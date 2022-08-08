“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland) We’re back for another Slammin’ Sunday Skate at Umoja Roller Rink! We’ve got DJ KG curating the sounds for you to skate to. All you need is $5 and you’re admitted and can borrow skates if needed. Skaters 9 and under skate for free. You can even purchase tickets online at TinyUrl.Com/SlamminSundaySkate. So join us at 4pm and remember on Sundays, we skate.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO