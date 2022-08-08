ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker reported missing on Waimano Ridge Trail found dead

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A hiker reported missing on the Waimano Ridge Trail has been found dead, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed. According to EMS, crews assisted with the death pronouncement after the hiker’s body was found roughly 100 feet down a cliff.
Chinatown machete melee timeline: Additional suspects sought

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The timeline of Monday night's chaotic events on Beretania Street in Chinatown are now a lot clearer. New video emerges as the suspect with the machete was released, and two others were sought for hitting him with a vehicle. The earliest video taken of the man shows...
Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
