Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
funcheap.com
Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Pop Up Event: “Kokoro Soul” Music Festival in Japantown (SF)
Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Pop Up Event: Kokoro Soul – 8/13. Each year the Nihonmachi Street Fair brings together so many talented and diverse performers to our stages. The music and performances that you hear and see helps us feel connected. It creates a bond that transforms to appreciating one another and helps us come together as a community.
funcheap.com
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland)
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30 and Wednesday at 8:00, be entertained by some of the best local and touring comedians at Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
funcheap.com
SF’s First Ever “CrawlTiki” Pub Crawl is August 13th
CrawlTiki, brought to you by CrawlSF and Funcheap, is San Francisco’s first tropical-themed pub crawl and the perfect way to “get away” without leaving the city. Get ready for a summer night filled with $3 beer, $4 cocktails, $4 shots and tropical-themed drinks. While we can’t guarantee...
funcheap.com
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland)
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland) We’re back for another Slammin’ Sunday Skate at Umoja Roller Rink! We’ve got DJ KG curating the sounds for you to skate to. All you need is $5 and you’re admitted and can borrow skates if needed. Skaters 9 and under skate for free. You can even purchase tickets online at TinyUrl.Com/SlamminSundaySkate. So join us at 4pm and remember on Sundays, we skate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
Oakland Museum of California’s Free First Sundays (OMCA)
Oakland Museum of California’s Free First Sundays (OMCA) The Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) brings together collections of art, history and natural science under one roof to tell the extraordinary stories of California and its people. Sunday Hours – 11am to 5pm – Please check website as hours may...
funcheap.com
Summer Scapes: Free Art Reception w/ Live Jazz by Charles Unger (Hayes Valley)
Exhibition runs Saturdays & Sundays, 12-4 August through September. Please join us Sunday, August 14, 1-4 pm for an artist reception with live jazz by one of the painters. 5% discount on art purchases if you show your Eventbrite ticket and say “I FOUND THIS THROUGH FUNCHEAPSF” to the gallery desk!
funcheap.com
Oakland’s Kinetic Arts “Summer Circus Celebration” (Aug 13-14)
Oakland’s Kinetic Arts “Summer Circus Celebration” (Aug 13-14) Join Kinetic Arts Center (Oakland, CA) as We Celebrate Bay Area Circus Performers, Schools, and Studios this Summer with Two Nights of Circus Acts and Two Days of Circus Training Workshops!. During the day, a workshop pass gains you...
funcheap.com
Hubba Hubba Revue’s “Wild West Burlesque” (DNA Lounge)
Saddle-up, Rough Riders! World-famous impresario, Colonel Kingfish, is bringing his lavish, wild west revue to San Francisco, with dashing desperados, sultry saloon gals, & burlesque beauties of the wild & wooly west!. With special guests Dahlia Mae Darling (Seattle), Maggie Thrillemall (Los Angeles) Aerialists Mega & Viva La Glam, Ruby...
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
Madonna Listening Party w/ Door Prizes & Goodies (San Jose)
Madonna Listening Party! Please join us for a gathering to listen to the new Madonna collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. We’ll have door prizes, goodie bags and an enter-to-win drawing. See you there!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
funcheap.com
Free Hands-On Clay Workshops + Demos in The Mission (SF)
Free Hands-On Clay Workshops + Demos in The Mission (SF) Join RedBrick Ceramic Studio in the Mission District of San Francisco for a Free Tour of our studio. See a series of demonstrations by ceramic artists & participate in Hands-On Clay Workshops. August 14: Extreme Textures on Bowls & Plates.
funcheap.com
21st Amendment Brewery “Augustfest 2022” (San Leandro)
Augustfest 2022 is approaching! Join us for a celebration of 22 years creating unique and original craft beers in the Bay Area. Along with our core beers (playing the classics) we will have several small batch beers from our brewpub and birthday collaborations with some of our closest friends!. East...
funcheap.com
Free Telescope Viewings + Outdoor Star Party at Chabot (Oakland)
Free Telescope Viewings + Outdoor Star Party at Chabot (Oakland) Join Chabot astronomers on the Observatory Deck for a free telescope viewing! Weather permitting, this is a chance to explore stars, planets and more through Chabot’s historic telescopes. Chabot’s three large historic telescopes offer a unique way to experience the awe and wonder of the Universe. Our observatory deck offers breathtaking views 1,500 feet above the Bay. Three observatory domes house the Center’s 8-inch (Leah, 1883) and 20-inch (Rachel, 1916) refracting telescopes, along with a 36-inch reflecting telescope (Nellie, 2003).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
111 Minna Gallery Solo exhibitions for Alec Huxley and Robert Bowen
111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art exhibition – two solo shows – featuring new and exclusive works by Alec Huxley in his solo show entitled ‘Above It All‘ and by Robert Bowen in his solo show ‘Blasphemous Nature.’. With...
funcheap.com
Golden Gate Park
Free de Young Museum Day for Bay Area Residents (Every Saturday) Saturday, August 13 – 9:30 am | Cost: FREE* | de Young Museum. , the de Young offers free general admission to the permanent galleries to Bay Area residents. Please note that admission to any special exhibits is not included nor discounted and will require the full admission price. Saturdays feature engaging art experiences for the entire family, ...Every Saturday.
funcheap.com
Free Presidio Outdoor Concert & Beer Tasting “In The Plaza” w/ Madeline Kenney and Shannon Lay (SF)
Join the Presidio Theatre and (((folkYEAH!))) this summer for a free outdoor performance co-headlined by Madeline Kenney and Shannon Lay (one set each). Food will be available for sale by food trucks Curry Up Now and Mi Morena, parked right in front of the theatre. Beer drinkers will be treated...
funcheap.com
Jerry Garcia Cleanup
To celebrate Jerry Week, help us clean up Ocean Beach in the Outer Richmond. Meet in front of Ocean Beach Cafe (734 La Playa St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/486176/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
funcheap.com
Fall Vintage Sale at Allied Arts Guild (Menlo Park)
Vintage Treasures Galore at Bargain Prices. Crystal, Silver, China. Great day to look for that unique and surprising item. Finding something you have always wanted. Cafe Wisteria is open 10 am to 2pm. Reservations only (650) 838-9002. 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park, CA | Benefits Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford...
funcheap.com
Godzilla Film Festival at SF’s Balboa Theater (Aug. 12-14)
Godzilla Film Festival at SF’s Balboa Theater (Aug. 12-14) This year’s show features everyone’s favorite mutant ninja turtle, Gamera! Gamera will be with us and he’s bringing along 8 of his classic films, as well as special guest Carl Craig, who played boyscout Jim Morgan in the 1968 Daiei movie Gamera vs Viras (also known as Destroy All Planets)
funcheap.com
“Slumber with the Stars” Overnight Camping at Chabot Sapce & Science Center (Oakland)
Spend an out-of-this-world camping experience at Chabot. Your sleepover includes hands-on activities, exclusive after-hours time in the exhibits, planetarium shows and telescope viewing amidst the backdrop of the redwood forest. Enjoy hot chocolate while gazing at the stars then camp out outside or in one of our exclusive indoor exhibitions.
funcheap.com
Gardeneur Plant Market at SF’s Ferry Building
Come and visit the largest plant market in the bay area at the SF iconic Ferry Building. Our Sunday plant market is a one-stop plant source that also serves as a gathering place for plant communities in the bay area to meet up and share the love for plants. Shop...
Comments / 0