ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO