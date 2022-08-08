Read full article on original website
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
thenewirmonews.com
Irmo softball team makes history
When the Irmo Little League’s Junior Softball team played in the Little League’s World Series last week, it marked the first time in history that an Irmo Little League (ILL) team made it to the World Series — not to mention finishing the season as the World Series runner-up.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer gives stirring speech to South Carolina players from stands of Williams-Brice Stadium
Shane Beamer’s mission, beyond delivering more wins for the South Carolina football program, is to instill a sense of positivity and joy among the players, staff, and fans. After the Gamecocks finished 2-8 in 2020, Beamer returned to Columbia as head coach just over a decade after serving as an assistant on the staff of Steve Spurrier. His message seems to have hit the spot, as South Carolina enjoyed a 5-win improvement in 2021 and went to a bowl game for the 1st time since 2018.
WLTX.com
GG Jackson in the Carolina camp, what head coach Lamont Paris has observerd
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been an interesting and exciting five months for new South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris. Hired in late March, Paris spent the first couple of weeks as a one-man operation until he hired his staff. Since then, he has mined the transfer portal for players in an effort to solidify his roster which released an historic boost with the addition of Ridge View star GG Jackson.
Paris gives the latest on final scholarship spot
South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris has one more scholarship at his disposal but with just more than a week before classes start, that free ride is likely to go unused – at least for now. If Paris and his staff can’t find the right person, they know what...
CBS Sports
An inside look at South Carolina's 'Final Four Fridays': How a workout program has transformed the team
The distance between Columbia, S.C. and Dallas, the site for the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, is 995.6 miles. The South Carolina Gamecocks are already getting a head start with four bicycles and weekly missions. Every Friday before the season begins, sports performance coach Molly Binetti holds one-hour workouts she...
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN to air 5-part series on South Carolina football
ESPN announced Wednesday that it will air a 4-part all-access series on the Gamecocks after visiting Columbia, South Carolina. That’s set to debut at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and is watchable on ESPNU. This will be something to watch as head coach Shane Beamer heads into his...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
LB Jaden Robinson Flips From South Carolina to Florida
The Gators success recruiting the defensive side of the ball continue with Jaden Robinson flipping from South Carolina.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anonymous SEC coach describes short- and long-term prospects for Shane Beamer and South Carolina
Shane Beamer has South Carolina headed in the right direction after the Gamecocks exceeded expectations last season. The Gamecocks went 7-6 last season, and returns 14 starters this season. With that in mind, how are Beamer and the Gamecocks viewed entering the season? In its annual installment, Athlon Sports shared...
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Middleton family expands reach to Chapin, plan to open new BBQ restaurant
COLUMBIA — The Middletons, a wealthy Columbia family responsible for reshaping much of Main Street's dining scene, are expanding their restaurant reach into Chapin. The family plans to open 518 Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant near downtown Chapin, in the spring of 2023. "It all began from a college camaraderie...
Horse rescued after five hour effort in Pelion
PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
WLTX.com
South Carolina State University fires athletics director
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has fired athletics director Stacy Danley effective immediately, the school said late Tuesday. “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction," SC State President Alexander Conyers said in a statement. "We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
WIS-TV
Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
kool1027.com
Gospel Music in Lugoff This Weekend
The Masters 3 Gospel Group will hold a concert at 411 Highway 601 South in Lugoff behind New Life Christian Outreach on Saturday August 13th beginning at 630pm. Come for some good singing and fellowship. For more information, call 803-600-8765.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Jerrold A. Watson & Sons grows organic vegetables, peaches
Jerrold A. Watson & Sons grows organic vegetables, peaches. Jerrold A. Watson & Sons LLC continues a legacy of growing, having passed the century mark in operation. The Monetta, South Carolina, grower, which markets crops under the Watsonia Organics brand, helped create the state’s peach and asparagus industries. The...
3-fingers across and fingertip length are a thing of the past with new Richland 2 dress code
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newly approved changes to the Richland District Two dress code will allow students to have more flexibility with what they are allowed to wear, with updates to disciplinary action as well. As students go back to school shopping, they will now be allowed to look for...
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
wach.com
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
Students can't bring home less than a 50 in certain schools across the state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some parents in Lexington-Richland School District 5 discovered a "grading floor" that has sparked mixed feelings district wide. In a Facebook post a mother explained that Crossroads Intermediate School does not give grades lower than a 50 on report cards. This sparked more than 100...
