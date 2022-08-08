Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Speaks Ahead of Training Camp Practice No. 7

The return of full contact and an important injury update highlighted the Pitt Panthers head coach's press briefing on Monday.

PITTSBURGH -- The crack of pads, which flew freely at the Rooney Sports Complex on Monday with the Pitt Panthers in full pads, was a welcome sound for head coach Pat Narduzzi.

Speaking with media ahead of Monday's practice, Narduzzi said he was happy with the even nature of the battles between offense and defense.

"I think my first few years here, once the practice got taken over by either offense or defense, things went downhill from there," Narduzzi said. "But our guys are really learning how to compete and battle through adversity from period to period."

Getting through the first day of live contact without major injuries was another plus, but there was one piece of bad injury news that Narduzzi had to address. Quarterback Kedon Slovis, rumored to have suffered a serious injury to his lower body over the weekend, did get hurt but not quite to the extent that reports indicated.

"I wouldn't say he got hurt," Narduzzi said. 'He'll probably be out for a little bit today and be back [next practice]. It's nothing significant."

