Thomaston, GA

accesswdun.com

Four suspects arrested after a chase on GA-400

A chase on GA-400 between a suspect and Forsyth County deputy on Saturday ended with four people arrested. The four women in the car were shoplifting suspects. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office had issued a “BOLO” (Be On the Lookout) for four women who had just stolen items from a store at the outlet mall. They described the Ford Fusion as heading south on GA-400.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspected gang member arrested in Butts County

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Butts County Deputies, along with U.S. Marshal's, GBI, and Spalding County Deputies arrested a Griffin man on aggravated assault and gang charges. While serving search and arrest warrants, law enforcement discovered multiple firearms and took Jaquavius Bland who, according to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, is a known Blood member.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman was arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants. Muscogee County deputies say Cryshunda Manuel had 22 felony warrants for identity theft and one misdemeanor warrant for impersonating a law enforcement officer. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued those warrants. On August 9, MCSO’s...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Thomaston, GA
Thomaston, GA
WTVM

2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Jones County News

Woman indicted for manslaughter for friend’s death

A Jones County Grand Jury apparently agrees with law enforcement officers and prosecutors in the culpability of a woman in the death of her friend who she left unconscious in a driveway. Cynthia Denise Foley, 55, was arrested March 28 and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. A...
JONES COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Troup County Jail tightens safety procedures after inmate escapes

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new safety procedures three weeks after an inmate escaped from the Troup County Jail. Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, escaped the jail via foot on July 22, 2022 and was apprehended on July 24, 2022 in Chambers County, Ala.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Retired mailman warns about mail theft in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A retired mailman is warning others about mail theft after two checks were allegedly stolen from a post office box in Columbus. With check fraud on the rise across the city, some of those blue post office boxes many of us use have been taped up.
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.

UPDATE: August 11, 2022 6:40 P.M. -- According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a male juvenile is in critical condition following a shooting that happened just before 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to a call about someone being shot on Ward Street near Downtown...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Report: Man murdered at Macon Walmart tried to defend himself

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man killed at a Walmart in Macon was trying to defend himself and his fiance. In documents obtained by WGXA News, we've learned Ronnie Albea, and his fiance Misty Cox, both of Milledgeville, were at the Harrison Road Walmart buying groceries. Cox told investigators...
MACON, GA

