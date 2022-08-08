ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Sitio Royalties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $87.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STR

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

PAR Technology Acquires Digital Ordering Company MENU Technologies to Expand its Unified Commerce Offerings

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announced the acquisition of MENU Technologies AG (MENU), a fast growing, omnichannel ordering solution for international restaurant brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005354/en/ The MENU acquisition adds a robust online ordering component to PAR’s suite of unified commerce solutions that maximize business performance for PAR customers, better positioning the organization as one of the first unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy