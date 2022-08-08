Read full article on original website
Why Did Aisha Tyler Leave 'Ghost Whisperer?' It Seemingly Came Down to Scheduling
A long-running television show coming to an end is always bittersweet. Additionally, a star of said show making their departure can feel like a double punch to the gut for fans. Unfortunately, fans of Ghost Whisperer’s Aisha Tyler know the feeling all too well. Article continues below advertisement. Fans...
‘Bosch: Legacy’: Max Martini Joins Season 2 In Major Recurring Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Martini...
The 'American Horror Story' Season 11 Cast Has Been Revealed — Is Anyone Returning?
After 10 seasons of Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story (which waver in quality), the series is returning for its 11th installment. From Freakshow to Hotel, the adored anthology series has brought the horror, the fashion, the style, and the drama to the small screen since 2011. Article...
'Claim to Fame': Exposed 'Domfather' on being 'betrayed,' where she and Logan stand now
Al Sharpton's daughter Dominique Sharpton became known as "The Domfather" on ABC's "Claim to Fame." But being such a threat put a target on her back.
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir
On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director
When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
You Know the Catchphrase — Will Disney Plus's 'I Am Groot' Get a Season 2?
You know that muscly, splintery twig that repeatedly says "I am Groot," to the point where it's like "we get it already!" Believe it or not, Marvel's Groot was actually birthed in the '60s and deemed "the monster from Planet X." "From the time he was a sapling, Groot was...
‘Dark Winds’: John Wirth Replaces Vince Calandra As Showrunner For Season 2
Click here to read the full article. Dark Winds is getting a showrunner change for season two. The breakout AMC series will see John Wirth take over showrunning duties for the sophomore run, replacing Vince Calandra, who served as showrunner and exec producer on season one. Wirth is no stranger to the network, having served as showrunner on Hell on Wheels for four seasons and exec produced Hap and Leonard. It comes after the network renewed the Native-led Western noir crime thriller, which stars Zahn McClarnon, for a second six-episode run in June. The series, which is produced by AMC Studios, performed well for...
