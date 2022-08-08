ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Report: Ezra Miller travels with gun and bullet proof vest, fears FBI and KKK

There are some new troubling accounts about The Flash star Ezra Miller, including that they like to travel with firearms and are afraid of getting shot. A new report from Business Insider claims that it spoke to 14 people who’ve interacted with Miller. The report says the actor has “frightening emotional outbursts” in addition to wearing the vest to protect from firearms. There’s also reports that the actor was “running a cult” out of a rented airbnb for at least two months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Actor Ezra Miller is accused of stealing alcohol from a Vermont home

Authorities accused actor Ezra Miller of stealing several bottles of alcohol from a Vermont home Monday in the latest legal troubles facing the 29-year-old actor. Miller, who has a starring role in the 2023 superhero movie "The Flash," allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a house in Stamford, in the southwestern part of the state, Vermont State Police said in a news release.
STAMFORD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Ezra Miller
Cinemablend

More Details Revealed About The Fatal Shooting While Law And Order: OC Was Filming, Including What One Crew Member Says They Saw

It’s that time of year when network television shows are getting back into production. For one NBC series, the Dick Wolf-produced Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show was dealing with an early call time when there was a shooting that happened while the series was filming. Tragically, one crew member lost their life, and in the hours since, more details have been breaking about what happened in the early hours of July 19th.
BROOKLYN, NY
Outdoor Life

Pennsylvania Cop Shoots Giant Snake as It Strangles Man

Update: The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced earlier today that the 27-year-old man died yesterday morning at LeHigh Valley Hospital. This was four days after a police officer shot the 18-foot boa constrictor that was wrapped around his neck. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction, according to CBS News.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Actor#Burglary#Vermont State Police#Vermont Super Court#Tokata Iron Eyes#Native American#D C Films
AOL Corp

Anne Heche's blood test revealed narcotics in her system: LAPD

It's believed Anne Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles last Friday. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that Heche, 53, is being investigated for a felony DUI traffic collision. Blood draw results showed the presence of narcotics; however additional testing is required to rule out what was given to her medically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy