Read full article on original website
Related
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Heat things up even more this week with some smoking events. There’ll be a spicy beer launch at a local brewery, and a “fire and smoke” pop-up dinner. Cool the palate with rosés for days at a rosé wine tasting, then indulge in a chocolate and wine pairing.
H-E-B supermarket chain opening first location in Tarrant County
In the biggest news of August and maybe all of 2022, adored Texas supermarket chain H-E-B is opening a location in Tarrant County: specifically, Mansfield. The store will be located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street. This will become the first H-E-B store in Tarrant County, joining its sibling Central Market in Fort Worth.
These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
It's a big weekend around Fort Worth, with the most notable events being both typical and atypical. There will be two local theater productions (one at a much-larger venue than usual), a video game championship taking place in an arena, a couple of well-known comedians, an appearance by a legendary country singer, and the long-awaited return of a huge pop star, among others.
Popular vegan restaurant Spiral Diner to open location in Arlington
You win some, you lose some: Fort Worth-based vegan restaurant chain Spiral Diner is closing its location in Dallas' Oak Cliff. But the company has more vegan eateries on the way. According to a release, the Dallas location will close on August 14. It's at the end of its lease,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 new outdoor sculptures from the Modern Art Museum grace an entrance to downtown Fort Worth
One of the corridors into downtown Fort Worth has gotten a little more artful. Three outdoor sculptures from the Modern Art Museum's permanent collection went on view along West 7th Street beginning Monday, August 8, and will remain there indefinitely. According to a release, the Modern has partnered with the...
Eagles fly back into town with Hotel California tour extension in Fort Worth
Just when you thought that the legendary rock band Eagles was done playing shows in Dallas-Fort Worth on their current Hotel California tour, they've extended it yet again, announcing a date at Dickies Arena on Friday, November 25. The seemingly never-ending tour, which started in 2019, has featured four concerts...
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
From bluebonnets to polka, celebrate big in festival-friendly Ennis
Deemed the “Official Bluebonnet City,” Ennis is blanketed in the blue blooms every spring — it’s one of the first things you’ll notice when you drive into town. But if you miss prime wildflower season, there’s still plenty to love about this destination that’s only about 30 minutes south of Dallas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurant news sizzles in this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Don't read this roundup of Fort Worth restaurant news on an empty stomach....
Turkey leg craze hits Fort Worth with new restaurant Turkey Den
A foodstuff that has made diners go mad with glee now has its own outpost in Fort Worth. Called Turkey Den, it's a new restaurant that opened in early July on the east side of Fort Worth at 1201 Oakland St., where it's serving stuffed smoked turkey legs, along with fried seafood and Cajun food.
Apartment rents surge at double-digit pace across Dallas-Fort Worth, new report says
As summer vacations end and college semesters start, August is always a busy month for renters moving into apartments. This month, those unlocking doors to new digs across Dallas-Fort Worth are being greeted by some especially unwelcome sticker shock. According to Zumper's new Dallas-Fort Worth rent report, the price of...
The Chicks add Dallas-Fort Worth to October concert tour with 2 shows in Irving
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dog-centric apartments fetch top spot in this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Apartment community opens in Grapevine with extra love for the dogs. A new...
Nutrition, workouts, and shopping cover DFW fitness news for August
This month's edition of Fit in the City is a little different — instead of a list of workouts and healthy events, we're bringing you news and tidbits designed to make your August a little more fit and fabulous. Late last month, LA-based fitness center Training Mate, from Luke...
6 top snow cone stands for an icy sweet treat around Fort Worth
An oasis of relief on a sizzling day can be found by way of the classic snow cone stand. (Because when the weather is this steamy, sometimes even ice cream is just too heavy.) With soft and fluffy shaved ice and so many refreshing flavor options, snow cones provide for a nostalgic taste of a hot summer night. Today’s snow cones are more tricked up than those from our youth — some are garnished with sour candy, whipped cream, and even diced pickles, while others are served in fancy, hollowed-out fruit bowls.
Concert review: Garth Brooks thanks DFW at AT&T Stadium show in Arlington
Seven years after his last area appearance, country singer Garth Brooks returned to North Texas on July 30, performing an electrifying two-hour concert that was as much a raucous, career-spanning show as it was a thank-you letter to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In each city on Brooks' current Stadium Tour,...
Fort Worth chef delivers Italian-American Love letter with new restaurant
Tim Love, Fort Worth's most prolific chef, has yet another new restaurant: Called Caterina's, it's an Italian-American place opening at the Fort Worth Stockyards, in the Mule Alley Redevelopment at 128 E. Exchange Ave., #620, right between Melt Ice Creams and Cowtown Winery. According to a release, it's opening on July 27.
High-tech Dunkin' shop opens in Fort Worth with coffee drinks on tap
A new location of Dunkin', the New England coffee and doughnut chain, will open in Fort Worth with lots of new bells and whistles. Located at 7367 N. Beach St., in a former urgent care medical clinic, the shop will be one of the chain's Next Generation models, with digital kiosks where you can order and pay using a credit card or a Dunkin' gift card. A release notes that the kiosks create an "efficient, accurate, more convenient, and frictionless experience" for customers. "Frictionless," as in, you won't have to deal with staff.
Dinos and giraffes both roam in Somervell County's Glen Rose
Known as the Dinosaur Capital of Texas, Somervell County’s Glen Rose is a charming small town with a larger-than-life spirit. Prehistoric wonders and wildlife safaris are par for the course at this destination, which can be found 60 miles southwest of Fort Worth. But its rolling hills are also perfect for hiking, biking, and spending time by the river.
Kroger begins grocery delivery across Dallas-Fort Worth with new facility
Fort Worth has scored another way to get food delivered with the opening of a new delivery service from Kroger. According to a release, the grocery chain has opened a new Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in southeast Dallas at 4221 Telephone Rd. In a statement, Kroger VP and head of...
CultureMap Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://fortworth.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0