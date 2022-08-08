Read full article on original website
Related
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
New Laws For History Classes In New York State
There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
therealdeal.com
Landlords backing off big rent hikes
Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $44.4 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families with Children
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the distribution of $44.4 million in federal pandemic funding to help struggling New Yorkers with children to cover back-to-school and early life nutritional expenses. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide New Yorkers on Public Assistance with one-time payments of $214 for each child ages 3 to 17 and $150 for each child younger than 3 in their household.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
New York faces $7.6 billion deficit following COVID-19 unemployment payouts
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — During the pandemic, New York State borrowed money from the unemployment insurance trust fund. Now, the state owes $7.6 billion back. Portions of the surcharge are being billed to employers in the state, regardless of whether or not they laid anyone off during the pandemic. "It...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan
New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
townofgoshen.org
The New York State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program
The New York State (NYS) Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a drinking water and wastewater emergency assistance program funded through new federal resources. Benefits are administered through the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) and are based on the amount of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by applicants up to a maximum of $2,500 per drinking water or wastewater provider, or $5,000 if drinking water and wastewater services are combined, per applicant household. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s drinking water and/or wastewater vendor(s).This assistance is targeted at low income households and income guidelines will mirror that of the Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information regarding LIHWAP please visit the LIHWAP website at https://otda.ny.gov/LIHWAP.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Some businesses moving out of state, frustrated by increasing premiums and fees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s a tough time right now for many businesses. Inflation, supply-chain issues, staffing shortages and a whole lot of increasing insurance premiums and fees are piling up and causing some to pull out of New York State. Anthony DAgoistino owns three childcare schools in...
VTDigger
Rental assistance available to Vermonters
Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
The Most Mysterious Place In New York State
Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Housing is so tight in Vermont that some job applicants are turning down employment offers because they cannot find a place to live. Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their […] Read More The post People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
NY Gubernatorial Candidate Promises "Largest Tax Cut" In State History
New York State Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised the "largest tax cut" in state history, offering lower taxes to New York residents "across the board."
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
AOL Corp
Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
mynbc5.com
Rental assistance program could help struggling Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermonters suffering from the lingering financial effects of COVID-19 could receive help thanks to a state-run rental assistance program. Programs like the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program continue to offer assistance regarding rental costs and utility bills. "This is just sort of a way to protect...
A Potentially Deadly Virus Spread By Mosquitoes Found In New York State
A rare, but dangerous virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes has been discovered in New York State. The Madison County Health Department announced yesterday, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that it found positive samples of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in mosquitoes in the county. The sample was found on August 3, at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. The mosquito that was carrying it is a bird-biting species.
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
Smoking at the New York State Fair: New restrictions are in the wind this year
One year after marijuana legalization changed the scenario for smoking at the New York State Fair, the rules are going to change again for the 2022 event. For the first time, smoking will be allowed only in six designated outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. That includes both tobacco and marijuana, and all forms of smoking, including vaping.
NewsChannel 36
New York Issues Scam Warning For College Students Ahead of Fall Semester
(WENY) - New York State has issued a scam warning for students either starting or returning to college campuses this fall. The state says the best way for college students to avoid textbook, scholarship, or rental scams is to be informed. The state also says that students' new independence make them a target for scams.
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State
We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
Comments / 0