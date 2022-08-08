ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

FOX8 News

Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
WSOC Charlotte

2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
fox46.com

Reward increased to $11,000 in Tony’s Ice Cream arson case in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd....
WBTV

Police arrest three juveniles accused of stealing car, armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) took three juvenile suspects into custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle on University City Boulevard. According to CMPD, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint...
WBTV

One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say. According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.
WBTV

Detectives investigating deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, near Birch Townhomes. Once at the scene, police found a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to Atrium...
WBTV

More charges announced for Statesville teacher charged with statutory rape

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following previous charges for sex crimes against a student, a Statesville teacher was served two additional arrest warrants by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the...
wccbcharlotte.com

Federal Authorities: Charlotte Woman Sentenced To Prison For Bank Fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 58-year-old Charlotte woman was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday for bank fraud, according to authorities. Investigators say the woman, Charles Harrell, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release. According to filed court documents and court proceedings, from January 2020...
