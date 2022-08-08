The Delta Aquariids meteor shower begins in mid-July, but it will be at its peak tonight, July 29, according to NASA. The meteor shower usually starts in the middle of July and goes until late August, but the meteors are hard to spot if the moon is out. Tonight, the moon is in its waxing crescent phase, which means it’s about one percent illuminated. The perfect time to get out and see the shooting stars.

ASTRONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO