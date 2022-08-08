Read full article on original website
WBTV
Lincoln Co. DA requests SBI investigation after WBTV exposes excessive force allegations
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an arrest in which a sergeant with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reportedly choked a man whose hands were cuffed behind his back. An SBI spokeswoman confirmed the investigation to WBTV on Thursday, days after...
Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
Jail employee in Mecklenburg County accused of giving illegal items to person in custody
CHARLOTTE — Another detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Detention Center has been fired and criminally charged for allegedly providing illegal items to a person in custody, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Goodwin Stuppard is accused of “providing a cell phone and...
fox46.com
Police ask for more witnesses to come forward in fatal shooting, crash in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police and Lowell Police are asking for additional witnesses to come forward in a fatal shooting and crash from last week. The incident happened at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive. As police arrived at...
fox46.com
Reward increased to $11,000 in Tony’s Ice Cream arson case in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd....
WBTV
Police arrest three juveniles accused of stealing car, armed robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) took three juvenile suspects into custody after they allegedly stole a vehicle on University City Boulevard. According to CMPD, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint...
CMPD: 3 teens accused of robbing victim at gunpoint, stealing car, leading police on chase
CHARLOTTE — Three teens have been arrested after stealing a car and leading police on chase through multiple counties Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers said the teens initially robbed a person at gunpoint around 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard. After, they stole the victim’s car and drove away.
WBTV
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened on Audubon Drive. Investigators say the man rang a doorbell to see if someone...
WBTV
One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say. According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.
WBTV
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina mom is worried about strangers after a scary situation at a popular shopping center. She says she took her 3-year-old son inside of a store when strangers approached her and her son. The mother, Jillian Culp, put a long post on Facebook talking about the situation.
WBTV
Detectives investigating deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, near Birch Townhomes. Once at the scene, police found a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to Atrium...
Chester County authorities increase patrols amid increase in violence
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities said they are working to increase patrols in Chester County amid a rise in violence. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said it has seen an increase in gun violence in the city of Chester and the areas surrounding JA Cochran Bypass. Local authorities...
WBTV
Suspect poses as food delivery driver, breaks into Gastonia home as burglaries increase in 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether it’s a door knock or a doorbell ring, it’s a crime that seems to start the same in one Gastonia neighborhood. Police say some people are posing as bogus delivery workers to target homes. On Audubon Drive in Gastonia, neighbors are concerned about...
Police asking for help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles
Officials say the suspect recently broke into cars on Walls and Anderson Street in Gastonia.
SLED announces charges against brother in Upstate girl's death
The brother of an Upstate teenager who died earlier this year, has now been charged in her death. As we previously reported, a 14 year old disabled girl died in Cherokee County April 11th.
WBTV
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Judge Kimberly Best got into a heated argument with a delivery driver in the parking garage at the Mecklenburg County courthouse last month, according to multiple law enforcement narratives of the incident completed by courthouse security guards and deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
WBTV
More charges announced for Statesville teacher charged with statutory rape
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following previous charges for sex crimes against a student, a Statesville teacher was served two additional arrest warrants by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the...
GPD investigates suspect who stole packages off porch of same house in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole multiple packages from the same home earlier this month. The incidents happened at a home on Normen Street on Aug. 6, police said. In a tweet, the Gastonia Police Department said the thefts were committed by the same suspect.
wccbcharlotte.com
Federal Authorities: Charlotte Woman Sentenced To Prison For Bank Fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 58-year-old Charlotte woman was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday for bank fraud, according to authorities. Investigators say the woman, Charles Harrell, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release. According to filed court documents and court proceedings, from January 2020...
