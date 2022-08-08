HCI Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $10 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.04. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $125.9 million in the period.

