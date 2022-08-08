The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lyons man following an investigation into a Domestic Dispute that occurred in the Town of Lyons. Deputies arrested Michael Matthys, age 43, of Spencer St Lyons NY for the charges of Unauthorized Use of A vehicle in the third degree. The charges stem from allegations made by the victim of the domestic. It is alleged that after a verbal dispute, Matthys had taken the victim’s vehicle and parked it at a different location. The vehicle was located and returned to the owner.

LYONS, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO