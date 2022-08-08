Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News
Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it
The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
2 meteor showers will light up the night sky this week. Here's how to watch
Over the last few days of July, the Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will light up the night sky. Here's the best way to view the showers depending on your side of the equator.
Watch a massive comet crash into the sun and vaporize immediately
A comet hit the sun while NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory was observing our star's movements. The comet could not resist the intense gravitational force of the sun. Coronal mass ejection can be seen erupting from the other side of the sun. A comet was caught by NASA's Solar and...
IFLScience
The Perseids May Be A Washout So Don't Miss The Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower Peak Tomorrow
The Perseids are usually the biggest meteor show of the Northernern summer but a pesky full moon will make them hard to see in two weeks time. But that means that it’s the Southern Delta Aquariids time to shine, unencumbered by the silver light of the Moon, as they peak tomorrow night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get a garden chair out and enjoy the meteor shower
The main meteor shower of the year for northern skywatchers has arrived. The annual Perseids meteor shower lasts for more than five weeks, starting on 17 July and lasting until 24 August, but it peaks on the night of 12-13 August. Under pristine observing conditions, this reliable meteor shower can...
Narcity
Last Supermoon Of 2022 Is Happening This Week & You Can See A Meteor Shower At The Same Time
The last supermoon of the year is happening over Canada and, if you're up for some sky watching, you could even spot a meteor shower at the same time!. On Thursday, August 11, the month's full moon will rise in the sky and it's being called a supermoon because it's closer to the Earth than other full moons throughout the year.
The Weather Channel
Watch the Sky: Perseids Meteor Shower, Supermoon, Moon Meeting 3 Planets And Other Must-See Celestial Events This August
With the James Webb Space Telescope reinvigorating interests in astronomy all over the world, it is noteworthy to remember that the pursuit of all black holes, quasars and supernovae began simply with humans staring up at the sky. If you want to rekindle your love and wonder for astronomy, or...
The Perseid Meteor Shower Is About To Dazzle The Sky
There are some events that astronomers always mark off in their calendars, and one of the best sky shows is just a few weeks away. If you’re a fan of fun shooting stars, meteors, or cool things you can see in space, the Perseid Meteor Shower won’t disappoint. Here’s what you need to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower: Peak Time to Watch Shooting Stars Light Up the Sky
The Delta Aquariids meteor shower begins in mid-July, but it will be at its peak tonight, July 29, according to NASA. The meteor shower usually starts in the middle of July and goes until late August, but the meteors are hard to spot if the moon is out. Tonight, the moon is in its waxing crescent phase, which means it’s about one percent illuminated. The perfect time to get out and see the shooting stars.
Summer's last supermoon and meteor shower take the celestial stage tonight
Here's when and how to see the sturgeon supermoon and the Perseid meteor shower, the last supermoon and meteor shower of the summer.
Perseid meteor shower 2022 webcast: Watch the 'shooting stars' live online tonight!
The annual Perseid meteor shower is approaching its peak, and you can enjoy the event live online.
Look up! Supermoon and stunning Perseid meteor shower overhead this week
SKYGAZERS have not one but TWO celestial showcases to look forward to this week. A Supermoon will rise on August 11 followed by a showering of shooting stars in the days that follow. What is the Sturgeon Moon?. Each full moon has its own name that corresponds to the month...
natureworldnews.com
How to Watch Perseid Meteor Shower This August
The Perseid meteorite is the finest widely recognized, yearly, spectacle of lights in the sky. It usually happens around July and August, when the Northern Horizon is somewhat gloomy and temperate. Considering the weather, it's an excellent opportunity to organize overnight vacations, galaxy picnics, as well as outdoor astronomy activities.
'Supermoon' squares off with meteor shower
A “supermoon” occurs when a full moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. The last supermoon of this year will be hard to miss, according to Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at Adler Planetarium.
Skywatchers can see debris from spectacular comet outburst this month
Debris produced by the most spectacular comet outburst ever observed will be visible from Earth later this month even to amateur telescopes. Here is how to look for it.
This Month's Sturgeon Moon Will Coincide With the Perseid Meteor Shower — How to See It
Get ready to stay up late — because the full moon in August 2022, aka the Sturgeon moon, is going to be a good one. Not only will it come with a significant spiritual meaning, but it will also coincide with the Perseid meteor shower. But what is a...
Perseid meteor shower taking place this weekend is 'highlight of the summer season'
Bob Lunsford of the American Meteor Society explains how to view the Perseid meteor shower, which he says is the highlight of the summer season. Plus, he gives some insight into the science of meteor showers.
International Business Times
Don't Miss The Last Supermoon Of 2022, Perseid Meteor Shower's Peak
Skywatchers should get ready to view the last supermoon of 2022, which will coincide with the peak of one of the most popular meteor showers — the Perseids. The August full moon will be at 9:36 p.m. EDT Thursday, which means that it will be Friday morning for some time zones, NASA noted. It will appear full until Saturday morning.
Comments / 0