wabcradio.com
AC Casino Dealers Reject Designated Smoking Area Proposal
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City...
Planned Wawa Moving Forward In Lakehurst
LAKEHURST – Trees and brush have come down on Route 70 in the borough to make way for a new Wawa location. After much anticipation and talk amongst borough officials and residents during prior council meetings, the popular convenience store will soon break ground following approval by the Pinelands Commission and State Department of Transportation.
gloucestercountynj.gov
Gloucester County Emergency Alert Program
Get alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for our Emergency Alert Program. This system enables us to provide you with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.
shorelocalnews.com
Cape May County’s Oldest Tree has Deep Roots
Living in the Garden State, we are fortunate to have some of the most spectacular scenery this country has to offer. Traveling up and down the Garden State Parkway the 173 miles from Cape May to the New York state line can be an adventure in itself. The colors of the leaves and short, gentle turns add to the appeal of the drive. It also has the distinct honor of being home to one of the nation’s oldest holly trees.
Hammonton Gazette
Thinking about local apartment complexes, affordable housing
The reality is, we already have quite a few apartment complexes in Hammonton, some of which have a component of affordable housing. History tells us Plymouth Place Apartments on Main Road was built as an affordable housing complex more than 20 years ago. It was supposed to meet our affordable housing requirement at that time—as set by the Council On Affordable Housing (COAH) of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
Atlantic City looks to put police in schools, increase presence on Atlantic Ave.
Atlantic City is looking at ways to make the schools and streets safer, the mayor and acting police chief said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. The city has applied for a $450,000 grant that would put a police officer in each of the city’s 11 schools. “Atlantic City...
Officials monitoring air quality after fumes hit South Jersey insist there's no cause for alarm
South Jersey residents have been holding their noses since Wednesday afternoon, complaining of a foul odor in the air. However, health officials are emphasizing that there is no cause for alarm.
thesunpapers.com
Cars on Main revs into town
The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
fox29.com
Gas odor in Gloucester County identified as Lubrizol leak from tanker truck
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Officials say a gas leak in Gloucester County that sent a strong odor through multiple counties has been fully contained. The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management advised residents to stay indoors on Wednesday afternoon after the first 911 call came in around 3:27 p.m., Camden County officials say.
Imagination Kingdom Playground in Pemberton Township NJ
Imagination Kingdom Playground in Pemberton Township is touted in the region as being a destination playground trip and it is easy to see why. There is an abundance of castle-themed playground equipment to keep little ones occupied. Jersey Family Fun first reported on this Burlington County playground back in 2012,...
camdencounty.com
Widening Project on Cross Keys Road to Begin in September
(Camden, NJ) – A $6.9 million road project that will widen Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Pine Hill, Gloucester Township and Winslow Township is set to begin at the end of September. This project will widen a 1.25 mile stretch of Berlin Cross Keys Road to two lanes in either direction with a center turning lane. The widening will encompass the area between the Camden County Technical School campus at 343 Berlin-Cross Keys Road (CR 689) to Turnersville Road (CR 688.)
NJ Troopers Rescue Suicidal Woman from Route 42 Overpass in Camden County
Two New Jersey State Troopers along with officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on the 42 Freeway last month. The scene unfolded around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 26th, when two state troopers were...
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown residents honor late native
In honor of the late Lynn Ware and her years of service to the township, Moorestown residents Holly Myers and Laura Moretti Cooper have organized a fundraiser for the Community House of Moorestown. All contributions will merge into a memorial gift – to be determined – for the community house...
Armed Police & K-9 Dogs Coming To Atlantic County, NJ Schools?
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson (a career retired educator), is displaying bold, proactive leadership. Levinson has invited all School Superintendents to attend a presentation about the possible implementation of Police Officers and K-9 dogs in the Atlantic County public schools. The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022,...
thesunpapers.com
Saying no to the GCL
With the prospect of the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) becoming a reality, one group of people has banded together to oppose it: Say No to GCL. Counting a good number of Mantua residents, Say No to GCL has more than 2,700 Facebook followers. The group formed about two years ago when talks of the GCL – a proposed rail line between Glassboro and Camden – began to resurface.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season
The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
987thecoast.com
Sea Isle Mayor Doubles Down on Juvenile Crime Issues
Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio says he’s not giving up his fight to change some of the juvenile justice laws in the State that have handcuffed local cops from preventing juvenile crimes. Desiderio says his administration will look into potential litigation that would fix some of the problems and report back to him by the end of the year. Various state laws prevent cops from enforcing ordinance violations and some juvenile have thumbed their noses at law enforcement, knowing they cannot be touched.
Widespread odor prompts emergency calls around South Jersey
Officials in South Jersey were investigating widespread reports of an odor that prompted multiple emergency calls in the area Wednesday afternoon. Reports of the odor were centered in the Gloucester County area, according to officials. Initial reports from police said the smell was caused by a natural gas leak, but officials later said it was from a fuel additive venting from a tanker.
Burlington Neighborhoods Have Become War Zones, Shooting Galleries, Prosecutor Says
BURLINGTON, NJ – Burlington County has become a war zone and shooting gallery according to...
