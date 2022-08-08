Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie Cherrix
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Where to Eat Burgers Near Salisbury, MarylandKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their communityErik BoyerDelaware State
chestertownspy.org
The Ostrich Approach to Eastern Shore Development by J.E. Dean
Are you among those excited about the prospect of hundreds of new homes being built in Talbot County and elsewhere on the Eastern Shore? I am not. And you should not be either. I travel the Oxford corridor on a regular basis. I usually avoid St. Michaels Road because it...
Bay Net
DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
WBOC
White Marlin Open Feeding More Than Hungry Anglers
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The White Marlin Open in Ocean City has been famous for decades for trophy fish and big prize money. But contrary to what some folks might believe, the tournament is about more than just big fish and big money. "[The Captains] have big hearts, and they're...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Harbor Inn still under construction
Barring a miraculously quick renovation completion, Ocean City’s Harbor Inn will not be meeting its grand reopening date. Closed since December for repairs from a fire at an apartment next door, a Facebook post from July 31 said the popular dive bar was supposed to re-open on Aug. 12. The message got nearly 400 reactions and more than 100 comments, mostly from people eager to come back and revel in the excitement and nostalgia of the hole-in-the-wall spot.
Delaware town’s mayor says $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag ‘dead in the water’
Just a few weeks ago, the southern Delaware municipality of Georgetown awarded a grant of nearly $25,000 to a museum that flies a Confederate flag next to a monument dedicated to its veterans of the Civil War. Georgetown’s Town Council had authorized the money despite vehement opposition by Mayor Bill...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County planning endorses Rt. 50 rezoning
The Worcester County Planning Commission this week gave a unanimous recommendation to the county commissioners that they allow the owner of a parcel on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge in West Ocean City to rezone the land for commercial use. The roughly 2-acre section being looked at...
WBOC
Wicomico County Board of Ed's New Public Comment Policy Stirs Debate
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Board of Education's new public comments protocol limits the number of people who can speak at a board meeting to just 10. Those individuals must pre-register at least 24 hours before the meeting. If there are more than 10 people, the board says it...
Ocean City Today
Development on Route 611 in Berlin includes 52 cottages
A proposed development on Stephen Decatur Highway calls for 52 rental cottages and a pool being constructed just north of a shop where people can build their own cookie in West Ocean City. West O.C. Properties LLC is listed as the owner of the 4.6-acre propertyat 9543 Stephen Decatur Highway...
delawaretoday.com
New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All
These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
oceancity.com
Great Beach Read – Set in Ocean City, Maryland
If you are like me, sitting on the beach reading with breaks for swimming and napping is the perfect way to spend at least one of your vacation days. And if you devour novels set in a place you know and love, then the newly released “Marlin Week” is the great beach read of the summer for Ocean City lovers.
WMDT.com
Sun & Surf Cinema Recliner Donation
OCEAN CITY, Md – After 50 years of providing fun and entertainment to Ocean City, The Sun and Surf Cinema will be closing this Fall, and now they’re donating their heated recliners back to the community. They want to give their luxurious red vinyl heated recliners to local...
Corps of Engineers awards contract to dredge, and rehabilitate jetty at Fishing Creek
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has awarded a $3.17 million contract to White Lake Dock and Dredge, Inc., a Small Business out of North Shores, Michigan, for maintenance dredging and southern jetty rehabilitation for the Fishing Creek Federal navigation channel. The project, in coordination with the Town of Chesapeake Beach, […]
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 10
ANNAPOLIS Md. – Families are fitting in those last summer vacations and simple relaxing times close to home. From local ponds and tributaries to the waters off Ocean City, Maryland’s waters are ideal places to spend time with children and allow them to experience the joys of fishing.
WMDT.com
Georgetown East Gateway Project completed ensuring safer roadways for locals
Georgetown, Del. – In Georgetown, you’ll see new improvements that are expected to make travel safer. That includes two new traffic circles and more bike and pedestrian paths at the intersection of Sand Hill ROad and Airport Road to intersect US 9, with the completion of the Georgetown East Gateway Improvement Project.
WBOC
Two Incidents Of Vandalism In Kent Island
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose. The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera. The person wrote song lyrics, black letter...
Diamondback Terrapins, Stolen by Tourists, Returned to Ocean City
There’s a happy ending to a disheartening wildlife incident in Ocean City, Md. Earlier this summer, visitors from Buffalo, N.Y. apparently collected two diamondback terrapins in Ocean City and brought them back to Buffalo. The turtles were confiscated by the SPCA in Erie County, N.Y. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation reached out to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make them aware of the turtles.
Anne Arundel County becomes latest school system to add ticket cameras to buses
Anne Arundel County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to equip its public school buses with cameras capable of issuing citations to illegally passing vehicles.
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
Cape Gazette
Sea Colony Condo with views of the Ocean and Beach
Beautiful spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium being sold furnished and turnkey that offers a spectacular view of the ocean and beach, granite countertops, white cabinets and appliances, new tiles floors, fresh paint throughout, and ready to enjoy. Being sold fee simple with no land rent this condo is a fantastic rental investment, or you can enjoy a beach getaway just for yourself. All of this is in the premiere Edgewater House condominium in the resort community of Sea Colony This premier beach resort delivers outstanding amenities including a half mile private beach, 12 swimming pools inclusive of two indoor year-round pools, 34 tennis courts, 6 indoor, with nationally recognized staff of instructors and a multitude of programs for all ages. The community also has a world class fitness center that was renovated offering classes and instruction year-round, a tram service in season, year-round security, walking and jogging paths, and all that Bethany Beach has to offer.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Miss Shirley’s Café releases specialty vegan menu in celebration of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month
In honor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, Miss Shirley’s Cafe has released a specialty vegan menu to be served in their Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis locations. The speciality menu features three sections: ‘Wake Up Your Tastebuds,’ which is a selection of starters, ‘Gluten-Free Griddle Cakes,’ and ‘House...
