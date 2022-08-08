Read full article on original website
Possible barricade ends with 1 arrest, roads reopen in Honolulu
An investigation is underway on Emerson Street in Honolulu due to a possible barricade situation.
5 people sent to hospital after fatal crash in Waianae
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in Waianae that left a 38-year-old man dead.
Hiker reported missing on Waimano Ridge Trail found dead
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A hiker reported missing on the Waimano Ridge Trail has been found dead, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed. According to EMS, crews assisted with the death pronouncement after the hiker’s body was found roughly 100 feet down a cliff.
Family of woman killed in hit-and-run on H2 talks
A family pleads for help to find the person who killed 25-year-old Aria Ronquillo on the H2 freeway. Her father, Dennis Ronquillo, still can't believe she's gone.
Crash in Waianae leaves moped driver dead
According to police, the moped was driving westbound on Farrington Highway when he crashed into the sedan that was traveling in the opposite direction while making a left turn on a private driveway.
Chinatown machete melee timeline: Additional suspects sought
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The timeline of Monday night's chaotic events on Beretania Street in Chinatown are now a lot clearer. New video emerges as the suspect with the machete was released, and two others were sought for hitting him with a vehicle. The earliest video taken of the man shows...
BWS crews respond to 8-inch main break in Pearl City
The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is responding to an 8-inch water main break on Palamoi street in Pearl City.
Man convicted of setting fire to his ex-wife’s workplace, threatening employees with gun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man has been found guilty on multiple charges after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun in 2019. An Oahu grand jury on Thursday found Casey Asato of arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering. On Feb. 21, 2019, Asato...
Police arrest man who was reportedly armed on Waikiki beach after scare sends people fleeing
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here's why. Some clean energy projects were delayed due to the COVID pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation. Local academy helps nearly 100 potential recruits prepare for firefighter exam. Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at...
Back-to-back assaults against police officers raise concerns
Two assaults against law enforcement officers in the first degree and one in the second degree, a total of three assaults against police officers happened just days apart.
Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
Terroristic threatening case shuts down Beretania Street in Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Multiple police cars were called to the scene of an incident on 111 N. Beretania Street Monday night. Several police cars shut down traffic in both directions between Maunakea and River Streets, into what is allegedly being investigated as a terroristic threatening case.
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on H-2 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a woman’s body was found on the H-2 freeway in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday morning. Authorities said the incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. prior to the Ka Uka Boulevard offramp. According to police, it was reported that a female pedestrian...
Officials search for answers after pedestrian freeway fatalities
August has been declared as Pedestrian Safety Month, so different agencies have been pushing to promote safety on Hawaii roads statewide.
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones and friends are remembering a hiker who died after falling from a cliff on the Waimano Ridge Trail as a tireless, gentle warrior for the aina. Officials have identified the hiker as 61-year-old Nate Yuen. A search had been underway for Yuen, who was last...
Pedestrian dies after stepping onto the H2 freeway
A woman is dead after she was walking on the H2 freeway and was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
'Machete-wielding' man arrested after incident in Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man was arrested for alleged terroristic threatening following an incident with a machete in Chinatown, Monday night. The incident happened on North Beretania Street, between Maunakea Street and River Street, just before 10 p.m.
Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
Investigators say threats to South Carolina school came from Hawaii
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is thanking everyone who called their department to investigate threats that were made to Lugoff-Elgin High School.
