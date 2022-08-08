ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federalsburg, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chestertownspy.org

The Ostrich Approach to Eastern Shore Development by J.E. Dean

Are you among those excited about the prospect of hundreds of new homes being built in Talbot County and elsewhere on the Eastern Shore? I am not. And you should not be either. I travel the Oxford corridor on a regular basis. I usually avoid St. Michaels Road because it...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

White Marlin Open Feeding More Than Hungry Anglers

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The White Marlin Open in Ocean City has been famous for decades for trophy fish and big prize money. But contrary to what some folks might believe, the tournament is about more than just big fish and big money. "[The Captains] have big hearts, and they're...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City’s Harbor Inn still under construction

Barring a miraculously quick renovation completion, Ocean City’s Harbor Inn will not be meeting its grand reopening date. Closed since December for repairs from a fire at an apartment next door, a Facebook post from July 31 said the popular dive bar was supposed to re-open on Aug. 12. The message got nearly 400 reactions and more than 100 comments, mostly from people eager to come back and revel in the excitement and nostalgia of the hole-in-the-wall spot.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Business
City
Federalsburg, MD
Federalsburg, MD
Industry
Federalsburg, MD
Business
Ocean City Today

Worcester County planning endorses Rt. 50 rezoning

The Worcester County Planning Commission this week gave a unanimous recommendation to the county commissioners that they allow the owner of a parcel on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge in West Ocean City to rezone the land for commercial use. The roughly 2-acre section being looked at...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Board of Ed's New Public Comment Policy Stirs Debate

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Board of Education's new public comments protocol limits the number of people who can speak at a board meeting to just 10. Those individuals must pre-register at least 24 hours before the meeting. If there are more than 10 people, the board says it...
Ocean City Today

Development on Route 611 in Berlin includes 52 cottages

A proposed development on Stephen Decatur Highway calls for 52 rental cottages and a pool being constructed just north of a shop where people can build their own cookie in West Ocean City. West O.C. Properties LLC is listed as the owner of the 4.6-acre propertyat 9543 Stephen Decatur Highway...
BERLIN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmon#Fish#Oysters#Riverkeeper#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Abc#Nato
delawaretoday.com

New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All

These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
oceancity.com

Great Beach Read – Set in Ocean City, Maryland

If you are like me, sitting on the beach reading with breaks for swimming and napping is the perfect way to spend at least one of your vacation days. And if you devour novels set in a place you know and love, then the newly released “Marlin Week” is the great beach read of the summer for Ocean City lovers.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Sun & Surf Cinema Recliner Donation

OCEAN CITY, Md – After 50 years of providing fun and entertainment to Ocean City, The Sun and Surf Cinema will be closing this Fall, and now they’re donating their heated recliners back to the community. They want to give their luxurious red vinyl heated recliners to local...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Corps of Engineers awards contract to dredge, and rehabilitate jetty at Fishing Creek

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has awarded a $3.17 million contract to White Lake Dock and Dredge, Inc., a Small Business out of North Shores, Michigan, for maintenance dredging and southern jetty rehabilitation for the Fishing Creek Federal navigation channel. The project, in coordination with the Town of Chesapeake Beach, […]
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 10

ANNAPOLIS Md. – Families are fitting in those last summer vacations and simple relaxing times close to home. From local ponds and tributaries to the waters off Ocean City, Maryland’s waters are ideal places to spend time with children and allow them to experience the joys of fishing.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Georgetown East Gateway Project completed ensuring safer roadways for locals

Georgetown, Del. – In Georgetown, you’ll see new improvements that are expected to make travel safer. That includes two new traffic circles and more bike and pedestrian paths at the intersection of Sand Hill ROad and Airport Road to intersect US 9, with the completion of the Georgetown East Gateway Improvement Project.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Two Incidents Of Vandalism In Kent Island

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose. The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera. The person wrote song lyrics, black letter...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Diamondback Terrapins, Stolen by Tourists, Returned to Ocean City

There’s a happy ending to a disheartening wildlife incident in Ocean City, Md. Earlier this summer, visitors from Buffalo, N.Y. apparently collected two diamondback terrapins in Ocean City and brought them back to Buffalo. The turtles were confiscated by the SPCA in Erie County, N.Y. New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation reached out to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make them aware of the turtles.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTOP

Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much

The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sea Colony Condo with views of the Ocean and Beach

Beautiful spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium being sold furnished and turnkey that offers a spectacular view of the ocean and beach, granite countertops, white cabinets and appliances, new tiles floors, fresh paint throughout, and ready to enjoy. Being sold fee simple with no land rent this condo is a fantastic rental investment, or you can enjoy a beach getaway just for yourself. All of this is in the premiere Edgewater House condominium in the resort community of Sea Colony This premier beach resort delivers outstanding amenities including a half mile private beach, 12 swimming pools inclusive of two indoor year-round pools, 34 tennis courts, 6 indoor, with nationally recognized staff of instructors and a multitude of programs for all ages. The community also has a world class fitness center that was renovated offering classes and instruction year-round, a tram service in season, year-round security, walking and jogging paths, and all that Bethany Beach has to offer.
BETHANY BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy