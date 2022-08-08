ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Governor announces funds for Education Relief Program

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULrMF_0h9YKv3h00
Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new program Monday aimed at ensuring students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have the opportunity to pursue successful careers while receiving a high-quality education. Through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program, more than $800,000 will be awarded for a Certified Nursing Assistant Pilot Program. Special Photo: Phoebe

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new program Monday aimed at ensuring students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have the opportunity to pursue successful careers while receiving a high-quality education. Through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program, more than $800,000 will be awarded for a Certified Nursing Assistant Pilot Program.

"Here in Georgia, we are committed to meeting the needs of our young people as they prepare to enter our world-class work force following years of pandemic disruptions, and we are excited to see how this program will make a difference in their lives as it also helps us fulfill a critical work force need," Kemp said in a news release.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Abrams seeks to invest to build inclusive economy in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued in a speech Tuesday that it’s time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. She also announced that she backs a state constitutional amendment to legalize casino and sports gambling, saying she wants to use it to fund need-based financial aid, guarantee free technical college and restore Georgia’s HOPE merit scholarships to students who earn a C average or better in high school. Abrams also weaved in attacks on restrictive abortion laws and loose gun laws, arguing that they too are threats to making Georgia thrive. “We can do what’s right for Georgia by investing in our economy, saving healthcare, building infrastructure and taking care of our small businesses, our workers and our bottom line,” Abrams said during the Atlanta speech. “We can turn our state around and give back what has been taken from too many Georgians.”
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Georgia teachers face staff shortages, banned concepts in new school year

On the Tuesday edition of “Closer Look,” WABE education reporter Martha Dalton discusses school district challenges, teacher shortages and Georgia legislation restricting the discussion of several racial and historical concepts in classrooms. The pandemic’s effects on in-person learning have contributed to a widespread learning gap in the state....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
allongeorgia.com

Georgia School Superintendent Woods Seeking 2022-23 Student Advisory Council

State School Superintendent Richard Woods is seeking students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools.
GEORGIA STATE
douglasnow.com

Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia

According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Sanford Bishop named farm group's Legislator of Year

SAVANNAH — The National Association of Farm Service Agency County Office Employees presented Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., its Legislator of the Year award during its national convention here. Farm Service Agency county office employees are the bridge between U.S. Department of Agriculture programs and farmers as well as ranchers.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Gov. Kemp looks at another round of tax rebates

ATLANTA - Georgians could get another tax rebate thanks to a state budget surplus. Sources tell FOX 5 Gov. Brian Kemp is looking at a second round of tax rebates similar to those that went out over the summer. State lawmakers approved legislation in March to distribute rebates of $250...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
The Albany Herald

USDA plans National Farmers Market Week celebration

ATLANTA – The Southeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service will celebrate National Farmers Market Week this week to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting healthy communities, food systems and stimulating local economies in the Southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee).
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Education
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Fall Fairs in Georgia to Visit (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Fall in the state of Georgia is one of our favorite times of year, and thankfully it’s just around the corner. We love it when the air turns crisp and cool (heat...
GEORGIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Georgia just broke its state record for the number of sea turtle nests

Georgia's endangered sea turtles are being fruitful and multiplying in record numbers. This week, Georgia officially hit its record for sea turtle nests, with 3,966 nests recorded, according to a news release shared with CNN from the Jekyll Island Authority's Georgia Sea Turtle Center. This surpassed 2019's record of 3,956 nests.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
270
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy