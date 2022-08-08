Click here to read the full article. Dark Winds is getting a showrunner change for season two. The breakout AMC series will see John Wirth take over showrunning duties for the sophomore run, replacing Vince Calandra, who served as showrunner and exec producer on season one. Wirth is no stranger to the network, having served as showrunner on Hell on Wheels for four seasons and exec produced Hap and Leonard. It comes after the network renewed the Native-led Western noir crime thriller, which stars Zahn McClarnon, for a second six-episode run in June. The series, which is produced by AMC Studios, performed well for...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO