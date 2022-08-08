ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thetrek.co

Another State, Vermont is Great!

After taking a zero day at The Notch Hostel I headed out to finish the last mountain in the Whites. I had some company for this mountain which made it far easier! Immediately after finishing the Whites, the terrain got significantly easier and my mileage began to climb. This is not to say that I didn’t savor this section, but rather that I could do more miles in a much shorter period of hiking. I was able to make it all the way over Killington in Vermont before I was picked up by my fiancé and 3 friends for an amazing weekend in Burlington!
Seacoast Current

NH TikToker Captures Strange Noises From a Dark Pit in the Forest

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation.
nbcboston.com

VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee

A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week. State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday. "Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote. The bear is seen swimming...
WCAX

Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
vermontbiz.com

Homegrown cannabis entrepreneurs launch farm tours in Northern Vermont

Vermont Business Magazine With legal THC sales scheduled to start in October, two licensed cannabis cultivators in northern Vermont have announced the launch of Vermontijuana Cannabis Tours(link is external) taking place over six weekends starting August 19. The cannabis tours meet guests at local bars with a school bus and...
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
WSBS

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
VTDigger

Rental assistance available to Vermonters

Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont officials see a steady rise in tick population

On Monday, Pfizer and French drug maker Valneva announced they are in phase three of developing a vaccine against Lyme disease. The vaccine candidate has been named VLA15 and is the only Lyme disease vaccine in development. It is still being tested for quality, safety, and efficacy. “With increasing global...
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
compassvermont.com

West Tophsam Wood Chip Supplier Fined $130k For "Chipping" the Scales

MONTPELIER – The Vermont Attorney General’s Office today announced a settlement with heating woodchip supplier Limlaw Pulpwood Inc. and its related businesses for violating the Vermont Consumer Protection Act by falsifying the weight of its woodchip loads. The Attorney General’s Office investigated after receiving a report from the...
