University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
recordgazette.net
Beaumont opens new middle college
With the start of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, Aug. 11, Beaumont Unified School District opened its new Beaumont Middle College High School, which is designed to give students a college-like academic experience while they earn college credits in high school. According to Beaumont Unified School District Director of...
Fontana Herald News
FUSD Board of Education appoints interim superintendent
The Fontana Unified Board of Education selected longtime educator Juan M. López to serve as the district’s interim superintendent, effective Sept. 6, during the Aug. 10 board meeting. Per the board-approved contract, López will serve as the district’s top official through Jan. 13, 2023, providing leadership as the...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands schools implement new student safety measures
Students returned to school on Wednesday morning, but the Redlands Unified School District kicked off the new school year with a school board meeting on Tuesday evening. Last school year, Redlands Unified began accepting applications for its inaugural student trustee program. The district interviewed and chose five student trustees, one from each high school, and five alternates. On Tuesday, the new student trustees joined the board members to introduce themselves.
iecn.com
RUSD opens new school year with three new principals in place
The Rialto Unified School District proudly welcomed students back into the classroom this week while also welcoming a trio of new leaders for the Coyotes, Seahawks, and Stars. The 2022-2023 school year kicked off on Monday, August 8 in the RUSD. Students were warmly welcomed back onto campus following summer break with teachers, principals, administrators, and staff celebrating the return of students and greeting them as they filed back onto campus. Schools across the District pulled out all the stops during their welcome-back celebrations with balloons and red carpets to Star Wars characters and cheerleaders as students arrived at school.
redlandscommunitynews.com
950 backpacks full of supplies are handed out
Micah House, the Redlands Police Department, the city of Redlands and community organizations handed out 950 backpacks full of supplies Sunday at the 2022 Back2School Jam at Sylvan Park. For over a decade the Back2School Jam has prepared youth to start the school year strong. The Police Officers Association fired...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana's library hosts luau and makes plans for more events
Summer would not be complete without a luau, and that’s why the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana hosted one of those fun events on Aug. 9. Many families stopped by during the Library Luau to enjoy activities such as crafts, a balloon artist, and a face painter. Children had a chance to take photos with “Moana,” the Disney character.
iecn.com
Enjoy a free family-friendly luau at your local San Bernardino County Library
During August, San Bernardino County Library hosts 10 luaus across the county, including its branches in Rialto, Highland, and Fontana. The all-ages event will include face painting, crafts, a limbo game, opportunity drawing, and of course, the opportunity to check out new books, which is always free. “All programming at...
danapointtimes.com
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
Fontana Herald News
Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff is planned in Fontana
The 7th Annual “UNITY in commUNITY” Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana. The event will be hosted by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police...
Fontana Herald News
Youth are invited to audition for 'The Lion King Jr.' production in Fontana
The City of Fontana’s Youth Community Theater is inviting talented youth ages 7-18 to audition for Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”. Auditions will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium, 8437 Sierra Avenue. To audition, participants will need...
Fontana Herald News
Local student wins bronze medal at USA Track and Field Junior Olympics
Canyon Crest Elementary School fifth-grader Dominic Romanio’s track and field career is off to a strong start, after he helped his 10 East track club teammates sprint to a third-place finish in the 4x100 relays during the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships, which were held July 31 in Sacramento.
claremontindependent.com
Claremont McKenna Attempted to Punish a Professor for His Speech
Earlier this year, the Claremont McKenna Dean of the Faculty’s Office informed members of the government department that Chris Nadon, a tenured professor of government, needed to be removed from teaching a required introductory course as a result of student complaints about his speech, according to reports from within the department.
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Riverside
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fontana Herald News
Police dispel rumors that an active shooter was at Fontana school
The Fontana Police Department dispelled social media rumors that an active shooter was at a local elementary school on Aug. 9. No persons were harmed and no weapons were found, police said. The incident involved a Fontana P.D. officer attempting to stop two juveniles he thought were ditching school in...
Prominent Orange County youth sports coach Chris Flores under investigation by Santa Ana Police Department
Flores formerly worked at STARS Socal, a full-service training facility that offers youth, collegiate and professional sports training as well as rehab in located in Santa Ana.
claremont-courier.com
Longtime tenants blindsided by threat of mass evictions
Claremont resident Pamela Lee had just returned from vacation late last month when she was shocked to learn that her landlord wanted her to move and was offering a cash payment if she agreed to vacate in the next two months. “Why would I do that? My friends are here,”...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold Job Fair on Aug. 17
The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Job Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue. Several employers have signed up to participate in this event, and all job seekers are encouraged...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: August 11, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • Aug. 1 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr. • Aug. 2 — Traffic crash, no...
NBC Bay Area
Cal Poly Pomona's Pumpkin Fest Launches a New Preview Party
PUMPKIN FESTIVALS? They're beyond adorable, they're totally wholesome and sweet, and calling a fun family portrait, the sort of picture that is snapped against a bevy of gourds, an image that's too cute for words? You wouldn't be wrong in that assessment. For these seasonal spectaculars, the sort of fresh-of-air, wide-of-field festivals that pop up in late September, are very much about treating youngsters, and their grown-ups, to a gleeful time out among the orange orbs and colorful squashes. So finding a special to-do that's very much about a famous pumpkin festival, but created for the 21-and-over set? It's a rather unusual treat, one that has fall vibes and all sorts of sips made for the adult set.
mynewsla.com
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
