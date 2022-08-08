ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryantown, MD

Bay Net

Board Appoints Mr. Copsey As Principal Of Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 10, 2022. The Board appointed Mr. James H. Copsey, III as Principal at Leonardtown High School. “I am excited for the 2022-23 school year!”...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

New Ambulance & EMS Responders At Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Charlotte Hall Veterans Home now has an on-site Ambulance with EMS responders. In 2021, Senator Jack Bailey secured supplemental funds to allow Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to purchase its ambulance. $200,000 was awarded to the Home, hoping it is enough to start an ambulance program to ensure veterans get improved service.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Splits The Doubleheader With High Point

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs took the first game of the doubleheader over the High Point Rockers, notching their fourth consecutive win, 2-0. Mitch Lambson (W, 6-7) had one of his best starts of the season pitching a seven-inning complete-game shutout. Lambson only allowed three hits and five strikeouts.
HIGH POINT, NC
Bay Net

The Celebration Continues As 73 CCPS Summer School Students Graduate

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recently celebrated the last group of high school graduates from the 2021-2022 school year in a graduation ceremony for summer school students held at North Point High School. Every year CCPS holds a high school graduation in August for students who...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

GUIDE: CCPS Prepares To Think, Inspire And Grow During The 2022-23 School Year

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) officially kicks off the 2022-2023 school year on Monday, Aug. 29 for students in kindergarten through Grade 12. Read below to learn more about preparing for the 2022-23 school year from how to pay for meals and school visiting procedures, to why it’s a good idea to test your laptop before the first day of school.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Class 161 Graduates From The United States Naval Test Pilot School

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md.–The United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) held a graduation ceremony for Class 161 on Aug. 5. Twenty-nine students successfully completed the intense 11-month course of instruction and received their designations as Engineering Developmental Test Pilots, Test Flight Officers, and Test Engineers.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Bay Net

CCPS Board Votes To Approve Updated Eligibility Policy

LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County voted 6-to-2 at its Aug. 9 meeting to approve an updated eligibility policy will affects students who participate in athletics and extracurricular activities. The newly approved policy calls for students:. -To carry at least a 2.0 GPA from...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Montgomery County Delays Election Certification After Finding Over 100 New Ballots

Montgomery County’s Acting Election Director, Alysoun McLaughlin, on Thursday night released the following statement:. “Our precertification audit identified additional provisional ballots to be counted and the Board of Elections will be unable to certify the election as scheduled at its meeting tomorrow afternoon.”. “Before asking the Board to certify...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Obituaries
Obituaries
Bay Net

Police Need Help Identifying Annapolis Mall Assault Suspect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Detectives need help identifying an individual, who is an alleged suspect of an assault that occurred at Annapolis Mall on August 4, 2022. The Anne Arundel County Police Department put out the alert seeking help from users on social media to try and identify the suspect on August 10.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

