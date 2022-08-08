During last year’s game against Murray, quarterback Chase Beyer and the Miners were looking to put the Spartans away early. The Miners were up 15-0 already and had the ball in the red zone once again. Beyer, lined up in the pistol formation, received the snap, faked a handoff and darted to his right. He spotted a teammate near the Murray 15-yard-line wearing a No. 8 jersey that he was all too familiar with: his brother, Brayden.

