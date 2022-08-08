Needing a little extra self-love in your life? The “You Are Beautiful” art installation is all over it. The traveling experience will be making its way to Perimeter Mall this weekend. The installation is the brainchild of Chicago-based artist Matthew Hoffman. It’s an ever-evolving art piece that has three components – first, there’s the “Self-Reflection Mirror,” that’ll give you time to do just that, self-reflect. Then, there are the “Moments of Motivation” seats that have those affirmative messages we know and love. Finally, (and probably my favorite part of the installation), is the “Affirmation Wall” where guests can write a positive message for themselves or others.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO