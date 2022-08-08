Vroom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Monday reported a loss of $115.1 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $475.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $479.9 million.

