Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
NewsTimes
Who are Connecticut players on the UConn football roster? Here’s the rundown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football team opens the 2022 season in just over two weeks. The Huskies start the Jim Mora era at Utah State before hosting Central Connecticut State in the home opener Sept. 3 at Rentschler Field. The struggling program will look to ignite a fan base that’s been dwindling in recent years.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Fairfield Little League gets set for elimination game
Little leaguers played in hot and humid conditions on Monday. Little leaguers are playing baseball regionals in the high heat on Monday. Little leaguers played baseball in the high heat on Monday. Updated: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:55 AM UTC. Connecticut teen goes to Home Run Derby.
VIDEO: For a Milford team, the next stop is the Little League Softball World Series
The Milford Little League 12U softball team is headed to Greenville, North Carolina, to compete in the Little League Softball World Series. A Connecticut team has never won, and it has been 15 years since the last team competed. Community members recently gathered at Brewster Field in Milford to celebrate...
Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield
Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
zip06.com
Bob DeMayo Retires as Head Coach of North Haven Baseball
Press release from North Haven High School Athletics. Bob DeMayo is calling it a career as the head coach of the varsity baseball team at North Haven High School. Coach DeMayo announced his retirement to the members of the North Haven varsity baseball squad on Aug. 8. With more than 900 career victories, DeMayo finishes his 64-year tenure as the winningest coach in the history of high school baseball in Connecticut.
NewsTimes
Patagonia store at New Haven's Shops at Yale to close this month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Shops at Yale will soon have a vacancy to fill at its 1 Broadway storefront in New Haven. That’s because the Patagonia shop currently in its place announced it will be closing its doors later this month.
Register Citizen
Stamford High football player, 16, dies after sudden illness, friends say
STAMFORD — Djemayley Vernet, a former football player at Stamford High School, died last week at the age of 16. He was entering his junior year of high school, preparing for his first job — “just starting out and checking off the milestones of his teen years,” according to a post written by members of the youth group at Church of God By Faith in Fairfield, which is raising funds to support his family.
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
Register Citizen
3 Connecticut restaurants on Food & Wine's 'Best Classics' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut institutions are some of the country's "best classic restaurants," as chosen by Food & Wine magazine. "This year, we're renewing our vows with America's finest old-school institutions," author David Landsel wrote. "...We're talking about the classic restaurants,...
Greenwich HS Grad To Appear On New Amazon Reality Show 'Cosmic Love'
A Fairfield County man will be featured on a new reality television series that seeks to help contestants find their perfect match based on their star signs. All 10 episodes of the Amazon Prime Series "Cosmic Love" are set to be released on Friday, Aug. 12. Chris Ragusa, a 27-year-old...
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
Bobcat spotted in Longmeadow backyard Sunday
A 22News viewer captured a photo of a bobcat Sunday in their backyard.
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
Eyewitness News
Hawk rescued from grill of truck
WATERFORD-EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A hawk is counting its lucky feathers after getting tangled in the grill of a truck. Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said the bird of prey had a very traumatic morning on Thursday. It said the hawk swooped after some breakfast and crossed paths with the...
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
Route 8 South re-opens in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 Southbound in Shelton closed Monday evening between Exits 14 and 13 because of a crash that occurred just before 7 p.m. resulting in a vehicle fire, according to the Department of Transportation. View our live traffic map here.
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Ferris Acres Creamery vs Ice Cream Depot
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown and Ice Cream...
