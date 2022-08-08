Read full article on original website
Related
Vermont Is Stocking a New Strain of Rainbow Trout That Could Prove Hardier
Andrew Ruiz is on a mission to catch as many different kinds of fish as possible. The New Jersey resident thought he would have to go to Northern California to add Eagle Lake rainbow trout to his list — until he heard that he could fish for the western strain of trout in Vermont.
thetrek.co
Another State, Vermont is Great!
After taking a zero day at The Notch Hostel I headed out to finish the last mountain in the Whites. I had some company for this mountain which made it far easier! Immediately after finishing the Whites, the terrain got significantly easier and my mileage began to climb. This is not to say that I didn’t savor this section, but rather that I could do more miles in a much shorter period of hiking. I was able to make it all the way over Killington in Vermont before I was picked up by my fiancé and 3 friends for an amazing weekend in Burlington!
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
NH campground closed for 2 weeks due to increased bear activity
LINCOLN, N.H. — Hold off on those vacation plans, wildlife officials announced on Wednesday that a popular New Hampshire campground will be closing for at least two weeks due to an increase in bear activity. The Hancock Campground, which is located along the Kancamagus Highway, will be temporarily closed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NH TikToker Captures Strange Noises From a Dark Pit in the Forest
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation.
nbcboston.com
VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee
A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week. State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday. "Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote. The bear is seen swimming...
WCAX
Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
Forest Fire Burning Over 5 Acres of Rugged Terrain in Adirondack Mountains
A fire is burning over 5 acres of rugged terrain in the Adirondacks Mountains and crews are still working to put it out. California isn't the only place dealing with forest fires. The dry summer weather has increased the risk across the nation, including in New York State. Forest Rangers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vermontbiz.com
Homegrown cannabis entrepreneurs launch farm tours in Northern Vermont
Vermont Business Magazine With legal THC sales scheduled to start in October, two licensed cannabis cultivators in northern Vermont have announced the launch of Vermontijuana Cannabis Tours(link is external) taking place over six weekends starting August 19. The cannabis tours meet guests at local bars with a school bus and...
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Housing is so tight in Vermont that some job applicants are turning down employment offers because they cannot find a place to live. Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their […] Read More The post People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile Vet Clinic Cares for Pets of Low-Income Vermonters
Deb Glottmann, president of the Mitzvah Fund, met with a veteran recently to talk about his canine's dental care. She saw right away that man and dog had a "palpable" connection. “When I said the dog might have to spend the night, he went white," she said. Glottmann's nonprofit organization...
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
VTDigger
Rental assistance available to Vermonters
Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont officials see a steady rise in tick population
On Monday, Pfizer and French drug maker Valneva announced they are in phase three of developing a vaccine against Lyme disease. The vaccine candidate has been named VLA15 and is the only Lyme disease vaccine in development. It is still being tested for quality, safety, and efficacy. “With increasing global...
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
compassvermont.com
West Tophsam Wood Chip Supplier Fined $130k For "Chipping" the Scales
MONTPELIER – The Vermont Attorney General’s Office today announced a settlement with heating woodchip supplier Limlaw Pulpwood Inc. and its related businesses for violating the Vermont Consumer Protection Act by falsifying the weight of its woodchip loads. The Attorney General’s Office investigated after receiving a report from the...
Comments / 0