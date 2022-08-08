Read full article on original website
Lodi Man Arrested on Aggravated Harassment Charge
A 59-year-old Lodi man was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office following its investigation into an incident that happened on July 18th. Ernest Voorheis is accused of harassing the victim by text and threatening harm to the individual and to their property. State Police located Voorheis on August 7th for unrelated charges. He faces aggravated harassment and will appear in court at a later date.
Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant
Seneca Falls Police arrested a 26-year-old Seneca Falls woman on a warrant following the report of a stolen car. It was determined that Lauryn Wendt failed to return a car she borrowed from the registered owner in the agreed-upon time. Wendt was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Lyons Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lyons man following an investigation into a Domestic Dispute that occurred in the Town of Lyons. Deputies arrested Michael Matthys, age 43, of Spencer St Lyons NY for the charges of Unauthorized Use of A vehicle in the third degree. The charges stem from allegations made by the victim of the domestic. It is alleged that after a verbal dispute, Matthys had taken the victim’s vehicle and parked it at a different location. The vehicle was located and returned to the owner.
Wayne County Man Arrested Criminal Possession of Weapon
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lyons man following an investigation into a disturbance. Deputies arrested David E. Merkley, age 31, of Franklin Street in the Town of Lyons for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree and Menacing in the 3rd Degree,. It is alleged that Mr. Merkley punched a hole in the wall of an apartment building and when Deputies arrived on scene he then menaced responding deputies with a weapon.
Addison man arrested for ATV theft
WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — An Addison man has been arrested for stealing an ATV from a residence in the town of Woodhull, according to New York State Police. Tyler Mack, 27, was arrested on August 10, 2022, for an incident initially reported on May 24, 2022. According to State Police, Mack took the ATV and […]
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
Geneva Resident Charged With Criminal Mischief
A 26-year-old Geneva resident was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal mischief. Joslyn Solomon was arrested following the investigation into an incident that occurred at a town of Waterloo business on August 2nd. Solomon is accused of recklessly causing damage to property in the business.
Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
Lyons Man Charged With Harassment in Seneca County
A Lyons man faces harassment charges in Seneca County following an incident at a residence on State Route 89 in the town of Tyre. 23-year-old Mathew Palmer is accused of touching a 17-year-old girl without her consent. Palmer was brought to Seneca County Jail to await court arraignment. An order...
Arcadia Man Arrested Following Physical Altercation
The investigation into an incident that took place on July 27th in Wayne County has resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old Arcadia man. Alexander Farnsworth was arrested after an investigation determined he had a physical altercation and made threats to an individual. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing and menacing.
Canandaigua Man Accused of Entering Home Unlawfully
A 44-year-old Canandaigua man has been arrested on aggravated family offense, aggravated harassment, and criminal trespass following the report of a disturbance at a Perry Place address on July 29th. Russell Carlson is accused of entering another person’s home without their consent and then refusing to leave. He is also...
Phelps Man Accused of Striking Young Child
Canandaigua Police arrested a 35-year-old Phelps man on endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment charges following the report of a disturbance at a Bristol Street address on July 29th. The investigation determined that Robert Taylor the Third had struck a young child at the location and then...
ithaca.com
Newfield Man Arrested For Burglarizing Enfield Home, Second Suspect Sought
On Wednesday at 1:37 PM, Tompkins County deputies responded to a residence on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield for a burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was at work in the Town of Lansing, observed on his home surveillance camera app two male subjects inside his home carrying long guns. The subjects were gone from the home upon law enforcement's arrival.
Hornell contractor arrested for grand larceny
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a local contractor for taking over $1,000 but never doing the work at a home in Hornell last year. Steven Wing, 40, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath on July 20 in connection to the theft. Police said Wing was contracted to do work […]
Not guilty plea for man accused of killing Rochester police officer
On Wednesday, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said she wants this to go to trial in a “speedy fashion.”
Clyde Woman Accused of Damaging 58″ Television
A Wayne County woman was arrested Wednesday morning following an investigation into a domestic incident. 33-year-old Krystal Modungo, of Clyde, was charged with criminal mischief and obstruction of governmental administration for an incident that happened in the village of Clyde. Modungo is accused of damaging a 58-inch television worth $270.00 As deputies attempted to arrest her, Modungo pulled away and disregarded their commands.
Burglary in Enfield leaves 1 in custody, 1 still at large
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody and another is still on the loose after a burglary in Enfield Wednesday afternoon surprised one homeowner. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield at 1:37 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported burglary […]
Rochester parolee pleads not guilty killing of 2 men on Sixth St. and Roycroft Dr.
Williams is currently on parole for a 2015 arson conviction after intentionally starting a fire at a location with a person inside. Since then he has:
13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY
Huron, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old died in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. Around 12:33 p.m., troopers received reports of a severe ATV accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron, according to a news release from State Police. When troopers arrived, they found...
18-year-old arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Rochester
The suspect made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is currently being held.
