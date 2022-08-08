ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

kadn.com

Learn About The Signature Drink of Lafayette at Acadian Culture Day

Tait Martin, President and CEO of Wildcat Brothers Distilling, and Ellen Fucich, Marketing Director for Vermilionville, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about the signature drink of Acadian Culture Day and Lafayette. You can learn all about it Sunday August 14th at the FREE event.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Buff City Soap Celebrates Grand Opening

Katelyn Lauseng and Kelsey Baker, joined News15 at Noon to showcase the newest business to open in Lafayette, Buff City Soap! The soap store will celebrate it's grand opening on August 11th. First 50 customers in line THURSDAY-SATURDAY receive FREE Soap For A YEAR!. (one per household and must be...
LAFAYETTE, LA
First Day of School at Carencro Heights Elementary

Carencro, La (KADN) - As buses pulled up for the first day of school, students were greeted by Carencro Heights Elementary best. Teachers and staff were lined up to get students ready to kick off the academic school year. For one student, the school year is dear to her as...

