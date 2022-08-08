ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
Golf Digest

Antonio Brown tweets out quote from ... Antonio Brown, in what can only be described as the most Antonio Brown move ever

Judging by his off-season, it would appear as though Antonio Brown is done with football. If so, it would bring to an end one of the more chaotic careers in NFL history, one that began and thrived in Pittsburgh and ended, quite unceremoniously, with Brown ripping off his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey and running off the field at MetLife Stadium in Week 17 of 2021.
NFL

