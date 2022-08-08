ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
The Guardian

Get a garden chair out and enjoy the meteor shower

The main meteor shower of the year for northern skywatchers has arrived. The annual Perseids meteor shower lasts for more than five weeks, starting on 17 July and lasting until 24 August, but it peaks on the night of 12-13 August. Under pristine observing conditions, this reliable meteor shower can...
Fatherly

The Perseid Meteor Shower Is About To Dazzle The Sky

There are some events that astronomers always mark off in their calendars, and one of the best sky shows is just a few weeks away. If you’re a fan of fun shooting stars, meteors, or cool things you can see in space, the Perseid Meteor Shower won’t disappoint. Here’s what you need to know.
Outsider.com

Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower: Peak Time to Watch Shooting Stars Light Up the Sky

The Delta Aquariids meteor shower begins in mid-July, but it will be at its peak tonight, July 29, according to NASA. The meteor shower usually starts in the middle of July and goes until late August, but the meteors are hard to spot if the moon is out. Tonight, the moon is in its waxing crescent phase, which means it’s about one percent illuminated. The perfect time to get out and see the shooting stars.
natureworldnews.com

How to Watch Perseid Meteor Shower This August

The Perseid meteorite is the finest widely recognized, yearly, spectacle of lights in the sky. It usually happens around July and August, when the Northern Horizon is somewhat gloomy and temperate. Considering the weather, it's an excellent opportunity to organize overnight vacations, galaxy picnics, as well as outdoor astronomy activities.
International Business Times

Don't Miss The Last Supermoon Of 2022, Perseid Meteor Shower's Peak

Skywatchers should get ready to view the last supermoon of 2022, which will coincide with the peak of one of the most popular meteor showers — the Perseids. The August full moon will be at 9:36 p.m. EDT Thursday, which means that it will be Friday morning for some time zones, NASA noted. It will appear full until Saturday morning.
