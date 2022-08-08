FS KKR Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $73 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $379 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.8 million.

