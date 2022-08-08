ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mono County, CA

Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday.

The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker.

According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake.

Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake.

No damage has been reported at this time.

CBS Sacramento

Newsom: California must boost water recycling, desalination

SACRAMENTO -- California should invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades to shore up its supply as the state gets drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday.It comes as drought continues to grip the U.S. West and the state prepares to lose 10% of its water supply by 2040, according to projections by the Department of Water Resources. The Democratic governor discussed the proposal at the construction site of a plant to remove salts from river water that should be fresh, the type of project...
CALIFORNIA STATE
