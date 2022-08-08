Read full article on original website
Introducing Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club
Alpine Distilling is excited to present their newest venture, Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The innovative tasting room/event space is housed in their Main Street bar at 364 Main Street (at the corner of Swede Alley and 4th Street) and has replaced the Alpine Pie Bar. The name Social Aid and Pleasure Club comes from owners Rob and Sara Sergent’s background in New Orleans, where the groups titled as such are the organizers, and sponsors of the second line parades for which the city is famous. Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs were once groups that performed charitable works, hosted social events, and more. Even though they no longer serve all the functions they once did, they do continue to unify communities, which is what the team at Alpine is looking to do at the new space.
Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs
UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
Pickleball: The spread of the sport across Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — It was just two years ago that the city of West Jordan opened its first pickleball courts. Now, with 20 courts across the city, the sport tops the list of favorite summer activities across Utah and an empty court is a rare site. And Pickleball...
Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
Peter Breinholt headlines annual benefit concert for Camp K
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Tucked away up in beautiful Emigration Canyon is Camp K – an amazing facility providing year round recreational opportunities to people of all ability levels. Kostopulos Dream Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people of all abilities through education,...
Searching for your dream home? Here are 5 new communities to consider
(Good Things Utah) As the nation’s mortgage rates have nearly doubled since last year, Utah is continuing to show promise for potential homeowners. In a recent article by CNBC, our state was named the most stable housing market in the United States. Though, even before this recognition, Utah has seen a significant rise in new residents coming from out of state.
Wasatch County’s development plans expected to bring 30,000 new residents to area in coming years
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – In the past few years, Heber City and Wasatch County have established development plans for the areas north of Heber City and around the Jordanelle Reservoir. […]
SNAPPED: Just moosin’ around
PARK CITY, Utah – Linda Apte caught a sweet moment on camera of an excited young calf alongside its patient momma on a beautiful sunny day, saying, “Someone is happy […]
Fire restrictions lifted in multiple Utah counties amid strong monsoon season
A number of Utah counties and Capitol Reef National Park will have lifted fire restrictions Thursday night as Utah sees a strong monsoon season across the state.
VIDEO: Tornado ripped through Salt Lake City on this day in 1999
Just after noon on a mid-August day in northern Utah, a rare tornado swept through Salt Lake City leaving one person dead and millions of dollars in damage in its wake.
Local school offers scholarship to woman interested in tech
Looking to learn a new skill or change up your career, V School has you covered. We sat down with Mo Reeder, V School COO and Sindee Savage, Director of Growth and Partnerships to talk about an exciting opportunity for local women in Utah County. V School is an online,...
Leader of Utah's largest hospital system is stepping down
Intermountain Healthcare's CEO is leaving this fall. According to a statement from the company Thursday, Dr. Marc Harrison will leave to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Harrison has been CEO since 2016. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Utah. It is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, including...
Building equality step by step
Troy Williams, Executive Director of Equality Utah, and Olivia Jaramillo, Public Outreach Coordinator, join us today to talk about an upcoming gala on August 27th. The gala’s purpose is to raise funds for LGBTQ+ advocacy and unite everyone together in love. Williams speaks about the polarized and often hateful...
Utah’s first organic raw vegan food truck
Ra’Living is Utah’s First Raw, Plant based, and Organic food truck! Not only if everything whole food planet based, but it is also hydrating, nourishing, and delicious! Ra’Living is fully free of refined sugar, cholesterol, soy and anything that doesn’t do the body good. It is also fully gluten free with not a single glutenous item making it the perfect place for anyone with celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity or intolerance as there is zero risk for cross contamination. Ashley Morales, owner of Ra’ Living Food Truck came to Good Things Utah to educate viewers on her divine nourishment and the benefits of eating raw foods. Started just two months ago, Ra’Living has been a staple food truck at the Provo Farmer’s Market and also sets up shop around Salt Lake, Summit and Utah Counties. Morales operates the food truck with her husband and her four children.
Mother of hiker severely injured by rockfall in Little Cottonwood Canyon speaks
Jessie Liddiard and her boyfriend were hiking in LIttle Cottonwood Canyon when she was hit in the head by a large rock, causing critical injuries.
Utah dream home up for grabs to help fund childhood cancer research
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Oakwood Homes and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® are breaking new ground in Saratoga Springs for the Inaugural Utah St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace to benefit life-saving childhood cancer research. The groundbreaking is set for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Worker buried in construction accident near Park City
A worker was fully buried after an apparent accident Monday evening at a construction site near Park City.
CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
