ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Laws For History Classes In New York State

There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
POLITICS
therealdeal.com

Landlords backing off big rent hikes

Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
MANHATTAN, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $44.4 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families with Children

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the distribution of $44.4 million in federal pandemic funding to help struggling New Yorkers with children to cover back-to-school and early life nutritional expenses. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide New Yorkers on Public Assistance with one-time payments of $214 for each child ages 3 to 17 and $150 for each child younger than 3 in their household.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Benefits#Linus Business#Business Economics#Pandemic#Public Health#Social Security#Plattsburgh
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan

New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
MASSENA, NY
townofgoshen.org

The New York State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

The New York State (NYS) Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a drinking water and wastewater emergency assistance program funded through new federal resources. Benefits are administered through the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) and are based on the amount of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by applicants up to a maximum of $2,500 per drinking water or wastewater provider, or $5,000 if drinking water and wastewater services are combined, per applicant household. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s drinking water and/or wastewater vendor(s).This assistance is targeted at low income households and income guidelines will mirror that of the Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information regarding LIHWAP please visit the LIHWAP website at https://otda.ny.gov/LIHWAP.
GOSHEN, NY
VTDigger

Rental assistance available to Vermonters

Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
VERMONT STATE
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Mysterious Place In New York State

Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
AOL Corp

Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
BUFFALO, NY
mynbc5.com

Rental assistance program could help struggling Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermonters suffering from the lingering financial effects of COVID-19 could receive help thanks to a state-run rental assistance program. Programs like the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program continue to offer assistance regarding rental costs and utility bills. "This is just sort of a way to protect...
VERMONT STATE
96.1 The Breeze

A Potentially Deadly Virus Spread By Mosquitoes Found In New York State

A rare, but dangerous virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes has been discovered in New York State. The Madison County Health Department announced yesterday, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that it found positive samples of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in mosquitoes in the county. The sample was found on August 3, at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. The mosquito that was carrying it is a bird-biting species.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York Issues Scam Warning For College Students Ahead of Fall Semester

(WENY) - New York State has issued a scam warning for students either starting or returning to college campuses this fall. The state says the best way for college students to avoid textbook, scholarship, or rental scams is to be informed. The state also says that students' new independence make them a target for scams.
COLLEGES
96.9 WOUR

One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy