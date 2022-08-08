Sitio Royalties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $87.8 million in the period.

