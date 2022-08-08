ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
funcheap.com

Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland)

Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30 and Wednesday at 8:00, be entertained by some of the best local and touring comedians at Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s First Ever “CrawlTiki” Pub Crawl is August 13th

CrawlTiki, brought to you by CrawlSF and Funcheap, is San Francisco’s first tropical-themed pub crawl and the perfect way to “get away” without leaving the city. Get ready for a summer night filled with $3 beer, $4 cocktails, $4 shots and tropical-themed drinks. While we can’t guarantee...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland)

“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland) We’re back for another Slammin’ Sunday Skate at Umoja Roller Rink! We’ve got DJ KG curating the sounds for you to skate to. All you need is $5 and you’re admitted and can borrow skates if needed. Skaters 9 and under skate for free. You can even purchase tickets online at TinyUrl.Com/SlamminSundaySkate. So join us at 4pm and remember on Sundays, we skate.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
funcheap.com

Oakland Museum of California’s Free First Sundays (OMCA)

Oakland Museum of California’s Free First Sundays (OMCA) The Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) brings together collections of art, history and natural science under one roof to tell the extraordinary stories of California and its people. Sunday Hours – 11am to 5pm – Please check website as hours may...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Oakland’s Kinetic Arts “Summer Circus Celebration” (Aug 13-14)

Oakland’s Kinetic Arts “Summer Circus Celebration” (Aug 13-14) Join Kinetic Arts Center (Oakland, CA) as We Celebrate Bay Area Circus Performers, Schools, and Studios this Summer with Two Nights of Circus Acts and Two Days of Circus Training Workshops!. During the day, a workshop pass gains you...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Hubba Hubba Revue’s “Wild West Burlesque” (DNA Lounge)

Saddle-up, Rough Riders! World-famous impresario, Colonel Kingfish, is bringing his lavish, wild west revue to San Francisco, with dashing desperados, sultry saloon gals, & burlesque beauties of the wild & wooly west!. With special guests Dahlia Mae Darling (Seattle), Maggie Thrillemall (Los Angeles) Aerialists Mega & Viva La Glam, Ruby...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Music#Comedy Club#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Alcohol#Comedy Show#Temescal Piedmont Ave#Funcheap#Golden State Lounge#Food Drinks Spring#Drinks Menu
funcheap.com

Madonna Listening Party w/ Door Prizes & Goodies (San Jose)

Madonna Listening Party! Please join us for a gathering to listen to the new Madonna collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. We’ll have door prizes, goodie bags and an enter-to-win drawing. See you there!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
SAN JOSE, CA
funcheap.com

Free Hands-On Clay Workshops + Demos in The Mission (SF)

Free Hands-On Clay Workshops + Demos in The Mission (SF) Join RedBrick Ceramic Studio in the Mission District of San Francisco for a Free Tour of our studio. See a series of demonstrations by ceramic artists & participate in Hands-On Clay Workshops. August 14: Extreme Textures on Bowls & Plates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

21st Amendment Brewery “Augustfest 2022” (San Leandro)

Augustfest 2022 is approaching! Join us for a celebration of 22 years creating unique and original craft beers in the Bay Area. Along with our core beers (playing the classics) we will have several small batch beers from our brewpub and birthday collaborations with some of our closest friends!. East...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
funcheap.com

Free Telescope Viewings + Outdoor Star Party at Chabot (Oakland)

Free Telescope Viewings + Outdoor Star Party at Chabot (Oakland) Join Chabot astronomers on the Observatory Deck for a free telescope viewing! Weather permitting, this is a chance to explore stars, planets and more through Chabot’s historic telescopes. Chabot’s three large historic telescopes offer a unique way to experience the awe and wonder of the Universe. Our observatory deck offers breathtaking views 1,500 feet above the Bay. Three observatory domes house the Center’s 8-inch (Leah, 1883) and 20-inch (Rachel, 1916) refracting telescopes, along with a 36-inch reflecting telescope (Nellie, 2003).
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
funcheap.com

Golden Gate Park

Free de Young Museum Day for Bay Area Residents (Every Saturday) Saturday, August 13 – 9:30 am | Cost: FREE* | de Young Museum. , the de Young offers free general admission to the permanent galleries to Bay Area residents. Please note that admission to any special exhibits is not included nor discounted and will require the full admission price. Saturdays feature engaging art experiences for the entire family, ...Every Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Jerry Garcia Cleanup

To celebrate Jerry Week, help us clean up Ocean Beach in the Outer Richmond. Meet in front of Ocean Beach Cafe (734 La Playa St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/486176/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Fall Vintage Sale at Allied Arts Guild (Menlo Park)

Vintage Treasures Galore at Bargain Prices. Crystal, Silver, China. Great day to look for that unique and surprising item. Finding something you have always wanted. Cafe Wisteria is open 10 am to 2pm. Reservations only (650) 838-9002. 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park, CA | Benefits Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford...
MENLO PARK, CA
funcheap.com

Godzilla Film Festival at SF’s Balboa Theater (Aug. 12-14)

Godzilla Film Festival at SF’s Balboa Theater (Aug. 12-14) This year’s show features everyone’s favorite mutant ninja turtle, Gamera! Gamera will be with us and he’s bringing along 8 of his classic films, as well as special guest Carl Craig, who played boyscout Jim Morgan in the 1968 Daiei movie Gamera vs Viras (also known as Destroy All Planets)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Gardeneur Plant Market at SF’s Ferry Building

Come and visit the largest plant market in the bay area at the SF iconic Ferry Building. Our Sunday plant market is a one-stop plant source that also serves as a gathering place for plant communities in the bay area to meet up and share the love for plants. Shop...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy