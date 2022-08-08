ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Park Record

Beyer twins prepared for final high-school season together

During last year’s game against Murray, quarterback Chase Beyer and the Miners were looking to put the Spartans away early. The Miners were up 15-0 already and had the ball in the red zone once again. Beyer, lined up in the pistol formation, received the snap, faked a handoff and darted to his right. He spotted a teammate near the Murray 15-yard-line wearing a No. 8 jersey that he was all too familiar with: his brother, Brayden.
PARK CITY, UT
Yardbarker

QB Nick Mullens: Former USM Star and NFL Vet

QB Nick Mullens took over control of the Southern Miss offense as a true freshman in 2013. And, he endured some growing pains. Then, the Golden Eagles went to two bowl games in his junior and senior years as Mullens etched his name in the school record book. Nick Mullens-Prep...
HATTIESBURG, MS
deseret.com

How Kalani Sitake fosters competition during fall camp

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. One lever BYU coach Kalani Sitake is pulling during the early portion of fall camp is keeping competition for positions stoked. This is important to keep players focused and engaged in practices and give meaningful reps to serious contenders for the three-deep and traveling team to South Florida the first week of September.
PROVO, UT
The Spun

The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
deseret.com

High school girls soccer: Tuesday highlights include OT wins for American Fork and Farmington

Senior leaders and freshman phenoms helped Real Salt Lake Academy enact a little revenge from last season, knocking off East 3-2. Trailing 2-1 late in the second half, freshman Lou Williams kept the ball in play for senior Emerson Winn to tie the game back up 2-2. With momentum on their side, the Griffins added the game-winning goal with just two minutes remaining in regulation by freshman Summer Long, her first goal with RSL.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
WTRF- 7News

River Pilots: 2022 High School Football Preview

RIVER PILOTS- The program’s success starts at the top with head coach Mike Flannery who enters his 20th season as head coach, something he’s very proud of. It means alot to me because I grew up here, my dad coached here we have coach Snively coming back here to help us out so it’s pretty […]
HANNIBAL, OH
deseret.com

After a walk-off victory, a Utah team is one win away from history at the Little League World Series

A walk-off win has a Utah Little League team one win away from going to the Little League World Series for the first time in state history. Playing in the Mountain Regional, which is new this year, the Snow Canyon Little League team — from Santa Clara, Utah — beat the Paseo Verde Little League team — from Henderson, Nev. — 5-4 via a walk-off hit from Colton Gainey Tuesday night on ESPN.
SANTA CLARA, UT
deseret.com

The top recruits to watch in Utah high school football this season

High school football season has once again arrived in Utah, with things scheduled to get going on Thursday night before a bevy of games on Friday. Among the reasons to watch is to track the performances of top players who are being recruited to play collegiately at the Division I level. Here are the top 10 prospects to watch in the Class of 2023 (seniors), as ranked by 247 Sports.
LOGAN, UT
thecomeback.com

7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers

Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
BASKETBALL
deseret.com

What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole

For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
LEHI, UT
Picayune Item

Picayune on a mission for first back-2-back championships

The reigning state champions look to make history as the first Picayune team to hold the golden football in back-to-back seasons. The Picayune Maroon Tide football team is not lifting their foot off the gas after their 14-1 championship season. It’s a new team, new season but the goals are the same only with higher stakes. When asked if winning back-to-back state championships was a goal, Head Coach Cody Stogner said winning a championship is the goal every year and that they have additional goals for this season.
PICAYUNE, MS

