Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy read 'racially charged word' aloud multiple times to players, coach Brent Venables says

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
AthlonSports.com
Matt Rhule Has Honest Reaction To What He's Seen From Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield's stock with the Carolina Panthers appears to be rising. What initially began as a real quarterback competition within the team has now become Mayfield's to lose. The veteran quarterback is competing against Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral for the starting position. Mayfield appears to be running away...
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender
M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
Longtime ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel comes out as transgender
ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is transitioning, and will be using he/him pronouns. The 48-year-old, who the network has called "the foremost authority on women's basketball," is an award-winning veteran of sports journalism, and joined ESPN in 1996. Voepel said that his recent winning of...
Saints Release a Veteran Running Back
New Orleans makes a roster move at running back four days before their preseason opener against the Houston Texans.
Twitter Reacts: Lions Best NFL Team Featured on "Hard Knocks"
The reaction of fans was overwhelmingly positive regarding the debut episode of "Hard Knocks" featuring the Detroit Lions.
Swinney’s Stern Message Resonated with Clemson’s Wiggins
CLEMSON, S.C. — When Dabo Swinney met with Nate Wiggins following spring practices, he delivered a stern message to his sophomore cornerback.
Coen Carr: This is Why I Chose Michigan State
Carr is the latest addition to an already stellar 2023 haul for Tom Izzo.
'Right thing to do': Roger Goodell explains why NFL appealed Deshaun Watson's suspension
Why did the NFL appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension? "Because we've seen the evidence," Roger Goodell said.
AthlonSports.com
Analyst Names The 'Most Hated' Team In College Football History
Every few years, there's a college football team that just seems to get under people's skin, either by the way the team's players act on the sideline or play during the game. There's one team in particular, though, that appears to be the most polarizing in the sport's history: the 1986 Miami Hurricanes.
Legacy Early College’s basketball star recruit, Coen Carr, is heading north
Tuesday afternoon, Coen Carr, a four-star basketball recruit and the No. 57 player nationally, according to the 247Sports.com composite database, announced his college decision via social media – the Lion’s senior forward will be playing for Tom Izzo and Michigan State in college. Carr made his way to...
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
BREAKING: Georgia defensive lineman commits to Florida State
The Seminoles have added another defensive lineman to Tribe23.
Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Willing to Accept Settlement With NFL
Watson is willing to accept a lesser punishment to avoid a full season suspension
College football realignment: ESPN and Big Ten part ways for good
ESPN has shown Big Ten games for over 40 years, but that partnership appears to be over in the latest phase of college football realignment. The four-letter network has pulled out of its negotiations with the Big Ten, effectively ending the relationship between the two, SBJ's John Ourand reports. ...
Coen Carr, top-50 basketball prospect, commits to Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball program had a top-five recruiting class entering the week. And it just took another big leap forward. On Tuesday, consensus four-star small forward Coen Carr, a top-50 prospect, announced his commitment to the Spartans over Indiana, Tennessee and others: ...
At 6-Foot-9, Jones Makes Giant Strides
Undrafted free agent Caleb Jones has dropped more than 30 pounds since pro day to make his move on the offensive tackle depth chart.
