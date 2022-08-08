ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bosch: Legacy’: Max Martini Joins Season 2 In Major Recurring Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Martini...
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir

On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director

When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
‘Dark Winds’: John Wirth Replaces Vince Calandra As Showrunner For Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Dark Winds is getting a showrunner change for season two. The breakout AMC series will see John Wirth take over showrunning duties for the sophomore run, replacing Vince Calandra, who served as showrunner and exec producer on season one. Wirth is no stranger to the network, having served as showrunner on Hell on Wheels for four seasons and exec produced Hap and Leonard. It comes after the network renewed the Native-led Western noir crime thriller, which stars Zahn McClarnon, for a second six-episode run in June. The series, which is produced by AMC Studios, performed well for...
