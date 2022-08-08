Read full article on original website
Park Record
Beyer twins prepared for final high-school season together
During last year’s game against Murray, quarterback Chase Beyer and the Miners were looking to put the Spartans away early. The Miners were up 15-0 already and had the ball in the red zone once again. Beyer, lined up in the pistol formation, received the snap, faked a handoff and darted to his right. He spotted a teammate near the Murray 15-yard-line wearing a No. 8 jersey that he was all too familiar with: his brother, Brayden.
deseret.com
BYU adding upgrades to LaVell Edwards Stadium to enhance game day experience for corporate partners
More upgrades are coming to BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium to enhance the game day experience for the football program’s corporate partners, athletic director Tom Holmoe announced Thursday. Among the upgrades:. • From Blue Zone to Club 22:. The sponsor hospitality area formerly known as the Blue Zone, located...
Yardbarker
QB Nick Mullens: Former USM Star and NFL Vet
QB Nick Mullens took over control of the Southern Miss offense as a true freshman in 2013. And, he endured some growing pains. Then, the Golden Eagles went to two bowl games in his junior and senior years as Mullens etched his name in the school record book. Nick Mullens-Prep...
deseret.com
How Kalani Sitake fosters competition during fall camp
This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. One lever BYU coach Kalani Sitake is pulling during the early portion of fall camp is keeping competition for positions stoked. This is important to keep players focused and engaged in practices and give meaningful reps to serious contenders for the three-deep and traveling team to South Florida the first week of September.
The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
deseret.com
Could any college football coaches with Utah ties be out of their jobs this year?
Conventional wisdom might say it’s too early to talk about the coaching changes that could take place soon in college football since the 2022 season hasn’t even started yet, but if we learned anything from 2021, it’s that the carousel gets spinning earlier and earlier every year.
deseret.com
The long wait is over, 2022 high school football season has arrived. Here’s a Week 1 primer
Week 1 of high school football is finally here, as the opening game of the 2022 season kicks off Thursday night with Brighton High hosting visiting Desert Hills. Both teams head into the season with high expectations after winning region titles a year ago. After tonight, there are 51 games...
deseret.com
High school girls soccer: Tuesday highlights include OT wins for American Fork and Farmington
Senior leaders and freshman phenoms helped Real Salt Lake Academy enact a little revenge from last season, knocking off East 3-2. Trailing 2-1 late in the second half, freshman Lou Williams kept the ball in play for senior Emerson Winn to tie the game back up 2-2. With momentum on their side, the Griffins added the game-winning goal with just two minutes remaining in regulation by freshman Summer Long, her first goal with RSL.
River Pilots: 2022 High School Football Preview
RIVER PILOTS- The program’s success starts at the top with head coach Mike Flannery who enters his 20th season as head coach, something he’s very proud of. It means alot to me because I grew up here, my dad coached here we have coach Snively coming back here to help us out so it’s pretty […]
deseret.com
After a walk-off victory, a Utah team is one win away from history at the Little League World Series
A walk-off win has a Utah Little League team one win away from going to the Little League World Series for the first time in state history. Playing in the Mountain Regional, which is new this year, the Snow Canyon Little League team — from Santa Clara, Utah — beat the Paseo Verde Little League team — from Henderson, Nev. — 5-4 via a walk-off hit from Colton Gainey Tuesday night on ESPN.
deseret.com
The top recruits to watch in Utah high school football this season
High school football season has once again arrived in Utah, with things scheduled to get going on Thursday night before a bevy of games on Friday. Among the reasons to watch is to track the performances of top players who are being recruited to play collegiately at the Division I level. Here are the top 10 prospects to watch in the Class of 2023 (seniors), as ranked by 247 Sports.
deseret.com
How many years in a row has Utah football been ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll?
Last year was the first time that all three FBS schools in the state of Utah — BYU, Utah and Utah State — finished the season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings. What could that mean for the 2022 season?. The preseason USA Today coaches poll...
Franklin County Times
RHS football schedule features mix of old rivals, new opponents
Aug. 19 – Russellville at Grissom. The Golden Tigers open the season with a trip to Huntsville to take on 7A Grissom. This will be the first meeting ever between the two schools on the football field. Grissom went 3-7 in 2021 and will be led by former Lawrence...
thecomeback.com
7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers
Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
deseret.com
2 Dallas Cowboys with Utah ties are impressing during camp so far
As preseason camps are fully underway for all 32 NFL teams, The Athletic’s Jon Machota on Wednesday took a look at some of the biggest takeaways for the Dallas Cowboys so far, and two players with Utah ties got some love. Those two players — in order of the...
Grambling State volleyball names new head coach
Grambling State has brought in a new volleyball coach one month after terminating its previous one. The post Grambling State volleyball names new head coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
deseret.com
BYU, Utah both make top 6 in basketball recruiting battle for 4-star prospect Keanu Dawes
BYU and Utah are both still in the running for an elite four-star basketball prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Keanu Dawes named both schools — along with Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Rice — as programs still in contention for his services in a social media post Wednesday.
deseret.com
What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole
For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
Picayune Item
Picayune on a mission for first back-2-back championships
The reigning state champions look to make history as the first Picayune team to hold the golden football in back-to-back seasons. The Picayune Maroon Tide football team is not lifting their foot off the gas after their 14-1 championship season. It’s a new team, new season but the goals are the same only with higher stakes. When asked if winning back-to-back state championships was a goal, Head Coach Cody Stogner said winning a championship is the goal every year and that they have additional goals for this season.
