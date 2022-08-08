Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bay Net
Board Appoints Mr. Copsey As Principal Of Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 10, 2022. The Board appointed Mr. James H. Copsey, III as Principal at Leonardtown High School. “I am excited for the 2022-23 school year!”...
Bay Net
New Ambulance & EMS Responders At Charlotte Hall Veterans Home
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Charlotte Hall Veterans Home now has an on-site Ambulance with EMS responders. In 2021, Senator Jack Bailey secured supplemental funds to allow Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to purchase its ambulance. $200,000 was awarded to the Home, hoping it is enough to start an ambulance program to ensure veterans get improved service.
Bay Net
Calvert Resident Inducted Into Maryland Firemen’s Association’s Hall of Fame
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County’s Board of Commissioners recognized Randy Smith, who is a charter member of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, at their regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 9 for a recent honor he earned. The board tries to recognize citizens who overachieve to strengthen...
Bay Net
Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Splits The Doubleheader With High Point
WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs took the first game of the doubleheader over the High Point Rockers, notching their fourth consecutive win, 2-0. Mitch Lambson (W, 6-7) had one of his best starts of the season pitching a seven-inning complete-game shutout. Lambson only allowed three hits and five strikeouts.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Navy Retiree Investing $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – He enjoys playing Maryland Lottery scratch-offs that offer prizes totaling six digits or more, so when the retired U.S. Navy man claimed a prize Aug. 9 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, it was for a substantial sum: $100,000!. The loyal player sets money aside...
Bay Net
Charles County First Responders Share Reunion With Patient They Saved
LA PLATA, Md. — Tears of joy abounded as first responders from Charles County shared a heartwarming moment with a young mother they saved during a medical emergency two months ago. The emotional reunion occurred on the morning of August 12, with numerous first responders in attendance. On June...
Bay Net
The Celebration Continues As 73 CCPS Summer School Students Graduate
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recently celebrated the last group of high school graduates from the 2021-2022 school year in a graduation ceremony for summer school students held at North Point High School. Every year CCPS holds a high school graduation in August for students who...
Bay Net
GUIDE: CCPS Prepares To Think, Inspire And Grow During The 2022-23 School Year
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) officially kicks off the 2022-2023 school year on Monday, Aug. 29 for students in kindergarten through Grade 12. Read below to learn more about preparing for the 2022-23 school year from how to pay for meals and school visiting procedures, to why it’s a good idea to test your laptop before the first day of school.
Bay Net
Class 161 Graduates From The United States Naval Test Pilot School
NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md.–The United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) held a graduation ceremony for Class 161 on Aug. 5. Twenty-nine students successfully completed the intense 11-month course of instruction and received their designations as Engineering Developmental Test Pilots, Test Flight Officers, and Test Engineers.
Bay Net
SMCPS Reminds Families Of Meal Benefit Forms For The 2022-2023 School Year
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) Department of Food and Nutrition Services would like to remind families that School Year Meal Benefit forms for SY 2022-2023 are now available online. U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers that permitted distribution of free meals in school and via...
Bay Net
Calvert Commissioners Recognize NHS Boys Track And Field Team On Successful Season
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) extends their warmest congratulations to the Northern High School Boys Track and Field Team in their successful 2021-2022 athletic season. The team won the 2022 3A Outdoor South Region Champions, won the 2021-2022 3A Outdoor East Region...
Bay Net
Update On Proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendments For Calvert Town Center Expansions
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning is currently preparing draft amendments to the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan regarding town center expansions for the Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, Solomons and Lusby Town Centers. Following work sessions held June 7 and June 28, 2022, the Calvert...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Planning Commission Approves Plan For Apartments Off FDR Boulevard
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — During the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 8, the commission approved by a 4-3 vote a site plan for a mixed-use development on the corner of FDR Boulevard and Route 4 that will allow for the construction of a six-story apartment building and 3.5 story townhouse-style apartment building on the property.
Bay Net
CCPS Board Votes To Approve Updated Eligibility Policy
LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County voted 6-to-2 at its Aug. 9 meeting to approve an updated eligibility policy will affects students who participate in athletics and extracurricular activities. The newly approved policy calls for students:. -To carry at least a 2.0 GPA from...
Bay Net
Montgomery County Delays Election Certification After Finding Over 100 New Ballots
Montgomery County’s Acting Election Director, Alysoun McLaughlin, on Thursday night released the following statement:. “Our precertification audit identified additional provisional ballots to be counted and the Board of Elections will be unable to certify the election as scheduled at its meeting tomorrow afternoon.”. “Before asking the Board to certify...
Bay Net
Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Waives All Adoption Fees Through August
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is at capacity and will waive adoption fees for all animals through Aug. 31. Regular adoption procedures still apply. “It’s a great time to visit our shelter to find the perfect companion,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan....
Bay Net
Two Men Charged With Possession With Intent To Distribute Crack – Cocaine
BRYANTOWN, Md. – On August 9 at 9:16 a.m., an officer assigned to the Traffic Operations Unit observed a registration violation on a commercial vehicle in the area of Leonardtown Road and Bryantown Road and initiated a traffic stop. A check revealed the driver of vehicle had a suspended...
Bay Net
Police Need Help Identifying Annapolis Mall Assault Suspect
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Detectives need help identifying an individual, who is an alleged suspect of an assault that occurred at Annapolis Mall on August 4, 2022. The Anne Arundel County Police Department put out the alert seeking help from users on social media to try and identify the suspect on August 10.
