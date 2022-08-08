Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Man arrested on attempted murder warrant, woman arrested on theft warrants in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop led to two individuals arrested with outstanding felony warrants - one man having an attempted murder warrant, by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. On August 11, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol observed a vehicle with no tail lights activated. A...
accesswdun.com
Four suspects arrested after a chase on GA-400
A chase on GA-400 between a suspect and Forsyth County deputy on Saturday ended with four people arrested. The four women in the car were shoplifting suspects. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office had issued a “BOLO” (Be On the Lookout) for four women who had just stolen items from a store at the outlet mall. They described the Ford Fusion as heading south on GA-400.
wgxa.tv
Suspected gang member arrested in Butts County
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Butts County Deputies, along with U.S. Marshal's, GBI, and Spalding County Deputies arrested a Griffin man on aggravated assault and gang charges. While serving search and arrest warrants, law enforcement discovered multiple firearms and took Jaquavius Bland who, according to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, is a known Blood member.
WTVM
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman was arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants. Muscogee County deputies say Cryshunda Manuel had 22 felony warrants for identity theft and one misdemeanor warrant for impersonating a law enforcement officer. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued those warrants. On August 9, MCSO’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
Jones County News
Woman indicted for manslaughter for friend’s death
A Jones County Grand Jury apparently agrees with law enforcement officers and prosecutors in the culpability of a woman in the death of her friend who she left unconscious in a driveway. Cynthia Denise Foley, 55, was arrested March 28 and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. A...
wrbl.com
Troup County Jail tightens safety procedures after inmate escapes
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new safety procedures three weeks after an inmate escaped from the Troup County Jail. Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, escaped the jail via foot on July 22, 2022 and was apprehended on July 24, 2022 in Chambers County, Ala.
WTVM
Retired mailman warns about mail theft in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A retired mailman is warning others about mail theft after two checks were allegedly stolen from a post office box in Columbus. With check fraud on the rise across the city, some of those blue post office boxes many of us use have been taped up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot at Canton car dealership, shooter identified
CANTON, GA. — Canton police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a Canton car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Wednesday at the Shottenkirk Hyundai dealership on Liberty Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Officers responded to a call...
wgxa.tv
Busted for Booze: Undercover investigation in Jones Co. nets nine stores serving minors
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Straight up, that's the way Jones County Criminal investigator and Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton says the sheriff's office is serving up citations for serving underage minors. "We identified all the retail establishments that are licensed to sell alcohol within Jones County, we're talking about discount stores, gas...
Children find 6-foot snake sneaking under nightstand in Georgia home, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia animal enforcement officer was able to rescue a massive snake from the bedroom of a Macon home. The nonvenomous rat snake snake was found slithering its way into a Bibb County home on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Ga. nurse practitioner convicted in fraud scheme ordered to pay back $1.6M, serve 7 years in prison
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia nurse practitioner has been sentence to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in a massive telemedicine fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Sherley Beaufils, 44, of Conyers, was sentenced to more than seven...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly 200 bullet casings found outside Atlanta business, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after nearly 200 shots were fired outside of an Atlanta business on Wednesday night. Officers were called to W. Whitehall St. SW just before 11 p.m. to reports of a person who had been shot where they found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
2 Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted on Racketeering charges in Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Student in custody after bringing 2 guns to McDonough High, shot accidentally fired, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — McDonough High School went on lockdown Wednesday after an "accidental discharge of a gun" by a student who'd brought it in his backpack, the district said. The student is now in custody, officials said, and is facing charges from the Henry County Police Department. The lockdown was lifted just after noon.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County nurse practitioner sentenced to prison for telemedicine fraud
A Rockdale County nurse practitioner has been sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in a massive telemedicine fraud scheme. Sherley L. Beaufils, 44, was sentenced to 87 months in prison after a U.S. District Court jury convicted her of...
wgxa.tv
A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.
UPDATE: August 11, 2022 6:40 P.M. -- According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a male juvenile is in critical condition following a shooting that happened just before 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to a call about someone being shot on Ward Street near Downtown...
wgxa.tv
Report: Man murdered at Macon Walmart tried to defend himself
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man killed at a Walmart in Macon was trying to defend himself and his fiance. In documents obtained by WGXA News, we've learned Ronnie Albea, and his fiance Misty Cox, both of Milledgeville, were at the Harrison Road Walmart buying groceries. Cox told investigators...
fox5atlanta.com
Carjacker snatches woman's keys in store, sheriff says
A man is behind bars accused of snatching a woman's keys from her at a Fayette County store and taking off. The whole thing was caught on camera.
Comments / 0