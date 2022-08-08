ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vroom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Monday reported a loss of $115.1 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $475.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $479.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRM

