO, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer gives stirring speech to South Carolina players from stands of Williams-Brice Stadium

Shane Beamer’s mission, beyond delivering more wins for the South Carolina football program, is to instill a sense of positivity and joy among the players, staff, and fans. After the Gamecocks finished 2-8 in 2020, Beamer returned to Columbia as head coach just over a decade after serving as an assistant on the staff of Steve Spurrier. His message seems to have hit the spot, as South Carolina enjoyed a 5-win improvement in 2021 and went to a bowl game for the 1st time since 2018.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

GG Jackson in the Carolina camp, what head coach Lamont Paris has observerd

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been an interesting and exciting five months for new South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris. Hired in late March, Paris spent the first couple of weeks as a one-man operation until he hired his staff. Since then, he has mined the transfer portal for players in an effort to solidify his roster which released an historic boost with the addition of Ridge View star GG Jackson.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Paris gives the latest on final scholarship spot

South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris has one more scholarship at his disposal but with just more than a week before classes start, that free ride is likely to go unused – at least for now. If Paris and his staff can’t find the right person, they know what...
COLUMBIA, SC
Irmo, SC
Sports
City
Irmo, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN to air 5-part series on South Carolina football

ESPN announced Wednesday that it will air a 4-part all-access series on the Gamecocks after visiting Columbia, South Carolina. That’s set to debut at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and is watchable on ESPNU. This will be something to watch as head coach Shane Beamer heads into his...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Horse rescued after five hour effort in Pelion

PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
PELION, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
SUMTER, SC
NewsBreak
Sports
WLTX.com

South Carolina State University fires athletics director

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has fired athletics director Stacy Danley effective immediately, the school said late Tuesday. “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction," SC State President Alexander Conyers said in a statement. "We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Gospel Music in Lugoff This Weekend

The Masters 3 Gospel Group will hold a concert at 411 Highway 601 South in Lugoff behind New Life Christian Outreach on Saturday August 13th beginning at 630pm. Come for some good singing and fellowship. For more information, call 803-600-8765.
LUGOFF, SC
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Jerrold A. Watson & Sons grows organic vegetables, peaches

Jerrold A. Watson & Sons grows organic vegetables, peaches. Jerrold A. Watson & Sons LLC continues a legacy of growing, having passed the century mark in operation. The Monetta, South Carolina, grower, which markets crops under the Watsonia Organics brand, helped create the state’s peach and asparagus industries. The...
MONETTA, SC
wach.com

Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

