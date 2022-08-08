Read full article on original website
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
Eyewitness News
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
Worsening drought conditions prompt concerns over wells drying up
Wells drying up is certainly a concern in Connecticut as drought conditions worsen.
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
Photos Capture The Upper State That Was
Jerry stands with his hand on his hip, a cigar angled improbably out of his mouth. He’s wearing a hat from another time. The shop behind him is from another time, too, an older New Haven that’s increasingly hard to catch a glimpse of. The photograph is accompanied by a quote from Jerry, addressed to the photographer: “Say, you ain’t Polish, are ya? John here said you might be Polish. You’re Italian, ain’t ya? You look Italian.… Lithuanian? Romanian? Well, at least you ain’t a Jew. Say, you ain’t Jewish, are ya? Old John, he and I just like to kid around. What are you anyway?”
Register Citizen
State swimming area in Killingworth closed due to water quality
KILLINGWORTH — The swimming area at Chatfield Hollow State Park has been closed after testing revealed elevated levels of bacteria, officials said. The water at the swimming area will be re-tested Wednesday with results due back on Thursday, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The agency oversees the state’s parks along with its nearly two-dozen swimming areas.
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Ballard’s cancels Roots & Rhythm Festival after tumultuous weekend
Kim Poland, a representative for Ballard's owner Steven Filippi, told 12 News the Roots and Rhythm Festival won't be held as planned on Aug. 21.
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
ctexaminer.com
Beacon Falls Mobile Home Residents to Petition for Fair Rent Commission, Air Grievances
BEACON FALLS —Tenants from the River’s Edge Mobile Home Community in Beacon Falls are petitioning the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after the community’s owner, Athena, raised tenants’ rents by $50 a month, an increase of about 10 percent. At a Board of Selectmen...
NewsTimes
CT's best burger restaurants of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
This year’s BEST OF CONNECTICUT picks are positively popping with Nutmeg State goodness, all picked by you and our distinguished panel of Connecticut experts. From food and drink, to activities and entertainment, to shopping and services, it’s a celebration of the great things our state has to offer.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Hiking Trails in Connecticut (For Ocean & Mountain Views)
Connecticut is an eclectic mix of rural countryside and ocean splendor in southeast New England. Rated as one of the best states to live in the country, it is no surprise that Connecticut is rich in adventure and beauty. With towering mountains outside colonial towns and incredible views from the...
Hawk rescued from front grille of truck in Connecticut
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Connecticut said a hawk was rescued after a "very traumatic morning" that saw the bird of prey become stuck in the front grille of a truck. Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said in a Facebook post that an officer was dispatched to rescue...
3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
NECN
Drought Worsens; Watch for Supermoon and Meteor Shower
The weekly Drought Monitor update rolled in Thursday morning and recent thunderstorms simply haven’t been enough to stop the slide for eastern Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island, now upgraded from Severe Drought to Extreme Drought from the government/university consortium that issues the national assessment. We did see some improvement...
5 Places in Connecticut Where It’s Impossible Not to Speed
Have you noticed more and more that it's nearly impossible NOT to speed around Connecticut?. I admit it, I'm a habitual law breaker. I often find myself going 10-20 miles over the posted limit. It's not intentional. I've never done anything like the person I read about in a Facebook post from the Connecticut State Police - Troop L in Litchfield. They got snagged doing 120 MPH on Rt. 8 Northbound by Exit 43 in Harwinton. I live right off of that exit in Torrington, and damn, it's tough to not fly on that stretch of roadway.
Register Citizen
Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
Frontier Building Sold For $73M+
A New Jersey-based real estate company has purchased the Frontier Communications building on Orange Street for over $73.8 million, providing a cash infusion for the Norwalk-based telecommunications company — which subsequently signed a 20-year lease with its new landlords. That’s according to some of the latest filings posted to...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
