ViaSat: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Monday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $678.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $690.9 million.

