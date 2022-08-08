Read full article on original website
Report: Ezra Miller travels with gun and bullet proof vest, fears FBI and KKK
There are some new troubling accounts about The Flash star Ezra Miller, including that they like to travel with firearms and are afraid of getting shot. A new report from Business Insider claims that it spoke to 14 people who’ve interacted with Miller. The report says the actor has “frightening emotional outbursts” in addition to wearing the vest to protect from firearms. There’s also reports that the actor was “running a cult” out of a rented airbnb for at least two months.
Tokata Iron Eyes speaks out, says 'Flash' star Ezra Miller never groomed or abused her
Tokata's parents say Miller has left bruises on their 18-year-old daughter's arms and cheeks, restricted access to her phone, and verbally abused her.
Actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont, taking 'several bottles of alcohol' from an unoccupied residence, police say
The felony burglary charge comes after the "Fantastic Beasts" actor was accused earlier this year of grooming a teen.
Actor Ezra Miller is accused of stealing alcohol from a Vermont home
Authorities accused actor Ezra Miller of stealing several bottles of alcohol from a Vermont home Monday in the latest legal troubles facing the 29-year-old actor. Miller, who has a starring role in the 2023 superhero movie "The Flash," allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a house in Stamford, in the southwestern part of the state, Vermont State Police said in a news release.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Women fight barefoot in the street in shocking ‘Shameless-style’ brawl as even child joins in
THIS is the shocking moment barefoot women trade punches in a “Shameless-style” brawl in the street – and even a child joins in. Bystanders were horrified as tempers flared between the two women – one thought to be a young adult and the other one older – in Leeds, West Yorkshire.
Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
More Details Revealed About The Fatal Shooting While Law And Order: OC Was Filming, Including What One Crew Member Says They Saw
It’s that time of year when network television shows are getting back into production. For one NBC series, the Dick Wolf-produced Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show was dealing with an early call time when there was a shooting that happened while the series was filming. Tragically, one crew member lost their life, and in the hours since, more details have been breaking about what happened in the early hours of July 19th.
A woman visiting Alaska showed two cops who stopped her while driving a 'white privilege card' and the cops let her off
The woman couldn't find her license so produced a "white privilege card" instead and told the officers who stopped her, "I back the blue."
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
Pennsylvania Cop Shoots Giant Snake as It Strangles Man
Update: The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced earlier today that the 27-year-old man died yesterday morning at LeHigh Valley Hospital. This was four days after a police officer shot the 18-foot boa constrictor that was wrapped around his neck. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction, according to CBS News.
Mary Anderson’s ex Matthew Davis ‘shot dead by Vermont police’ after missing Harvard woman’s body was found in truck
THE person of interest in the case of a 23-year-old whose body was found in the back of her truck has been shot and killed, cops say. Massachusetts State Police have identified Mary Anderson's ex Matthew Davis, 34, as the man fatally shot during a confrontation by police in Vermont.
Vermont man, 28, charged with killing his mom to inherit $7m in 'Murder on the High Seas' plot will remain in jail without bail until his trial because he is a flight risk
A Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain in jail until his trial because he's a flight risk, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge...
AOL Corp
Anne Heche's blood test revealed narcotics in her system: LAPD
It's believed Anne Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles last Friday. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that Heche, 53, is being investigated for a felony DUI traffic collision. Blood draw results showed the presence of narcotics; however additional testing is required to rule out what was given to her medically.
Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws: Fastest in America’ Star, Killed in Car Accident Filming Show
Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows died in a car accident early Sunday morning at the age of 41. As reported by TMZ, a source connected to the show revealed that the crash happened while filming the series outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. Ryan Fellows was racing another...
International Business Times
Rhode Island Ferry Brawl Leaves Multiple Injured, Police Jump In To Break Fight
A fight that broke out Monday night on a boat servicing in Rhode Island left several people injured, the authorities said. The brawl started as the boat was making its way back from Block Island to the Port Judith ferry terminal in Narragansett, the New York Post reported. The ferry...
‘Delete Facebook’ Trends After Nebraska Cops Use Messages to Prosecute Teen for an Abortion
“Delete Facebook” began trending on Tuesday, August 9, after Forbes reported that private messages on the platform were used to prosecute a then-17-year-old girl for allegedly having an abortion. According to Forbes, the teen, who is being tried as an adult, and her mother, 41, were charged in July...
A Boston school dean who moonlighted as a Latin Kings gang member had to pay a kid he shot in the head $10 million in damages
Shaun Harrison led a double life, The AP reported. He served as a beloved mentor to students but at the same time recruited them to deal drugs.
4 Muslims shot dead in Albuquerque, New Mexico, were 'targeted killings,' says governor
A young man shot dead on Friday was the fourth Muslim to die in a spate of ambush killings on the streets of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
