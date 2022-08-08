ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantafi.com

Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend

Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit the road on this week’s restaurant report card looking for spots where the stars come out at night. Our first stop, the legendary Gunshow in Glenwood Park. This popular spot on Atlanta’s east side next to the beltline is a go-to for movie stars.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be

I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta

‘You Are Beautiful Experience’ coming to Perimeter Mall

Needing a little extra self-love in your life? The “You Are Beautiful” art installation is all over it. The traveling experience will be making its way to Perimeter Mall this weekend. The installation is the brainchild of Chicago-based artist Matthew Hoffman. It’s an ever-evolving art piece that has three components – first, there’s the “Self-Reflection Mirror,” that’ll give you time to do just that, self-reflect. Then, there are the “Moments of Motivation” seats that have those affirmative messages we know and love. Finally, (and probably my favorite part of the installation), is the “Affirmation Wall” where guests can write a positive message for themselves or others.
DUNWOODY, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

What we love most about Atlanta is that there’s always something to do. So whether you’re looking for a good time with friends at a free concert or want to go on a sensory journey to South Africa, Atlanta’s got it all — and this weekend is no exception.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

With so much entertainment in the Atlanta scene, there’s never a shortage of things to do or shows to see. This week, we’ve got a lot of megastars hitting stages all around ATL. Make sure to take in one of these shows this week!. Bad Bunny. The Grammy...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Jukebox Giants: Motown & More coming to the Strand Theatre

Jukebox Giants: Motown & More! is coming to Marietta‘s Strand Theatre August 12-21. For more details, refer to the announcement from the CIty of Marietta website, reprinted below:. The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will present Jukebox Giants: Motown & More! August 12-21, 2022. Jukebox Giants: Motown &...
MARIETTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service

A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta’s Upper Westside gets upscale antiques market

ATLANTA - You know what they say: Everything old is new again. And that’s especially true in Atlanta’s booming Upper Westside, where both professional and amateur designers are flocking to a place filled with timeless treasures. Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors is celebrating its grand opening in new...
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Lil Baby’s Back-To-School Event Canceled Due To The Heat

Lil Baby’s back-to-school event in Atlanta, Georgia was canceled due to the heat. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the rapper’s event took place the afternoon of Aug. 7 at the West End mall in Atlanta. Atlanta fire officials were called at approximately 2:30 p.m. due to people standing in the heat for hours without water and becoming ill. Six people got sick and one hospitalized after having a seizure, the outlet reports.
ATLANTA, GA
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
GEORGIA STATE

